News
Renowned mural, window artist Aga Skiba returns to Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has welcomed back Aga Skiba, the acclaimed mural and window artist, illustrator, and designer, as the artist in residence from August 4 to August 25, 2024.
This residency marks Aga’s second inspiring visit to Patina Maldives, following her captivating debut in July 2023.Aga Skiba’s artistry embodies the harmonious blend of individuality and connection, transcending the boundaries of temporary and permanent window art and infusing every piece with a sense of wonder and profound creativity. During her residency, Aga will curate a series of transformative artistic endeavors that celebrate the seamless integration of art, nature, and connection.
Portico Window Mural
Aga will bring her unique vision to life in a stunning mural that graces the Portico library window, creating a visual dialogue between the interior and the surrounding natural beauty.
Footprints Mural
Another remarkable mural will take shape in Footprints Kids’ Club, blending artistic expression with the essence of Patina’s serene and invigorating atmosphere.
Atelier Workshops
Guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with Aga in an interactive workshop at the Fari Art Atelier, where she will share her artistic techniques and insights, fostering creativity and community among participants. At Patina Maldives, desired, unexpected, sophisticated, and fresh experiences come together, revealing layers and depths of possibility in the spending of precious time. Aga Skiba’s residency is a testament to this ethos, inviting guests to explore the endless progression of thought and action through her art.
Discover a sense of belonging in this community of future thinkers and design your perfect stay today.
Awards
The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort honoured at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced its recognition in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.
Celebrating the best of travel and hospitality, the awards highlighted the resort’s exquisite John Jacob Astor Estate Villa as one of the Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives. The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony in Bangkok in June, showcasing excellence in luxury travel as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, stands out for its opulent sophistication, offering the pinnacle of luxury living. Designed to accommodate up to 12 guests, the villa features unparalleled amenities, including a private gym, a state-of-the-art cinema room, and lavish spa suites.
The villa’s magnificence extends outdoors with a furnished terrace and a 92-square-metre private swimming pool, complemented by a plush daybed, sofas, and sun loungers. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide guests with an extraordinary level of comfort and luxury. Fulfilling The St. Regis’ legacy of exceptional service, luxurious accommodations are accompanied by personal St. Regis Butlers, ensuring every request is fulfilled promptly and discreetly, day or night.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 45 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Awards
Travel + Leisure readers name Maldives as best island destination for 2024
The Maldives has been voted the top island destination in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure (T+L) in their annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024. This recognition highlights the Maldives’ status as a premier travel destination, known for its natural beauty, accommodations, and marine life.
The survey, which received over 700,000 responses from 186,000 respondents for over 8,700 properties, asked readers to rate islands based on criteria such as natural attractions, activities, restaurants, friendliness of the locals, and overall value. The Maldives emerged as the favourite, with readers noting its beaches, clear waters, and opportunities for snorkelling and diving.
One T+L reader described the Maldives as “Paradise on Earth,” emphasising the visuals and biodiversity that make the islands a dream destination. The Maldives is home to approximately three percent of the world’s coral reefs, offering a spot for marine life and underwater exploration.
This recognition by T+L readers is a testament to the Maldives’ appeal and its commitment to providing a travel experience. As the world continues to seek out escapes, the Maldives stands out as a beacon of natural beauty and luxury.
For those planning their next getaway, the Maldives promises a journey to an island paradise.
Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll wins 3 titles at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Demonstrating its ongoing success, LUX* South Ari Atoll, the well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, has received three distinguished awards at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, as voted by the acclaimed publication’s international readers. These accolades solidify the resort’s reputation as a premier destination for family travel and luxury experiences in the Maldives.
LUX* South Ari Atoll is awarded Top 10 for the following distinctions – Best House Reef in the Maldives, Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives and Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives. The awards celebrate the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional guest experiences and innovative luxury offerings.
- Best House Reef in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its vibrant and diverse marine ecosystem, offering guests unparalleled snorkelling and diving experiences that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives and South Ari Atoll – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world.
- Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives: The resort’s two exquisite pools, known for their stunning designs and breathtaking views, have earned it the title of Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and leisure.
- Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has also been named one of the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives, for its wide range of family-friendly amenities and activities to ensure an unforgettable holiday experience for guests of all ages. With 40 complimentary activities, a kids’ club, and a teens’ programme, there is something to fill each day with relaxation and adventure alike.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from Travel + Leisure,” said John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “These accolades are testaments to the dedication and passion of our team, who strive to provide our guests with extraordinary experiences. We remain committed to setting new standards in luxury hospitality and helping guests celebrate life through our diverse offerings.”
For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll and its award-winning experiences, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes families with exclusive opening offer
-
News1 week ago
‘MalDIVAS on Tour’: 9 women travel partners visit Atmosphere Core’s 3 resorts
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort collaborates with Fann Art Therapie for Unique family experience
-
News1 week ago
Sustainable excellence with Green Globe certification across Adaaran Resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives earns Green Globe certification
-
Action6 days ago
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
-
Cooking7 days ago
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu