Awards
The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort honoured at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced its recognition in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.
Celebrating the best of travel and hospitality, the awards highlighted the resort’s exquisite John Jacob Astor Estate Villa as one of the Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives. The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony in Bangkok in June, showcasing excellence in luxury travel as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, stands out for its opulent sophistication, offering the pinnacle of luxury living. Designed to accommodate up to 12 guests, the villa features unparalleled amenities, including a private gym, a state-of-the-art cinema room, and lavish spa suites.
The villa’s magnificence extends outdoors with a furnished terrace and a 92-square-metre private swimming pool, complemented by a plush daybed, sofas, and sun loungers. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide guests with an extraordinary level of comfort and luxury. Fulfilling The St. Regis’ legacy of exceptional service, luxurious accommodations are accompanied by personal St. Regis Butlers, ensuring every request is fulfilled promptly and discreetly, day or night.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 45 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Awards
Travel + Leisure readers name Maldives as best island destination for 2024
The Maldives has been voted the top island destination in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure (T+L) in their annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024. This recognition highlights the Maldives’ status as a premier travel destination, known for its natural beauty, accommodations, and marine life.
The survey, which received over 700,000 responses from 186,000 respondents for over 8,700 properties, asked readers to rate islands based on criteria such as natural attractions, activities, restaurants, friendliness of the locals, and overall value. The Maldives emerged as the favourite, with readers noting its beaches, clear waters, and opportunities for snorkelling and diving.
One T+L reader described the Maldives as “Paradise on Earth,” emphasising the visuals and biodiversity that make the islands a dream destination. The Maldives is home to approximately three percent of the world’s coral reefs, offering a spot for marine life and underwater exploration.
This recognition by T+L readers is a testament to the Maldives’ appeal and its commitment to providing a travel experience. As the world continues to seek out escapes, the Maldives stands out as a beacon of natural beauty and luxury.
For those planning their next getaway, the Maldives promises a journey to an island paradise.
Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll wins 3 titles at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Demonstrating its ongoing success, LUX* South Ari Atoll, the well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, has received three distinguished awards at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, as voted by the acclaimed publication’s international readers. These accolades solidify the resort’s reputation as a premier destination for family travel and luxury experiences in the Maldives.
LUX* South Ari Atoll is awarded Top 10 for the following distinctions – Best House Reef in the Maldives, Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives and Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives. The awards celebrate the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional guest experiences and innovative luxury offerings.
- Best House Reef in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its vibrant and diverse marine ecosystem, offering guests unparalleled snorkelling and diving experiences that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives and South Ari Atoll – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world.
- Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives: The resort’s two exquisite pools, known for their stunning designs and breathtaking views, have earned it the title of Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and leisure.
- Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has also been named one of the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives, for its wide range of family-friendly amenities and activities to ensure an unforgettable holiday experience for guests of all ages. With 40 complimentary activities, a kids’ club, and a teens’ programme, there is something to fill each day with relaxation and adventure alike.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from Travel + Leisure,” said John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “These accolades are testaments to the dedication and passion of our team, who strive to provide our guests with extraordinary experiences. We remain committed to setting new standards in luxury hospitality and helping guests celebrate life through our diverse offerings.”
For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll and its award-winning experiences, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Awards
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes families with exclusive opening offer
-
News1 week ago
‘MalDIVAS on Tour’: 9 women travel partners visit Atmosphere Core’s 3 resorts
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort collaborates with Fann Art Therapie for Unique family experience
-
News1 week ago
Sustainable excellence with Green Globe certification across Adaaran Resorts
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels offers unforgettable Maldivian experience with first ever best rate guarantee promise
-
Awards1 week ago
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives earns Green Globe certification
-
Action6 days ago
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day