News
Amilla Maldives announces Autumn wellbeing retreats
Sustainable luxury resort Amilla Maldives is embracing the autumn season with residencies by love-based TCM therapist, yogi and textile artist Consuelo Saroyan, and experienced naturopathic doctor Tridendra Shakya, offering guests an inspiring journey of reflection, restoration, enhanced mindfulness and profound tranquillity.
Consuelo and Dr. Shakya will be in residence at the resort’s Javvu Spa throughout August and October/November respectively, providing personalised wellbeing experiences encompassing acupuncture, breathwork classes, energy healing workshops, personalised consultations, and retreats rooted in their respective specialisms.
Conscious Body Therapy to Chakradarshan Yoga with Consuelo Saroyan (1 – 31 August 2024)
With 18 years of study and experience leading immersive retreats worldwide, holistic healer and yoga trailblazer Consuelo Saroyan blends ancient wisdom with modern techniques in her signature Conscious Body Therapy and Chakradarshan Yoga method. Drawing on centuries-old practices, Consuelo has curated a treatment menu for mind, spirit and body that ranges from Namikoshi Shiatsu and Shamanic drum journeys to group Mandala art rituals and different forms of yoga practice.
A transformative blend of ancient Tui Na techniques and contemporary methods, Consuelo’s signature Conscious Body Therapy invites Amilla guests to embark on a journey where Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meets innovation, releasing tension and revitalising energy flow through cupping, meridian stimulation, and the use of Gua Sha tools. In her Namikoshi Shiatsu Therapy sessions, Consuelo provides a short consultation before applying pressure with thumbs, fingers, palms, elbows, and feet to stimulate the body’s meridians and promote relaxation (both 75 minutes; USD250++ / approx. GBP195++ per person).
Chakradarshan Yoga, which balances the body’s energy centres and revitalises the chakras through carefully curated poses and movements; Yin Yoga, targeting connective tissue and fascia through prolonged intentional holds; and Pranayama and Meditation are all available as private or group sessions (60mins; starting from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person). Guests seeking emotional release and spiritual connection can join Consuelo on a private Shamanic drum journey (60mins; USD180++ / approx. GBP140++), where rhythmic beats elicit a trance-like state to unlock the deeper consciousness.
On 4 August and 19 August respectively, Consuelo will also invite guests to gather for a serene group meditation circle under the new or full moon (60mins; USD45++ / approx. GBP35++ per person).
Holistic Medicine with Dr Tridendra Shakya (1 October – 30 November 2024)
Experienced Medical Doctor and naturopath Dr Tridendra Shakya brings over 17 years of expertise in holistic medicine, specialising in a diverse range of therapies including acupuncture, cupping, manipulative massage, reflexology, stress management through breathing techniques and therapeutic yoga.
With a holistic approach to healing, Dr Shakya offers comprehensive care aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Treatments and therapies available to Amilla guests during his two-month residency include acupuncture for pain management, weight loss or facial rejuvenation (60mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++); and Acu-massage, a deeply remedial TCM-based treatment combining acupuncture and Marma Point Massage to release pain and tension from the back and neck (90mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).
Guests can also experience ancient yogic practices including Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation also known as ‘psychic sleep’ (45mins; USD169++ / approx. GBP131++); Yogic Cleansing (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++); and Vedic Sinus Cleansing, comprising three detoxifying yogic kriyas followed by acupuncture and deep relaxation techniques to purify and boost the immune system (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++).
Ideal for those suffering from insomnia, snoring or sleep apnoea, Dr Shakya’s three-step Sleep Well package (120mins; USD389++ / approx. GBP301++) comprises acupuncture, conscious breath restraint and effervescent foot bathing to widen airways, and improve lung function and blood circulation. The Head to Toe Reviver (90mins; USD289++ / approx. GBP224++) meanwhile uses reflexology techniques to energise and invigorate mind and body.
Guests can also opt to enhance any of Dr Shakya’s therapies with cupping, auricular seed acupuncture, lymphatic Marma facial massage or electrical stimulation (from USD45++ / approx. GBP35++).
For further information regarding upcoming wellbeing residencies at Amilla Maldives, please click here.
Action
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has hosted a Football Community Day on 27 July, in partnership with the esteemed Real Madrid Foundation and in close collaboration with the Maldives Soccer Mates (MSM) Academy. This event underscores the resort’s commitment to fostering community spirit and nurturing young talent through sports, with a hands-on training day with the renowned Real Madrid Foundation Clinic at Patina Maldives.
“Hosting the Football Community Day with the Real Madrid Foundation and Maldives Soccer Mates Academy has been an incredible experience. It reflects our dedication to not only providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests but also supporting and inspiring the local community. Witnessing these young athletes grow, develop their skills and have a good time is truly rewarding,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
The event welcomed 12 young football enthusiasts, aged 12 from the Maldives Soccer Mates Academy. Set against the serene backdrop of Patina Maldives, this initiative provided a unique opportunity for the children to develop their skills and passion for football alongside their peers, under the expert guidance of Real Madrid Foundation Coaches.
Participants took part in intensive training sessions, receiving personalised coaching and access to official camp amenities, including football camp shirts, shorts, socks, drawstring bags, sweatbands, and caps.
In addition to enhancing sporting abilities, the camp emphasised essential values such as discipline, teamwork, and community spirit among the young athletes. This holistic approach not only nurtured their athletic potential but also fostered personal growth and camaraderie.
As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, Patina Maldives extended an exclusive offer to Maldivians during the event period. Guests can experience a stay at Patina Maldives for USD 350* per night in a Fari Studio, inclusive of daily breakfast, shared return transfers, and accommodation for two adults and two children under 12.
Furthermore, a special rate of USD 195 per child per session is available for enrolment in the camp, ensuring accessibility for young talents to participate and thrive.
Patina Maldives continues to provide an environment that seamlessly blends relaxation, recreation, and wellness, catering to the diverse needs of its guests. Nestled in the picturesque North Malé Atoll, the resort celebrates nature, craftsmanship, and community, inviting guests to explore boundless possibilities and create lasting memories.
News
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives launches eco-friendly initiative to recycle bed linens into hand cloths
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives has announced the launch of an innovative eco-friendly initiative to repurpose used bed linens into hand cloths for public restrooms. This initiative is a significant step under the “Recycle-Reuse” initiative, part of the broader Sun Siyam Care programme, reflecting the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
An initiative that was implemented recently by the Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s housekeeping team gives new life to previously discarded bed linens by converting them into hand cloths for the resorts public areas. This practice not only minimises waste but also aligns with the Olhuveli’s dedication to environmental responsibility, ultimately saving costs previously spent on paper tissues.
The step-by-step recycling process begins with the collection of damaged bed linens, which are then taken to the in-house tailor. Each king-sized bed sheet is carefully cut and crafted into approximately 60 pieces of 10×10 inch washcloths. The tailor cuts the bedsheet to 11×11 inches, folds an inch on each side, and stitches the edges to prevent fraying. This ensures that every piece of fabric is utilised to its fullest potential, with no chemicals involved – only a thorough washing before placement in the restrooms. The bed linens, due to their high absorbency, are ideal for this recycling process. The only equipment required is a sewing machine and the skilled hands of the tailor, making this initiative highly efficient and sustainable. To maintain health and safety standards, each outlet uses separate bags to carry fresh and soiled wash cloths, preventing cross-contamination. The laundry department uses an 8kg machine dedicated to washing these cloths, ensuring they meet hygiene standards before use.
This initiative significantly reduces textile waste, as no discarded linen goes to waste. Instead, linens are converted into washcloths, wiping cloths, or dusters, completely eliminating textile waste from the resort’s operations.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, remarked, “This initiative aligns with global sustainability standards and practices in the hospitality industry. By reusing towels, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reduces the number of laundry loads, leading to a substantial reduction in water consumption, aligning with the goals of the Sun Siyam Cares programme. This programme emphasizes reducing energy and water use, managing waste, and supporting community development while investing in renewable energy.”
Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join in celebrating this significant step towards sustainability. Through initiatives like these, the resort continues to lead the way in responsible tourism, ensuring that its natural paradise is preserved for future generations.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
Cooking
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu
Atmosphere Kanifushi has announced the fourth edition of the ‘Just Veg Festival,’ set to take place from 21st to 26th October 2024. This year’s festival promises a week-long gastronomic adventure with a breathtaking backdrop of sea, sand and sunshine as guests indulge in the culinary brilliance of award-winning Chef Fabrizio Marino.
Known for his flavourful, healthy Italian natural haute cuisine with a strong ethical component, Chef Fabrizio returns from the renowned Ristorante Maggese in the heart of Tuscany to grace the idyllic shores of Kanifushi Island. He makes use of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables to create brightly coloured, artistic dishes that look as appealing, promising an unmissable limited-edition gourmet festival menu.
Atmosphere Kanifushi has pioneered a genuine culture around plant-based gastronomy in the Maldives. JUST VEG restaurant, topping TripAdvisor’s ranking as the first purely vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives, will be the festival’s vibrant epicentre. Guests staying at the private island will have the unique opportunity to savour the finest Italian and Mediterranean cuisine while enjoying breathtaking turquoise lagoon views. This thrilling six-day JUST VEG culinary event is included in the generous Kanifushi Plan™, available to all guests staying at the resort, aligning with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core philosophy, Joy of Giving.
Chef Fabrizio Marino’s culinary creations are a testament to his expertise and innovation. Atmosphere Core’s Director of Wines, Nicolas Laguette, has expertly paired a different wine for each course, enhancing the culinary experience.
Guests can indulge in a carefully curated menu that includes “Happiness”, an appetiser with coconut foam, pumpkin curry puree, fresh apples, broccoli, and tomatoes drizzled with raspberry, mint, and turmeric sauce, paired with the light Martín Codax Cuatro Pasos Rosado. For the main courses, there is “Gnocchi”, delicate potato dumplings with zesty lemon in a rich beurre blanc sauce topped with almonds and liquorice, complemented by the fruit-forward Glenelly Glass Collection Chardonnay, and “Caramelised Aubergine”, featuring oriental-style glazed aubergine and crunchy chickpeas, perfectly paired with Allan Scott Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Finish with “Bee-Side,” a delightful yoghurt and honey ice cream paired with osmotised strawberries and crumble, perfectly complemented by the aromatic White Rabbit Riesling.
“Bringing my culinary creations to the pristine shores of Atmosphere Kanifushi is a true honour,” says Chef Fabrizio. “For several years, I have had the pleasure of working with the dynamic team at JUST VEG restaurant. Welcoming back returning guests is always a joy, and their smiles drive me to strive for excellence each time. I look forward to introducing guests to the incredible variety and richness of vegetarian cuisine.”
“Many guests, not just vegetarians and vegans, are embracing flexitarian diets. At Just Veg, we’ve always been ahead of this trend. It’s an honour to welcome Chef Fabrizio each year for our culinary festival, where along with guest experiences he also leads workshops for our culinary team. Together, we keep the menu exciting for our guests,” says Raman Gomathi, Director of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi
A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
