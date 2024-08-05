Villa Nautica triumphs with dual honours at Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced its recognition in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.

Celebrating the best of travel and hospitality, the awards highlighted the resort’s exquisite John Jacob Astor Estate Villa as one of the Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives. The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony in Bangkok in June, showcasing excellence in luxury travel as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, stands out for its opulent sophistication, offering the pinnacle of luxury living. Designed to accommodate up to 12 guests, the villa features unparalleled amenities, including a private gym, a state-of-the-art cinema room, and lavish spa suites.

The villa’s magnificence extends outdoors with a furnished terrace and a 92-square-metre private swimming pool, complemented by a plush daybed, sofas, and sun loungers. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide guests with an extraordinary level of comfort and luxury. Fulfilling The St. Regis’ legacy of exceptional service, luxurious accommodations are accompanied by personal St. Regis Butlers, ensuring every request is fulfilled promptly and discreetly, day or night.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 45 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.

The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.

There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.