JA Manafaru named Best All-Inclusive Resort at TTM Awards 2024

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives. This prestigious accolade underscores Milaidhoo’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, personalised experiences and exceptional hospitality to its esteemed guests.

Milaidhoo is a gem nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, spanning 13 acres of lush paradise. Epitomising the concept of a small island sanctuary and laid-back luxury, guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s architecture and design are thoughtfully curated to create an intimate and serene environment, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

At Milaidhoo, every stay is personalised to meet the unique preferences and desires of each guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed as part of the Milaidhoo Family. The islands’ dedicated staff, referred to as “family members,” go above and beyond to ensure that no request is too much. Each villa and residence are meticulously prepared to cater to the specific needs of the guests, providing a truly bespoke experience.

Milaidhoo features 50 private villas and residences located on the beach or above Milaidhoo’s lagoon, each offering a secluded haven with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The villas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with thatched roofs and sustainable architecture that harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. Guests can relax in their private pools, bask in the tropical sun, and enjoy the tropical vegetation that envelops their luxurious retreats.

The island resort’s culinary offerings are equally exceptional, with a wide range of dining options to satisfy every palate. The award-winning chefs at Milaidhoo are renowned for their creativity and dedication to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Whether guests have specific dietary requests or crave something unique, the island’s culinary team is always ready to tailor-make dishes to delight and surprise. From casual beachside dining to the unique culinary experience at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine dining restaurant located on a traditional dhoni boat in the lagoon – every meal here is a celebration of flavours and craftsmanship.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the overwater spa at Milaidhoo is a refuge for serenity. Expert therapists offer signature treatments designed to soothe the body and mind, using natural and sustainable products. Guests can indulge in daily yoga classes or opt for private sessions at sunrise or sunset on a neighbouring islet, enhancing their wellbeing journey.

Milaidhoo’s house reef is a paradise for aquatic lovers, offering an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The vibrant corals and diverse marine life, including resident sea turtles, create an underwater world waiting to be explored. The renowned Milaidhoo Cave is a must-visit diving spot, providing an unforgettable adventure beneath the waves.

The true gem of Milaidhoo is its people. The warm and genuine hospitality of the staff, known as family members, creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Their dedication to making every guest’s stay extraordinary is reflected in every detail.

“At Milaidhoo, our guests are not just visitors; they become part of our family,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our team is committed to providing an experience that is personal, memorable, and truly exceptional.”

Milaidhoo’s recognition as the Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With its small island concept, personalised experiences, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and dedicated staff, Milaidhoo continues to set the standard for luxury island resorts in the Maldives. Guests are invited to discover the magic of Milaidhoo, where every moment is crafted to perfection.