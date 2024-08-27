Awards
JA Manafaru named Best All-Inclusive Resort at TTM Awards 2024
JA Manafaru, the premier destination in the Maldives, has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Best All-Inclusive Resort” at the recent Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade follows last year’s recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort,” cementing JA Manafaru’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.
Nestled in the serene Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers an unparalleled all-inclusive experience that caters to every guest’s desires. The resort’s renowned Dine Around package highlights its culinary brilliance with a diverse selection of over 120 dishes, themed nights, and in-villa dining options, complemented by a choice of more than 150 wines, cocktails, and beverages to keep guests refreshed. Guests can indulge in limitless delights, including gourmet seafood at the renowned Ocean Grill, international buffets at Kakuni, and fresh Italian flavours at Andiamo Bistro. The resort’s diverse dining venues also include a Teppanyaki grill, the modern Japanese White Orchid, and handcrafted cocktails at Veli Bar. A unique highlight is The Cellar, the Maldives’ first subterranean wine cave, offering an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience.
“Winning the ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award is a tremendous honour and reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru. “Our diverse culinary offerings and dedication to personalised service truly set us apart. We are also proud of our award-winning Dine Around package, which continues to exceed guest expectations.”
Beyond its culinary accolades, JA Manafaru excels in wellness and sustainability. The resort’s Calm Spa Sanctuary provides a haven for relaxation with yoga sessions, wellness retreats, and a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, enjoy over 55 complimentary activities, and experience dedicated family zones.
In addition to its acclaimed Dine Around package, JA Manafaru now offers the “Wellness Your Way Retreat” programmes. These bespoke wellness options are designed to enhance the all-inclusive experience, offering guests tailored programs that include personalised yoga sessions, mindfulness workshops, and holistic wellness treatments. Whether seeking tranquility or adventure, guests can seamlessly integrate these wellness experiences into their stay, ensuring a well-rounded and rejuvenating retreat.
JA Manafaru’s commitment to catering to all dietary preferences with its “Wellness Your Way” menus and its focus on sustainable practices and cultural immersion ensure a memorable and responsible stay.
JA Manafaru is more than just a resort; it’s a celebration of luxury, culinary excellence, and natural beauty. Join the resort and discover why they are the best.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s Only BLU recognised with Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at TTM 2024
Only BLU, the renowned under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, has been awarded the prestigious Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at the 2024 TTM Awards Gala. Known for its modern gourmet cuisine and breathtaking setting 6.8 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, Only BLU has set a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 is a highlight of TTM Maldives, the country’s premier travel trade show, which took place from 21st to 22nd August 2024. This prestigious event drew over 500 travel industry experts and more than 100 hotel representatives, facilitating upwards of 3,000 pre-arranged meetings.
As the largest under-ocean restaurant in the Maldives, Only BLU offers a captivating horseshoe-shaped design, providing each guest with a front-row view of vibrant coral reefs and stunning marine life. Included with the exclusive Lobi PlanTM at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Only BLU curates exquisite multi-course menus for lunch and dinner, with choices of meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, as well as a special kids’ menu, ensuring a remarkable dining experience for all.
Christopher Baker, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, shared, “We are thrilled to be recognised for our dedication to delivering a remarkable dining experience with impeccable service. Guests can relish delectable food while watching the colourful, lush coral gardens teeming with vibrant fish. When the sharks make an appearance, it’s a real showstopper—everyone grabs their cameras! It’s also a popular choice for celebrating special moments and romantic marriage proposals.”
This award cements Only BLU’s place as a premier destination for modern gourmet cuisine and unforgettable dining in the Maldives. The adults exclusive five-star resort, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was also crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’
In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort designed for couples and adults. With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM.
Guests staying at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the neighbouring resort within the COLOURS OF OBLU brand and connected to Lobigili island by a jetty, can also make reservations for Only BLU. The restaurant is additionally open to Maldivians, expats, and travellers not staying at the resort, and can be booked for private events and celebrations, making it an ideal setting for milestone moments and exclusive gatherings.
