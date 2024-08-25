News
The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives unveils jam-packed Golden Week programme
With China’s hedonistic Golden Week fast approaching, the team at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is turning the island into a fun central during the week of 1-7 October. The daily-changing lineup of activities promises to keep everyone on their toes with sunrise yoga, social mixers, lantern-making classes, canoe racing, late-night karaoke sessions and so much more.
- Day 1: Rising bright and early, adults can channel their inner Zen master with hatha yoga at the spa. Meanwhile, youngsters will be getting their craft on with lantern making, before joining parents at Todis Beach for a lively social mixer. New friendships will blossom over delectable Chinese fare from Kula’s generous buffet, complete with festive décor and a fire show on the beach.
- Day 2: After rolling glutinous rice balls under a pasty chef’s supervision, guests can find inner peace with crystal healing, tuck into the day’s catch at Kula’s seafood buffet and end the day on a high note with a 90s karaoke at Beru Bar.
- Day 3: For adults, there is a hands-on massage masterclass at the spa, while kids will be busy crafting symbols of luck from paper at the kids’ club. After feasting on Chinese delicacies at Guduguda, an alfresco cinema with Oscar-worthy beach views will be screening the latest hits under the stars.
- Day 4: Sunrise yoga kicks off another day in paradise. Kids can get messy making dumplings while adults turn fresh coconuts into tropical cocktails. After dark, BBQ Shak will host a casual dinner with live music followed by Boduberu Bash – a traditional Maldivian drum dance around the bonfire on the beach.
- Day 5: Pint-sized and adult winners of the sandcastle competition will be toasted at The Standard pool party. Meanwhile, wellness-minded guests can decamp to Baby Island for private sunset yoga (USD 55 per person). For dinner, Kula will take everyone’s taste buds on a world tour, and numbers will get wild at Todis Bar during an evening session of Not Your Standard Bingo.
- Day 6: Energized by aqua Zumba, guests can continue the excitement at The Standard Pool Party led by a resident DJ. Additionally, there are rice paper roll masterclasses, colorful mud scrubs, a fusion of American, Mexican and Japanese dishes at Kula, and a mesmerizing LED show at Todis Beach.
- Day 7: It’s Monday, but thanks to a Bachata Bash, everyone will be dancing like it’s Friday. Alternatively, holidaymakers can rebalance with sound meditation at The Spa, watch their offspring race in canoes, and end the day with grilled delights at Kula, followed by groovy tunes at Beru Bar.
To enhance your stay during this festive period, enjoy our Stowaway package. Stowaway – Long Stay offers extended stays with perks like free seaplane transfers, 20% off dining and bars, 20% off at The Standard Spa, and more, so you always have a lay of the land and sea.
Special Golden Week drinks will be offered at all venues. Activities are complimentary for the resort guests, unless stated otherwise.
For more information about The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, please visit https://www.standardhotels.com/maldives/happenings/golden-week-maldives.
Food
Heritance Aarah: Dive into Maldives’ iconic floating breakfast trend
Heritance Aarah, a premier all-inclusive resort nestled in the Raa Atoll, a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride away from Male, offers an exceptional blend of opulence and tranquility. As a top-tier destination, it caters to those seeking a refined and peaceful retreat. Among its many distinguished culinary experiences, the floating breakfast stands out as a truly unique and indulgent way to begin your day.
Imagine starting your morning by lounging in your in-suite private lap pool, basking in the first rays of sunlight, while enjoying a breakfast spread that feels truly special. At Heritance Aarah, the floating breakfast experience pairs gourmet delights crafted by Culinary Olympians and award-winning culinary artists, coupled with stunning views, creating an immersive and serene way to enjoy your meal.
The American Floating Breakfast: A Hearty Start
For those who enjoy a traditional American breakfast, the American Floating Breakfast offers a delightful start to your day. Begin with a choice of freshly squeezed juices pineapple, orange, mixed fruit, or watermelon. Enjoy freshly baked viennoiseries and a charcuterie platter featuring assorted cheeses. Choose from a variety of cereals with almond or fresh milk, and select from a range of eggs, including omellets or fried eggs, paired with your choice of sausage and bacon. The breakfast also includes three slices of toast rye, sourdough, white, or multigrain served with butter, jams, and honey. Treat yourself to waffles topped with maple syrup, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, nuts, and berry compote. Complete your meal with freshly brewed coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. For an extra touch, a bottle of Champagne can be added to elevate the experience.
