Action
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Dive Resort” at the TTM 2024 (Travel Trade Maldives) Awards.
This accolade is a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering unparalleled dive experiences and providing top-notch services and facilities for dive enthusiasts. Competing against 17 other distinguished resorts in the same category, Bandos Maldives emerged as the top choice for its exceptional offerings.
This recognition marks the second major dive award for Bandos Maldives this year. Earlier, the resort was honoured with the title of “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2024. These consecutive wins underscore the resort’s dedication to excellence in diving and its ongoing efforts to create unforgettable underwater adventures for its guests.
General Manager of Bandos Maldives, Ismail Rasheed, expressed his pride in the team, stating, “We are immensely proud of this achievement. Our team’s passion and dedication have once again been recognized in the national and international platforms. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated dive team, our loyal guests who voted for us and to the organisers of the TTM for this prestigious awards.”
Bandos Maldives continues to set the standard for dive resorts in the Maldives, offering a blend of thrilling dive sites, expert guidance that cater to both seasoned divers and newcomers alike. With this latest accolade, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its position as the leader in diving in the Indian Ocean.
Action
Aerial artistry, family Fun: The Cocoon Collection presents International Kite Festival
The Cocoon Collection, in collaboration with celebrated kite-flying champion Edy Angelino, presents a spectacular event at the Hulhumale’ Synthetic Track on August 23, 2024, from 16:00 to 18:00 hrs.
The Kite Festival will showcase impressive performances from leading international kite artists from Italy, Canada, China, and Brazil. These skilled performers will dazzle audiences with breathtaking aerial manoeuvres and synchronised displays, promising an unforgettable experience.
This event is an excellent opportunity for families and children to enjoy a vibrant celebration of kite flying. Following the inaugural International Kite Festival held at Joy Island from August 19 to 22, 2024, The Cocoon Collection continues its tradition of hosting memorable Kite Festivals, with previous successful events held at Cocoon Maldives in 2017 and 2018.
Join in for a day filled with fun, creativity, and aerial artistry at the Hulhumale’ Synthetic Track. This festival will offer a unique chance to appreciate the elegance and joy of kite flying amidst a lively atmosphere and colourful displays. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a captivating event that promises to inspire and entertain.
The Cocoon Collection is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences for guests from around the globe.
Action
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives: Underwater adventure
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives offers an exceptional underwater adventure, highlighted by its vibrant and healthy house reef. This stunning reef is renowned for its diverse and well-preserved coral formations, creating a breathtaking underwater landscape teeming with marine life.
Kandolhu house reef is home to a rich variety of marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and occasionally, eagle rays. This biodiversity ensures that each snorkelling experience on the house reef is unique and exciting. Notably, snorkelers often have the chance to encounter hawksbill turtles, which gracefully glide through the waters, adding a magical touch to the experience. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, further enhance the vibrant marine scenery.
Dedicated local guides and instructors are highly skilled and knowledgeable, offering expert guidance and personalised support. They use effective teaching methods to ensure a comfortable and captivating experience for all participants. To protect the delicate reef ecosystem, snorkelers are advised not to touch or disturb marine life and are encouraged to use reef-safe sunscreens. Good snorkelling techniques are essential to avoid accidental contact with corals, and feeding marine animals is strictly avoided to preserve their natural behaviours.
Kandolhu Maldives is committed to providing an unforgettable snorkelling experience while maintaining a deep respect for the marine environment. The house reef is easily accessible directly from the beach or jetty and this allows snorkelers to dive into the clear waters without the need for a boat trip, making it perfect for both frequent and spontaneous snorkelling sessions. For added safety, life rings are strategically placed around the island, ensuring that all snorkelers can enjoy their experience with peace of mind.
Kandolhu invites everyone to dive in and explore the wonders of the house reef, where every moment in the water is a celebration of nature’s beauty. Join the resort for an unforgettable snorkelling experience that will leave you with lasting memories of the ocean’s splendour.
Action
Canareef Resort Maldives to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives will host the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress. Taking place from November 5th to 11th, 2024, this renowned event will gather elite athletes, officials, and fans from all corners of the world for an exciting week of competition and celebration amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
The event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) under the auspices of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of the Maldives. With the full support of the Government of Maldives including Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, Sports Minister Abdulla Rafiu and the blessing of President Mohamed Muizzu,, this championship is expected to further solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) as the host of the prestigious WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress in November 2024. Under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Ibrahim Hameed, BBAM has demonstrated outstanding capabilities and dedication, solidifying Maldives’ position as a premier destination for bodybuilding and physique sports in the region,” Datuk Paul Chua, President of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), said.
“This milestone event follows BBAM’s successful hosting of the Asian Championships in 2022 and the South Asian Championships in 2023 and 2024. The WBPF World Championships promise to be a spectacular display of strength, skill, and sportsmanship, featuring top athletes from around the world. We are confident that BBAM will deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators. I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Maldives on this historic occasion, which promises to bring great success, prosperity, and bounties to the nation.”
This event marks a significant milestone not only for the Maldives but especially for Addu Atoll, which will witness yet another major international event after the SAARC Summit 2011 which was held on the island of Hithadhoo. The World Championships are expected to bring substantial benefits to the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, highlighting the region’s potential as a hub for sports tourism and MICE events.
“We are delighted to invite you to participate in the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress, scheduled to take place at Canareef Resort, Republic of Maldives, from November 5th to 11th, 2024. This prestigious event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives and supported by the Government of Maldives, represents a significant achievement for our nation,” Ibrahim Hameed, President of Bodybuilding Association of Maldives, said.
“We have ensured comfortable accommodations for you and your team at Canareef Resort Maldives. Our committee is dedicated to making your stay as comfortable as possible. Maldives grants a no-cost visa on arrival for travellers from all countries with a valid passport. All participation terms and conditions will be based on WBPF Rules and Bylaws. We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the Maldives.”
Located in Maldives’ southernmost atoll, Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a stunning escape with turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and lush nature. Accessible by a 10-minute speedboat from Gan International Airport or a domestic flight and speedboat from Male’ International Airport, the resort features one of the Maldives’ longest beaches and easy access to the local island of Hulhumeedhoo by bicycle.
The 271 spacious beach villas boast open-air bathrooms and spectacular views. Enjoy international dining, refreshing cocktails, and explore 25 dive spots teeming with marine life. Activities range from historical and eco-site tours to dolphin watching.
“We are committed to developing the tourism industry, especially in the southern Maldives. Hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship at Canareef Resort Maldives represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance the visibility of Addu Atoll. We will do our utmost to support all stakeholders involved in this prestigious event to ensure it is both successful and memorable for all participants and visitors,” Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, said.
“Our goal in hosting this event is to cultivate the ecosystems that will make Addu and the Maldives a premier destination for sports tourism and global events. By developing these vital networks and infrastructures, we aim to enhance our region’s reputation and attract global attention to our unique offerings,” Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, added.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative
-
News5 days ago
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING invites multigenerational travellers to join exciting weekend of wellbeing experiences
-
Business1 week ago
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
-
Cooking1 week ago
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
-
Awards5 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
-
News6 days ago
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah