Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience

The Government of Maldives has introduced a pivotal regulation, 2024/R-96, focused on improving whale shark interactions, underscoring the country’s commitment to marine conservation. This marks the seventh amendment to the Protected Species Regulation (2021/R-25), updating the original Code of Conduct for Whale Shark Protection and Conservation, which was first implemented in 2009.

The new policy strengthens protections for whale sharks and ensures the safety of tourists engaging with these majestic creatures. Key provisions include maintaining a safe distance—at least three metres from the body and four metres from the tail of a whale shark. Physical contact and holding onto the animals while swimming are strictly forbidden. Tourists are also required to approach the whale sharks calmly and quietly, moving only to the sides of the animal to avoid blocking or chasing them.

Additionally, the regulation bans feeding whale sharks, using flash photography, and employing selfie sticks or bright lights during interactions. For aerial photography, drones must be flown no lower than 30 metres above the water, and always within the operator’s line of sight. The regulation creates a 250-metre contact zone around whale sharks, allowing only three vessels at a time. A speed limit of five knots per hour is imposed within this zone, which drops to two knots within 50 metres of the whale shark. Emergency procedures are also outlined to prevent disturbing or obstructing the natural movements of these animals.

The regulation also sets clear guidelines for responding to injured or entangled whale sharks, requiring notification of the Environment Protection Agency and ensuring the animal’s safe release.

This new policy not only enhances the tourist experience by offering sustainable interactions with whale sharks but also preserves the delicate marine ecosystem that supports them. By enacting this regulation, the Maldives continues to lead global efforts in marine conservation, ensuring the protection of these gentle giants for future generations.