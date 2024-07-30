Amilla Maldives announces Autumn wellbeing retreats

Sustainable luxury resort Amilla Maldives is embracing the autumn season with residencies by love-based TCM therapist, yogi and textile artist Consuelo Saroyan, and experienced naturopathic doctor Tridendra Shakya, offering guests an inspiring journey of reflection, restoration, enhanced mindfulness and profound tranquillity.

Consuelo and Dr. Shakya will be in residence at the resort’s Javvu Spa throughout August and October/November respectively, providing personalised wellbeing experiences encompassing acupuncture, breathwork classes, energy healing workshops, personalised consultations, and retreats rooted in their respective specialisms.

Conscious Body Therapy to Chakradarshan Yoga with Consuelo Saroyan (1 – 31 August 2024)

With 18 years of study and experience leading immersive retreats worldwide, holistic healer and yoga trailblazer Consuelo Saroyan blends ancient wisdom with modern techniques in her signature Conscious Body Therapy and Chakradarshan Yoga method. Drawing on centuries-old practices, Consuelo has curated a treatment menu for mind, spirit and body that ranges from Namikoshi Shiatsu and Shamanic drum journeys to group Mandala art rituals and different forms of yoga practice.

A transformative blend of ancient Tui Na techniques and contemporary methods, Consuelo’s signature Conscious Body Therapy invites Amilla guests to embark on a journey where Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meets innovation, releasing tension and revitalising energy flow through cupping, meridian stimulation, and the use of Gua Sha tools. In her Namikoshi Shiatsu Therapy sessions, Consuelo provides a short consultation before applying pressure with thumbs, fingers, palms, elbows, and feet to stimulate the body’s meridians and promote relaxation (both 75 minutes; USD250++ / approx. GBP195++ per person).

Chakradarshan Yoga, which balances the body’s energy centres and revitalises the chakras through carefully curated poses and movements; Yin Yoga, targeting connective tissue and fascia through prolonged intentional holds; and Pranayama and Meditation are all available as private or group sessions (60mins; starting from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person). Guests seeking emotional release and spiritual connection can join Consuelo on a private Shamanic drum journey (60mins; USD180++ / approx. GBP140++), where rhythmic beats elicit a trance-like state to unlock the deeper consciousness.

On 4 August and 19 August respectively, Consuelo will also invite guests to gather for a serene group meditation circle under the new or full moon (60mins; USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person).

Holistic Medicine with Dr Tridendra Shakya (1 October – 30 November 2024)

Experienced Medical Doctor and naturopath Dr Tridendra Shakya brings over 17 years of expertise in holistic medicine, specialising in a diverse range of therapies including acupuncture, cupping, manipulative massage, reflexology, stress management through breathing techniques and therapeutic yoga.

With a holistic approach to healing, Dr Shakya offers comprehensive care aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Treatments and therapies available to Amilla guests during his two-month residency include acupuncture for pain management, weight loss or facial rejuvenation (60mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++); and Acu-massage, a deeply remedial TCM-based treatment combining acupuncture and Marma Point Massage to release pain and tension from the back and neck (90mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).

Guests can also experience ancient yogic practices including Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation also known as ‘psychic sleep’ (45mins; USD169++ / approx. GBP131++); Yogic Cleansing (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++); and Vedic Sinus Cleansing, comprising three detoxifying yogic kriyas followed by acupuncture and deep relaxation techniques to purify and boost the immune system (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).

Ideal for those suffering from insomnia, snoring or sleep apnoea, Dr Shakya’s three-step Sleep Well package (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++) comprises acupuncture, conscious breath restraint and effervescent foot bathing to widen airways, and improve lung function and blood circulation. The Head to Toe Reviver (90mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++) meanwhile uses reflexology techniques to energise and invigorate mind and body.

Guests can also opt to enhance any of Dr Shakya’s therapies with cupping, auricular seed acupuncture, lymphatic Marma facial massage or electrical stimulation (from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++).

For further information regarding upcoming wellbeing residencies at Amilla Maldives, please click here.