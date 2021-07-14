Maldives named LATTE Destination of Month for July

Visit Maldives has launched a campaign with Luxury Australian Travel Trade E-News (LATTE) to promote Maldives as a top of the mind destination and a safe haven to the Australian market and to increase engagement with luxury travel agents.

LATTE is an Australian e-newsletter published every Friday with a strong emphasis on keeping travel retailers and industry professionals well informed with the latest information from the luxury travel industry.

LATTE newsletters are reached to over 15,000 travel agents, tour operators, brokers across Australia and New Zealand.

Commencing in July, Maldives will be featured in the LATTE destination of the month for July.

As part of the campaign, a total of four articles will be published and posted on the LATTE website on every Friday this month. In addition, the articles will be sent to a subscriber base of over 2000 luxury travel agents in the Australian market.

The articles will cover Maldives as a safe haven with a highlight on the unique scattered geography and one-island-one-resort concept, the products and unique experiences in Maldives, Maldives as a luxury destination and the unique underwater experiences in Maldives.

The campaign ultimately aims to strengthen destination presence and reassure travellers that Maldives will remain as one of the safest destinations to travel when the border reopens for international leisure travel in the Australia Market.

The campaign is carried in accordance with Visit Maldives strategy for the Australian market to conduct online and offline campaigns on major local media and social media to strengthen brand presence and create awareness about the sought-after products and unique experiences provided in the Maldives.

In order to promote Maldives in the Australian market, Visit Maldives have planned social media campaigns, familiarisation trips, virtual events and an exciting campaign with Robb Report for this year.

The Maldives welcomed over 37,084 Australian travellers in 2019 ranking Australia as the top 10th source market to Maldives.

While the Australian borders have been closed for leisure travel since the pandemic, Visit Maldives is working tirelessly to ensure Maldives holds the place as the most preferred destination to travel to after the Australian borders are open for international leisure travel.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry launches “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.