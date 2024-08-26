Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s Only BLU recognised with Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at TTM 2024
Only BLU, the renowned under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, has been awarded the prestigious Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at the 2024 TTM Awards Gala. Known for its modern gourmet cuisine and breathtaking setting 6.8 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, Only BLU has set a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 is a highlight of TTM Maldives, the country’s premier travel trade show, which took place from 21st to 22nd August 2024. This prestigious event drew over 500 travel industry experts and more than 100 hotel representatives, facilitating upwards of 3,000 pre-arranged meetings.
As the largest under-ocean restaurant in the Maldives, Only BLU offers a captivating horseshoe-shaped design, providing each guest with a front-row view of vibrant coral reefs and stunning marine life. Included with the exclusive Lobi PlanTM at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Only BLU curates exquisite multi-course menus for lunch and dinner, with choices of meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, as well as a special kids’ menu, ensuring a remarkable dining experience for all.
Christopher Baker, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, shared, “We are thrilled to be recognised for our dedication to delivering a remarkable dining experience with impeccable service. Guests can relish delectable food while watching the colourful, lush coral gardens teeming with vibrant fish. When the sharks make an appearance, it’s a real showstopper—everyone grabs their cameras! It’s also a popular choice for celebrating special moments and romantic marriage proposals.”
This award cements Only BLU’s place as a premier destination for modern gourmet cuisine and unforgettable dining in the Maldives. The adults exclusive five-star resort, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was also crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’
In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort designed for couples and adults. With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM.
Guests staying at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the neighbouring resort within the COLOURS OF OBLU brand and connected to Lobigili island by a jetty, can also make reservations for Only BLU. The restaurant is additionally open to Maldivians, expats, and travellers not staying at the resort, and can be booked for private events and celebrations, making it an ideal setting for milestone moments and exclusive gatherings.
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Dive Resort” at the TTM 2024 (Travel Trade Maldives) Awards.
This accolade is a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering unparalleled dive experiences and providing top-notch services and facilities for dive enthusiasts. Competing against 17 other distinguished resorts in the same category, Bandos Maldives emerged as the top choice for its exceptional offerings.
This recognition marks the second major dive award for Bandos Maldives this year. Earlier, the resort was honoured with the title of “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2024. These consecutive wins underscore the resort’s dedication to excellence in diving and its ongoing efforts to create unforgettable underwater adventures for its guests.
General Manager of Bandos Maldives, Ismail Rasheed, expressed his pride in the team, stating, “We are immensely proud of this achievement. Our team’s passion and dedication have once again been recognized in the national and international platforms. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated dive team, our loyal guests who voted for us and to the organisers of the TTM for this prestigious awards.”
Bandos Maldives continues to set the standard for dive resorts in the Maldives, offering a blend of thrilling dive sites, expert guidance that cater to both seasoned divers and newcomers alike. With this latest accolade, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its position as the leader in diving in the Indian Ocean.
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives. This prestigious accolade underscores Milaidhoo’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, personalised experiences and exceptional hospitality to its esteemed guests.
Milaidhoo is a gem nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, spanning 13 acres of lush paradise. Epitomising the concept of a small island sanctuary and laid-back luxury, guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s architecture and design are thoughtfully curated to create an intimate and serene environment, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
At Milaidhoo, every stay is personalised to meet the unique preferences and desires of each guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed as part of the Milaidhoo Family. The islands’ dedicated staff, referred to as “family members,” go above and beyond to ensure that no request is too much. Each villa and residence are meticulously prepared to cater to the specific needs of the guests, providing a truly bespoke experience.
Milaidhoo features 50 private villas and residences located on the beach or above Milaidhoo’s lagoon, each offering a secluded haven with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The villas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with thatched roofs and sustainable architecture that harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. Guests can relax in their private pools, bask in the tropical sun, and enjoy the tropical vegetation that envelops their luxurious retreats.
