Explore the Maldives your way: Coco Collection’s ‘Solo Adventure’ package offers unmatched freedom

PADI-Certified NASA Astronaut Brings Ocean Exploration to COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives for Exclusive Diving Event.

Luxury private island resort, COMO Cocoa Island, recently hosted an extraordinary “Island Astronaut Camp,” offering guests a unique chance to explore pristine dive sites alongside NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott.

The event included guided reef dives at the resort’s PADI Cocoa Island Diving Centre, where Stott, who is also a PADI-certified diver, accompanied guests in discovering the wonders of the underwater world. Participants were also treated to an exclusive starlit dinner with Nicole, adding a personal touch to the experience.

The dives, part of the COMO Journey of Universe Under the Ocean, were led by PADI instructors and took guests to two stunning reefs: Shambhala Reef and Bay Reef. Divers encountered an impressive variety of marine life, including blacktip reef sharks, napoleon wrasse, hawksbill and green sea turtles, moray eels, oriental sweetlips, giant clams, clark anemonefish, cleaner shrimp, bannerfish, lionfish, butterflyfish, and Maldivian anemonefish.

Shambhala Reef, known for its vibrant coral formations on a sloping reef top, is located between the resort’s arrival jetty and a nearby sandbank. Bay Reef, situated in a 12-meter-deep lagoon, boasts a thriving coral garden and coral propagation frames. Both reefs provided breathtaking backdrops for divers of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced adventurers.

As part of a captivating COMO Conversation event, veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott shared fascinating stories from her 104 days in space across two NASA missions. She discussed the rigorous training astronauts undergo and highlighted the surprising similarities between space exploration and deep-sea diving. Stott also spoke about her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and her underwater living experience in the Aquarius habitat, further emphasising the deep connection between the ocean and space.

Just a 40-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male, COMO Cocoa Island offers 33 luxurious overwater villas, the PADI Cocoa Island Dive Centre, and holistic wellness treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat. Whether diving with PADI experts or enjoying wellness therapies, COMO Cocoa Island provides the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation in the Maldives.