The Healthy Floating Breakfast: Nourishing Delights
For a lighter, health-conscious option, the Healthy Floating Breakfast offers a refreshing start to your day. Sip on invigorating fruit smoothies in banana, mango, or berry flavours, while enjoying a baker’s basket of chocolate croissants, fruit danish, and toast. Delight in Swiss muesli served with orange, banana, honey, and dried fruit. Indulge in smoked salmon accompanied by guacamole and capers or savour the classic Egg Benedict with poached eggs and chicken ham. Pancakes with berry coulis, whipped cream, and roasted nuts round out this wholesome breakfast. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or hot chocolate, and if desired, add a bottle of Bollinger Champagne for a special touch.
The Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast: A Taste of Tradition
Embark on a flavourful journey with the Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast, celebrating authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. Start with young coconut and green herbal porridge (known as kola kenda) sweetened with jaggery. Enjoy traditional coconut roti or milk rice accompanied by fish ambulthiyal, dhal curry, seeni sambal, katta sambal, and pol sambal. A tempered boiled chickpea served in a half coconut shell adds an authentic touch. Relish coconut pancakes drizzled with kithul treacle, and finish with freshly carved tropical fruits. Complement your meal with tea, either with milk or plain ginger tea, and experience the essence of Sri Lanka in a serene floating setting.
The Russian Floating Breakfast: A Gourmet Journey
Immerse yourself in Russian culinary traditions with the Russian Floating Breakfast. Start with buckwheat porridge and a selection of fresh juices. Choose from poached, omelet, or fried eggs, paired with your choice of chicken or beef sausages and bacon. Enjoy rosti potatoes and rye bread topped with smoked salmon open sandwiches garnished with pickles, avocado, tomato, and jalapeno. Fresh fruit and pancakes with chocolate sauce complete this indulgent breakfast. Sip on tea or coffee while floating serenely over tranquil waters.
The Chinese Floating Breakfast: A Culinary Voyage
Experience the rich flavours of China with the Chinese Floating Breakfast. Begin with a selection of fresh juices and rice kanji, flavoured with soya sauce, Chinese black vinegar, spring onion, prawns, and fish. Delight in assorted dim sum with chili soya and sweet chili sauce and choose from fried or boiled eggs. Savour stir-fry egg noodles, sausages, bacon, and hash brown potatoes. Fresh fruits and a choice of tea or coffee add the final touches to this delightful floating breakfast, offering a charming culinary journey in a tranquil water setting.
The Indian Floating Breakfast: Spices and Flavors to Begin Your Day
For a vibrant and flavourful experience, the Indian Floating Breakfast offers a rich array of traditional dishes. Enjoy a mint sweet lassi alongside a selection of fresh juices. Indulge in dosas, poori, aloo paratha, and upma, complemented by sambar, aloo bhaji, red and green chutneys, coconut chutney, curd, pickle, and chili & onion. Fresh fruits and Indian masala tea complete this aromatic breakfast, providing an immersive culinary experience while you float serenely on the water.
In addition to its remarkable floating breakfast experiences, Heritance Aarah offers a diverse culinary experience. The resort boasts seven diverse restaurants and five bars, each offering a unique culinary experience. The resort’s all-day dine-around concept makes it the ultimate culinary destination in the Maldives. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey with an extensive selection of global cuisines, from Asian delicacies and fusion dishes blending Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavors to vibrant street food from Tokyo and Bangkok, and sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired fare. This diverse offering is complemented by a premium collection of over 30 unique cocktails at each bar and over 80 premium spirits, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable dining experience throughout your stay.