The island resort’s culinary offerings are equally exceptional, with a wide range of dining options to satisfy every palate. The award-winning chefs at Milaidhoo are renowned for their creativity and dedication to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Whether guests have specific dietary requests or crave something unique, the island’s culinary team is always ready to tailor-make dishes to delight and surprise. From casual beachside dining to the unique culinary experience at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine dining restaurant located on a traditional dhoni boat in the lagoon – every meal here is a celebration of flavours and craftsmanship.
For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the overwater spa at Milaidhoo is a refuge for serenity. Expert therapists offer signature treatments designed to soothe the body and mind, using natural and sustainable products. Guests can indulge in daily yoga classes or opt for private sessions at sunrise or sunset on a neighbouring islet, enhancing their wellbeing journey.
Milaidhoo’s house reef is a paradise for aquatic lovers, offering an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The vibrant corals and diverse marine life, including resident sea turtles, create an underwater world waiting to be explored. The renowned Milaidhoo Cave is a must-visit diving spot, providing an unforgettable adventure beneath the waves.
The true gem of Milaidhoo is its people. The warm and genuine hospitality of the staff, known as family members, creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Their dedication to making every guest’s stay extraordinary is reflected in every detail.
“At Milaidhoo, our guests are not just visitors; they become part of our family,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our team is committed to providing an experience that is personal, memorable, and truly exceptional.”
Milaidhoo’s recognition as the Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With its small island concept, personalised experiences, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and dedicated staff, Milaidhoo continues to set the standard for luxury island resorts in the Maldives. Guests are invited to discover the magic of Milaidhoo, where every moment is crafted to perfection.
Villa Nautica triumphs with dual honours at Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards
Villa Nautica, the premier luxury destination in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved remarkable recognition at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2024. The resort has been named the Global Award for Best All-Inclusive Family Resort and Best Luxury Award in the Indian Ocean, affirming its exceptional standards and commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences.
Located just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica offers a blend of opulence and adventure, making it a premier choice for discerning travelers. The resort features an array of luxury accommodations including beach pool villas, water villas, and ocean suites, catering to every preference and need.
“Winning two categories at this year’s Haute Grandeur Global Awards is an incredible milestone for the entire Villa Nautica family. Over the years, we’ve diligently strived to excel at all our services and offerings, aligning with the ever-evolving needs and innovations of the industry. Our success is built on the passion and commitment of every team member, who is devoted to fulfilling the promise of exceptional experience that we make to each guest. Their unwavering desire to imprint the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality into each guest – creating a sanctuary of joy, relaxation, and everlasting memories – is at the heart of everything we do at Villa Nautica. For us, these recognitions are not just trophies for our shelves; they are a testament to the extraordinary dedication and tireless efforts of our outstanding team, as well as a celebration of our values and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Ibrahim Nahid, General Manager of Villa Nautica.
“Receiving such prestigious awards from Haute Grandeur is an honour, but leading this wonderful team is what truly fills me with pride. No words can convey the immense gratitude I feel for the dedication, resilience, and commitment of the incredible team members who made these awards possible.”
Villa Nautica’s dedication to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences is highlighted by its ‘Wavy Navy Kids Club’, which offers babysitting services and a wide range of activities for children. Guests can enjoy a range of facilities, including a 5-star PADI diving centre, a watersports centre, and an award-winning spa offering Ayurvedic treatments and wellness services. The resort’s dining options are equally impressive, featuring Japanese, Italian, seafood, and international cuisine.
The natural beauty of Villa Nautica is complemented by its commitment to sustainability. As a Green Key certified eco-friendly resort, it implements plastic-free initiatives, an in-house glass bottle production program, and comprehensive waste management practices.
The Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards are renowned for setting new benchmarks in hospitality by recognising properties that excel in customer service, standards, and guest experiences. This year’s awards, determined through a rigorous evaluation process, celebrate establishments that demonstrate the highest levels of excellence.
