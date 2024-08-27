Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Surf Resort Award 2024

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded “Best Surf Resort in the Maldives” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This honour highlights the resort’s world-class surfing experiences curated by partners and acclaimed surf travel operator Perfect Wave.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Travel Trade Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Our strategic partnership with Perfect Wave has allowed us to deliver exceptional surfing experiences, whether our guests are seasoned surfers seeking the thrill of the waves or beginners looking to learn in one of the world’s most stunning locations.”

Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is celebrated for its proximity to some of the best surfing breaks in the Maldives, including the iconic Kandooma Right. Known for its perfect waves and consistent swells, Kandooma Right has become a favourite destination for surfers of all skill levels. Perfect Wave, the resort’s exclusive surf partner, ensures guests receive a top-notch surfing experience through expert coaching, guided sessions, and seamless access to the best breaks in the region.

Perfect Wave’s dedicated surf program offers everything from group lessons to private coaching sessions, ensuring that every guest can ride the waves with confidence.

“Guests staying in the resort’s Beach Houses enjoy exclusive benefits, including direct beach access and front-row seats to Kandooma’s famous surf break known as ‘Kandooma Right’. After an exhilarating day on the water, surfers can unwind at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala with an especially designed Surfers Massage, or take full advantage the resort’s excellent restaurants and services,” adds Mark.

Beyond surfing, the resort offers a diverse range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling and water sports, as well as concerts with high profile artists in partnership with Music in Paradise, making it a dynamic destination for all types of travellers. This award further cements Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ reputation as a premier surf destination, combining adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives.

The resort will soon be hosting a 10 day long Australian Music Festival from 1st to 10th September and is currently sold out.

Last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the accolade of Leading Diving Resort at the TTM Awards 2023.

Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.