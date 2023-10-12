The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.