News
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives joins Hyatt Elevate programme: Empowering employees to reach new heights
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced its participation in Hyatt’s innovative Elevate programme, a transformative initiative designed to empower and support employees in their personal and professional growth. This programme aligns seamlessly with Alila’s commitment to cultivating a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, ensuring that team members have the tools and resources they need to excel in their careers.
The Elevate programme offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including mentorship opportunities, professional development workshops, wellness initiatives, and access to tailored training programs. By fostering an environment of support and encouragement, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aims to inspire employees to take charge of their career journeys and realise their full potential.
“We believe that investing in our employees is essential to our success as a resort,” said Director of HR Rif-aath Fareed at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Participating in the Elevate programme underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and providing our team members with the resources they need to thrive. By empowering our employees to grow both personally and professionally, we are building a stronger, more engaged workforce that can deliver exceptional service to our guests.”
As part of the Elevate programme, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has appointed Elevate Champions Abdul Salam Ahmed, Front Office Assistant Manager, and Ali Nisham, Restaurant Assistant Manager. Their dedication and exceptional performance have set a remarkable standard within the team. Both Abdul Salam and Ali have consistently gone above and beyond in their roles, exemplifying outstanding service and commitment to guests. These champions will serve as mentors and advocates for their peers, guiding them through the programme, sharing their experiences, and fostering a culture of collaboration and support.
“We are thrilled to join the Elevate programme and see how it will enhance our workplace,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “By creating a platform for growth and connection, we are not only enriching the employee experience but also ensuring we provide the highest level of service to our guests. Our Elevate Champions, Abdul Salam and Ali Nisham, will be instrumental in this journey, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our teams. Their exceptional dedication truly embodies the values of Alila.”
The Elevate programme reflects Hyatt’s core values of empathy, integrity, respect, and inclusivity. By promoting a culture that encourages continuous learning and development, Hyatt and Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aim to attract and retain top talent while fostering a sense of belonging among employees.
As Alila Kothaifaru Maldives embarks on this exciting journey, the resort remains dedicated to creating a work environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.
News
Seamless summer travels with Qatar Airways new interline partnership with Maldivian
Qatar Airways is elevating travel experiences to the Maldives through its new interline partnership with Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, providing passengers the option to book both Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights on qatarairways.com.
Travellers planning their holidays at one of the Maldives’ beautiful islands can now incorporate both their Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights in one booking. Once Qatar Airways passengers arrive to Velana International Airport, they will be guided to the domestic terminal for their Maldivian flight.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, continue to expand our services to provide our passengers with innovative and inviting travel experiences. With our latest Maldivian interline partnership, we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy a smooth start to their holidays, as well as benefit from the plethora of new travel benefits. We are proud to offer the option of a seamless process, allowing passengers to book one ticket that includes both their Qatar Airways flight to Male, and the connecting Maldivian flight to their beachside getaway.”
Maldivian Chief Commercial Officer, Ismail Amrah Umar, said: “We are thrilled to announce our interline partnership with Qatar airways, through which our customers will experience smooth connectivity with international baggage allowance while traveling within our network of 17 destinations across Maldives. By offering more choice and enhanced access to our strong and growing route network, we aim to boost tourism to the Maldives, showcasing our pristine islands to travellers from around the world.”
The Qatar Airways and Maldivian partnership allows for more choice than ever, as well as providing competitive flight fares and co-ordinated flight schedules. With the new system boosting international connectivity, travellers will now have access to 17 domestic destinations in the Maldives, including Dharavandhoo, Faresmaathodaa, Funadhoo, Fuvahmulah, Gan, Hanimaadhoo, Ifuru, Kaadedhdhoo, Kadhdhoo, Kooddoo, Maafaru, Maavarulu, Madivaru, and Thimarafushi.
Maldivian is a domestic carrier in the Maldives that also serves the nearby destinations of Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Its fleet includes both seaplanes and wheelbase aircraft.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, was recently voted Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline for an unprecedented eighth time and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. The award-winning airline currently serves the route to Male with daily services.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative
-
News5 days ago
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING invites multigenerational travellers to join exciting weekend of wellbeing experiences
-
Business1 week ago
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
-
Cooking1 week ago
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
-
Awards5 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
-
News6 days ago
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah