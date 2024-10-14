From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients

Reethi Beach Resort recently captured the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with a vibrant themed dinner, blending Bavarian charm with an island twist. Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring classic German delicacies like Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut, German Red Cabbage, Bavarian Pretzels, and Gourmet Beer Cheese. The evening was further elevated with a special beer bucket promotion and lively Oktoberfest tunes that filled the air, creating an authentic yet distinctive dining experience.

“Our goal was to offer an evening that not only celebrated the essence of Oktoberfest but also reflected the diverse cultures and backgrounds of our guests at Reethi Beach,” shared Executive Chef Farish, who spearheaded the culinary efforts. “Oktoberfest is about unity, and we wanted to recreate that inclusive spirit through food, ensuring everyone felt part of the celebration, no matter where they’re from.”

Though the event paid homage to the strong presence of German and European guests at the resort, it was designed for all to enjoy. Reethi Beach Resort has the privilege of welcoming many repeat guests from Germany and other parts of Europe, who return year after year to bask in the resort’s warm hospitality and stunning natural surroundings. Their loyalty brings a unique vibrancy to the island, and the resort deeply values their contribution to making Reethi Beach a cherished destination in the Maldives.

“At Reethi Beach, we strive to celebrate various cultures and regions through our themed dinners and events, promoting unity and inclusion,” added General Manager Valentin Osolos. “From Oktoberfest to other celebrations, we aim to create an environment where our beloved guests can embrace the joy of diverse traditions.”

While rooted in German heritage, the Oktoberfest-themed dinner was a celebration for everyone, showcasing Reethi Beach Resort’s commitment to honouring global traditions. The positive feedback received from guests emphasised the resort’s success in making everyone feel at home, while introducing them to new cultural experiences throughout their stay.