Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of the second season for the first skydiving drop zone in the Maldives, offering an exhilarating adventure for thrill-seekers and tourists. In a groundbreaking joint venture with Skydive Wasaga Beach and Skydive Maldives, the program is set to begin in December 2024 and will be available year-round, allowing visitors to experience tandem jumps over the breathtaking Maldivian landscape.
The skydiving program is led by Leslie Farkas, a highly accomplished skydiver with over 15 years of experience and more than 6,000 jumps, of which over 5,000 have been tandem. Leslie holds multiple instructional ratings, including Coach 1 and 2, Ground Control Instructor, and Skydive School Examiner, ensuring the highest standards of safety and professionalism. In addition to his extensive skydiving background, Leslie has held leadership roles in marketing and aircraft maintenance at Skydive Wasaga Beach.
Joining Leslie is an elite team of skydiving professionals. Dominic Lachance, the Master Rigger, brings an impressive record of over 47,000 main pack jobs and extensive military certifications. Alec Thibeault, a Tandem Instructor with more than 19 years of experience, has completed over 9,554 tandem jumps and is known for his safety-first approach. Mathew Vinnels, with a decade of manifest experience, excels in customer service and weather expertise, ensuring a smooth experience for all guests. Darko Tupec will serve as the dedicated Elevator Pilot, overseeing safe and efficient aerial operations.
This season, Ifuru Island Maldives will exclusively offer tandem jumps, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience of freefalling from stunning altitudes. Prices for these jumps will start at $699 plus 8% GST, with the first jumps scheduled to take place on December 15, 2024, offering unparalleled views of the Maldives’ pristine waters and idyllic islands.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives has offered 147 sunset suites and villas, six dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, all part of a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. Additionally, it is home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving drop zone.
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
Heritance Aarah Maldives has announced an exciting new partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, a prestigious professional football team from Italy’s Serie A, which also competes in the Champions League. This collaboration marks the first time a resort in the Maldives has supported a Serie A team, setting a new precedent for the intersection of luxury hospitality and the world of professional sports.
Heritance Aarah’s partnership with Bologna FC reflects the resort’s commitment to offering unique experiences to its guests and sports enthusiasts. The collaboration will create exclusive opportunities for fan engagement, blending the thrilling excitement of Serie A football with the tranquil luxury of a world-class resort.
Through this partnership, Heritance Aarah aims to engage with Bologna FC’s fanbase and the broader football community, underscoring the synergy between the club’s sporting success and the peaceful, luxurious atmosphere of the Maldives. The resort, known for its stunning villas and suites with personalised butler services, all-day dining across a range of world-class restaurants, and extensive water sports offerings, provides an ideal retreat for those seeking both relaxation and a connection to the sporting world. Located in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah is also the first property in the Maldives to achieve LEED Gold certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.
Bologna FC, with its rich history and prominent position in Italian football, is known for its deep connection to both national and international football culture. The club’s strong presence in Serie A and the Champions League makes this partnership a perfect match for Heritance Aarah’s global reputation for excellence in hospitality.
This collaboration opens up exciting new avenues for sports fans and luxury travellers alike, blending the best of both worlds for an unforgettable experience.
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
The Government of Maldives has introduced a pivotal regulation, 2024/R-96, focused on improving whale shark interactions, underscoring the country’s commitment to marine conservation. This marks the seventh amendment to the Protected Species Regulation (2021/R-25), updating the original Code of Conduct for Whale Shark Protection and Conservation, which was first implemented in 2009.
The new policy strengthens protections for whale sharks and ensures the safety of tourists engaging with these majestic creatures. Key provisions include maintaining a safe distance—at least three metres from the body and four metres from the tail of a whale shark. Physical contact and holding onto the animals while swimming are strictly forbidden. Tourists are also required to approach the whale sharks calmly and quietly, moving only to the sides of the animal to avoid blocking or chasing them.
Additionally, the regulation bans feeding whale sharks, using flash photography, and employing selfie sticks or bright lights during interactions. For aerial photography, drones must be flown no lower than 30 metres above the water, and always within the operator’s line of sight. The regulation creates a 250-metre contact zone around whale sharks, allowing only three vessels at a time. A speed limit of five knots per hour is imposed within this zone, which drops to two knots within 50 metres of the whale shark. Emergency procedures are also outlined to prevent disturbing or obstructing the natural movements of these animals.
The regulation also sets clear guidelines for responding to injured or entangled whale sharks, requiring notification of the Environment Protection Agency and ensuring the animal’s safe release.
This new policy not only enhances the tourist experience by offering sustainable interactions with whale sharks but also preserves the delicate marine ecosystem that supports them. By enacting this regulation, the Maldives continues to lead global efforts in marine conservation, ensuring the protection of these gentle giants for future generations.
Maldives takes a stand for ocean preservation with Victor Ma’s conservation film
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.
Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.
Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.
With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.
Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.
The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.
