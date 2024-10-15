Magical Halloween fun for kids at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is enhancing its guest experience this holiday season with the introduction of Nature’s Mystique, a festive programme that celebrates the beauty of nature through a range of curated experiences. This programme offers a variety of activities, from enchanting dining options to rejuvenating wellness sessions and exciting recreational opportunities, ensuring that guests of all ages can enjoy their stay. Separate activity calendars are provided for children and teens, allowing families to fully embrace their holiday in the Maldives.

The Nature’s Mystique programme kicks off with a magical Christmas tree lighting ceremony and carol singing on December 21, followed by a cocktail reception to set the festive mood for the season.

On Christmas morning, Santa Claus will arrive at the resort to spread goodwill and joy, distributing gifts to guests throughout the day. The festive celebrations will continue with a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, where guests can enjoy a lively evening of food, live music, and fireworks.

The resort is filled with Christmas spirit, offering various festive activities for guests of all ages. At Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, children aged 4-12 can explore their creativity with pottery classes, art competitions, and jewellery-making workshops. The club also hosts pirate-themed cruises, treasure hunts, pyjama parties, and seaside fashion shows to keep the young ones entertained.

For teens, Krakengiri Kids’ Club offers an engaging range of activities, including tubing, competitive kayaking, football matches, water polo, and the Beat the Pro Badminton challenge. Teens can also participate in a zero-proof mixology workshop, TRX training, and high-intensity Tabata workout sessions.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa provides opportunities for families to bond and create lasting memories. Families can participate in Frisbee matches, beach volleyball, and table tennis tournaments. The resort also offers tennis clinics on its versatile tennis court, which is ideal for both tennis and pickleball, as well as a new padel court for padel tennis enthusiasts.

For more adrenaline-fueled family activities, guests can join guided Snorkie Talkie tours led by the resort’s marine biologist, as well as parasailing and Jet Ski trips to local sandbars. Additional experiences include night fishing trips, dolphin safaris, and sunset cruises with Santa Claus.

Guests can indulge in a variety of festive events at the resort’s restaurants and cafes. Sip Tea Lounge will host Christmas high teas and tea blending classes, while Beach Shack presents themed beach buffets. Aura Pool Bar will offer pool parties, club nights, and a Bartender Competition. The Cocktail Lab will feature Christmas-themed mixology masterclasses and cocktail pairing workshops.

The resort’s over-water restaurant, Origin, will serve a classic Christmas menu, and Eden Champagne & Gin Bar will surprise guests with rum and chocolate pairings, along with seasonal variations on the Negroni. Habitat will offer themed buffets, while wine dinners and the much-anticipated Chef’s Table will showcase the theme “The Five Elements of Nature.”

Guests visiting Amingiri Spa & Hammam during the festive season can indulge in a range of treatments designed to renew the soul and restore vitality. Treatments include Woodland Wonder, a herbal massage and steam bath; Ocean’s Embrace, a spirulina body wrap and salt stone treatment; and Island Bliss, a luxurious hammam bath ritual followed by a massage and eucalyptus-scented steam bath.

Whether planning a short getaway or an extended holiday, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa provides the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and adventure for families seeking a holiday escape in paradise.