Celebration
Magical Halloween fun for kids at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites families to experience a captivating Halloween celebration filled with mystery and excitement. On October 31, 2024, the resort’s Vommuli House will be transformed into a magical setting, offering a full day of enchanting activities tailored for young adventurers aged 4-12.
Children will engage their creativity through activities like eerie Mummy Crafting and an exhilarating Halloween Decoration Hunt. The excitement continues as kids enjoy breaking open the Monster Piñata, which releases candy and surprises. For budding artists, the Spoo-tacular Face Painting sessions will transform participants into their favourite ghouls and ghosts, while the Ghostly Gathering will provide a whimsical, mystical atmosphere.
The highlight of the day will be the grand Candy Crusaders Trick-or-Treat adventure, where participants in their most spook-tacular costumes will have the chance to win a prize for best dressed. Running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Children’s Club guarantees a day packed with fun and adventure for all young participants.
While the children immerse themselves in the Halloween festivities, parents can enjoy the resort’s luxurious amenities. From a serene overwater spa to world-class dining, adults have ample opportunities to relax and unwind. The resort, known for its blend of family-friendly entertainment and refined elegance, provides the ideal setting for an unforgettable holiday.
To ensure a seamless experience, families are encouraged to book in advance through their personal St. Regis Butler. All Halloween activities are exclusive to children aged 4-12, allowing parents the opportunity to relax while their little ones make lasting memories.
Celebration
Experience luxury, adventure, and festive joy at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is enhancing its guest experience this holiday season with the introduction of Nature’s Mystique, a festive programme that celebrates the beauty of nature through a range of curated experiences. This programme offers a variety of activities, from enchanting dining options to rejuvenating wellness sessions and exciting recreational opportunities, ensuring that guests of all ages can enjoy their stay. Separate activity calendars are provided for children and teens, allowing families to fully embrace their holiday in the Maldives.
The Nature’s Mystique programme kicks off with a magical Christmas tree lighting ceremony and carol singing on December 21, followed by a cocktail reception to set the festive mood for the season.
On Christmas morning, Santa Claus will arrive at the resort to spread goodwill and joy, distributing gifts to guests throughout the day. The festive celebrations will continue with a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, where guests can enjoy a lively evening of food, live music, and fireworks.
The resort is filled with Christmas spirit, offering various festive activities for guests of all ages. At Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, children aged 4-12 can explore their creativity with pottery classes, art competitions, and jewellery-making workshops. The club also hosts pirate-themed cruises, treasure hunts, pyjama parties, and seaside fashion shows to keep the young ones entertained.
For teens, Krakengiri Kids’ Club offers an engaging range of activities, including tubing, competitive kayaking, football matches, water polo, and the Beat the Pro Badminton challenge. Teens can also participate in a zero-proof mixology workshop, TRX training, and high-intensity Tabata workout sessions.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa provides opportunities for families to bond and create lasting memories. Families can participate in Frisbee matches, beach volleyball, and table tennis tournaments. The resort also offers tennis clinics on its versatile tennis court, which is ideal for both tennis and pickleball, as well as a new padel court for padel tennis enthusiasts.
For more adrenaline-fueled family activities, guests can join guided Snorkie Talkie tours led by the resort’s marine biologist, as well as parasailing and Jet Ski trips to local sandbars. Additional experiences include night fishing trips, dolphin safaris, and sunset cruises with Santa Claus.
Guests can indulge in a variety of festive events at the resort’s restaurants and cafes. Sip Tea Lounge will host Christmas high teas and tea blending classes, while Beach Shack presents themed beach buffets. Aura Pool Bar will offer pool parties, club nights, and a Bartender Competition. The Cocktail Lab will feature Christmas-themed mixology masterclasses and cocktail pairing workshops.
The resort’s over-water restaurant, Origin, will serve a classic Christmas menu, and Eden Champagne & Gin Bar will surprise guests with rum and chocolate pairings, along with seasonal variations on the Negroni. Habitat will offer themed buffets, while wine dinners and the much-anticipated Chef’s Table will showcase the theme “The Five Elements of Nature.”