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Dive Resort” at the TTM 2024 (Travel Trade Maldives) Awards.
This accolade is a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering unparalleled dive experiences and providing top-notch services and facilities for dive enthusiasts. Competing against 17 other distinguished resorts in the same category, Bandos Maldives emerged as the top choice for its exceptional offerings.
This recognition marks the second major dive award for Bandos Maldives this year. Earlier, the resort was honoured with the title of “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2024. These consecutive wins underscore the resort’s dedication to excellence in diving and its ongoing efforts to create unforgettable underwater adventures for its guests.
General Manager of Bandos Maldives, Ismail Rasheed, expressed his pride in the team, stating, “We are immensely proud of this achievement. Our team’s passion and dedication have once again been recognized in the national and international platforms. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated dive team, our loyal guests who voted for us and to the organisers of the TTM for this prestigious awards.”
Bandos Maldives continues to set the standard for dive resorts in the Maldives, offering a blend of thrilling dive sites, expert guidance that cater to both seasoned divers and newcomers alike. With this latest accolade, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its position as the leader in diving in the Indian Ocean.
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category of Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives. This prestigious accolade underscores Milaidhoo’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, personalised experiences and exceptional hospitality to its esteemed guests.
Milaidhoo is a gem nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, spanning 13 acres of lush paradise. Epitomising the concept of a small island sanctuary and laid-back luxury, guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s architecture and design are thoughtfully curated to create an intimate and serene environment, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
At Milaidhoo, every stay is personalised to meet the unique preferences and desires of each guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed as part of the Milaidhoo Family. The islands’ dedicated staff, referred to as “family members,” go above and beyond to ensure that no request is too much. Each villa and residence are meticulously prepared to cater to the specific needs of the guests, providing a truly bespoke experience.
Milaidhoo features 50 private villas and residences located on the beach or above Milaidhoo’s lagoon, each offering a secluded haven with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The villas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, with thatched roofs and sustainable architecture that harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. Guests can relax in their private pools, bask in the tropical sun, and enjoy the tropical vegetation that envelops their luxurious retreats.
The island resort’s culinary offerings are equally exceptional, with a wide range of dining options to satisfy every palate. The award-winning chefs at Milaidhoo are renowned for their creativity and dedication to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Whether guests have specific dietary requests or crave something unique, the island’s culinary team is always ready to tailor-make dishes to delight and surprise. From casual beachside dining to the unique culinary experience at Ba’theli, the world’s only Maldivian fine dining restaurant located on a traditional dhoni boat in the lagoon – every meal here is a celebration of flavours and craftsmanship.
For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the overwater spa at Milaidhoo is a refuge for serenity. Expert therapists offer signature treatments designed to soothe the body and mind, using natural and sustainable products. Guests can indulge in daily yoga classes or opt for private sessions at sunrise or sunset on a neighbouring islet, enhancing their wellbeing journey.
Milaidhoo’s house reef is a paradise for aquatic lovers, offering an unparalleled snorkelling and diving experience. The vibrant corals and diverse marine life, including resident sea turtles, create an underwater world waiting to be explored. The renowned Milaidhoo Cave is a must-visit diving spot, providing an unforgettable adventure beneath the waves.
The true gem of Milaidhoo is its people. The warm and genuine hospitality of the staff, known as family members, creates an atmosphere of comfort and belonging. Their dedication to making every guest’s stay extraordinary is reflected in every detail.
“At Milaidhoo, our guests are not just visitors; they become part of our family,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our team is committed to providing an experience that is personal, memorable, and truly exceptional.”
Milaidhoo’s recognition as the Best Luxury Island Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With its small island concept, personalised experiences, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and dedicated staff, Milaidhoo continues to set the standard for luxury island resorts in the Maldives. Guests are invited to discover the magic of Milaidhoo, where every moment is crafted to perfection.