Guests visiting Amingiri Spa & Hammam during the festive season can indulge in a range of treatments designed to renew the soul and restore vitality. Treatments include Woodland Wonder, a herbal massage and steam bath; Ocean’s Embrace, a spirulina body wrap and salt stone treatment; and Island Bliss, a luxurious hammam bath ritual followed by a massage and eucalyptus-scented steam bath.
Whether planning a short getaway or an extended holiday, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa provides the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and adventure for families seeking a holiday escape in paradise.
Celebration
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
Kandima Maldives is set to elevate the holiday season with a unique celebration where the elements of Fire and Ice collide in spectacular style. From 22nd December 2024 to 7th January 2025, the resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland, offering guests an extraordinary fusion of vibrant experiences.
Children will enjoy the Fire and Ice Kids Party, an event filled with dancing, games, and sweet treats. As night falls, guests can revel at the Frozen Glow Party with a DJ, where a cool, glowing atmosphere will enhance the experience.
For those looking to indulge, the Fire and Ice Cocktail Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to master cocktails inspired by the contrasting elements. Meanwhile, guests seeking relaxation can opt for the Fire and Ice Spa Treatments at Eskape Spa, a blend of warmth and coolness designed to restore balance during the holidays.
Families can partake in a variety of fun activities. Adventure-seekers will be drawn to the exciting paddle boat race on the lake, combining competition with scenic views. Children can cozy up at the hot chocolate station, savouring delicious cocoa. Additional festive activities include decorating gingerbread houses, writing letters to Santa, and enjoying a special visit from Santa Claus, creating lasting memories. The evening concludes with a movie night under the stars, where families can relax and enjoy holiday classics with popcorn and snacks.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, excitement will build at Kandima Maldives. Guests will gather for a lavish New Year Dinner Buffet, where gourmet dishes set the tone for the night. Later, they will head to Smoked Beach for the New Year 2025 Celebration, featuring live music and the rhythmic sounds of the waves. At midnight, a stunning fireworks display will light up the sky. The celebration continues with a late-night buffet, leading into a relaxing New Year Brunch the following day. The festivities conclude with the Fire and Ice New Year Show, combining music and magic to welcome 2025 in unforgettable style.
Celebration
Haunted island adventures: experience Halloween magic at JA Manafaru
This Halloween, JA Manafaru invites guests to celebrate the spooky season on its breathtaking private island, offering a perfect mix of fun and relaxation amid pristine beaches and lush tropical surroundings. On 31st October, the resort will transform into a Halloween paradise, offering activities and dining experiences designed to entertain guests of all ages.
Children will enjoy an action-packed day at TheCoolZone kids’ club, where Halloween-themed games, pumpkin carving, candy collection, and a lively Halloween Disco will keep them entertained. This festive occasion provides an ideal opportunity for families to create special memories together in a warm, playful atmosphere.
For those seeking a culinary adventure, the Halloween Seafood Barbecue promises a mouthwatering feast. Guests will enjoy perfectly grilled seafood and signature local specialties, all presented with a spooky twist. The resort’s award-winning dining options feature both local and international dishes, including a tempting dessert selection and a special buffet for children. With a focus on sustainability, JA Manafaru ensures all seafood is responsibly sourced, and meats are ethically raised, allowing guests to savour every bite with a clear conscience. Throughout their stay, guests can also experience authentic Maldivian culture with Malaafaiy nights and cooking classes led by Maldivian Executive Chef Moosa.
While embracing the Halloween spirit, the resort continues to prioritise wellness and sustainability. Guests can indulge in soothing treatments at The Calm Spa Sanctuary or join bespoke Wellness Your Way Retreat programs. Additionally, complimentary activities like a DIY Facelift and Bathtub Tea Making Class provide unique ways to unwind and practice self-care.
To dive deeper into the local culture, guests are encouraged to visit the cultural museum, where they can learn about the rich heritage of the Maldives.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Maldives sees renewed interest from Indian film stars
-
Island Goers1 week ago
Mouni Roy’s enchanting birthday celebration in Maldives at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
News1 week ago
Sonam Kapoor enjoys family holiday in Maldives
-
Tips & Advice1 week ago
Flying after scuba diving: Essential guidelines for safe travel
-
Featured1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility
-
Awards1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
-
Action1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
-
Featured5 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration