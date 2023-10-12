Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands recognized as the #12 in resorts, in the Indian Ocean.
“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. It underscores not only the exceptional quality of our resort but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of our extraordinary team,” said Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
“Their unrelenting efforts to create unforgettable experiences for our guests have been a driving force behind this achievement. As we move forward, our commitment remains, we are excited about the journey ahead, and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Nestled within the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands sits in an ideal location at Fari Islands, accessible through a picturesque 45-minute speedboat journey or a brief 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort’s enchanting setting boasts powdery white sandy beaches, crystalline turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Marking the esteemed brand’s debut in the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands showcases a signature blend of island living and contemporary design – blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Each villa provides mesmerizing water vistas, a private infinity pool, and an expansive sundeck, accompanied by the devoted care of an Aris Meeha, an island butler. With a collection of 100 elegantly appointed villas, all strategically positioned to capture ocean and lagoon views, the resort radiates a sense of opulence and sophistication. Designed under the artistic guidance of Kerry Hill Architects, every detail contributes to an exquisite experience that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
Secret Paradise awarded silver for best for nature positive tourism
Local Tour Company Secret Paradise Maldives has announced that they have been awarded silver at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 in the category Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.
In this year’s edition, a total of 22 outstanding travel and tourism businesses from the subcontinent were chosen as winners in various categories, highlighting Secret Paradise’s remarkable accomplishments in the field of responsible tourism.
These categories include:
- Best for Tackling Plastic Waste
- Best for Meaningful Connections
- Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food
- Addressing Climate Change
- Best for Diversity and Inclusion
- Best for Nature-Positive Tourism
The judges were seeking examples of tourism businesses that reduce negative impacts and positively impact the maintenance of the natural environment and biodiversity. Through evaluation of evidence, data and supporting references, the awards recognise the winners’ commitment to sustainable tourism and their dedicated efforts to harness tourism as a force for good and the betterment and preservation of both natural and cultural heritage.
Those businesses, destinations and organisations which were awarded Gold in the regional awards in Africa, India, and Latin America, will automatically be entered into the Global Responsible Tourism Awards to be announced in London at WTM in November this year.
Secret Paradise Co-Founder, Ruth Franklin, commented: “Being acknowledged within the global family of Responsible Tourism is a further milestone that affirms our ongoing commitment to delivering responsible travel experiences. We take immense pride in championing sustainable practises in the Maldives and value the support of our NGO and marine organisation partners, as well as the local communities who welcome us and our guests to their islands. Our hope is that we inspire our partners, guests, and the tourism industry at large, showcasing that any business, regardless of its size, can make a positive impact.”
Sustainable and Responsible tourism has been an integral part of Secret Paradise’s business model since 2012. Providing locally led tours throughout the archipelago, they are mindful of ensuring they promote local tourism in line with Maldivian culture and traditions. Through education of their team, guests and locals, they aim to protect the environment and limit where ever possible any negative impact. In 2020 they were commended in the ‘Meaningful Connections’ category World Responsible Tourism Awards and long listed for the 2015 ‘Best for engaging people and culture’ category.
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Baros Maldives recognised as one of the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean.
“We are extremely honoured to be included among the best resorts in the Indian Ocean. It is a testimony to the legendary service our team continuously delivers to our revered guests, and to be ranked among the best by them makes it even more meaningful,” states Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives.
Since its inception in 1973, locally-owned luxury private island resort Baros Maldives has been a pioneer in shaping the Maldivian tourism scene, transforming from a serene coconut plantation into a celebrated haven of relaxation and opulence.
Guided by visionary proprietors, Baros has continuously evolved, etching its mark on the global stage. Over five decades, it has shared its rich history and cultural heritage with loyal guests and dedicated staff.
Amidst lush tropical greenery, Baros invites guests to revel in its pristine beauty, offering white sandy beaches and a world-class house reef. Culinary excellence awaits at The Lighthouse Restaurant, Cayenne Grill and Lime Restaurant, making Baros a gastronomic paradise.
For those seeking relaxation, Serenity Spa offers wellness journeys, while the marine and dive center presents exciting and eco-friendly activities. Baros provides an intimate escape with an adult-friendly concept, luxurious accommodations and exclusive experiences including the stand-alone Piano Deck for vow renewals, destination dining and private massages.
With a legacy of excellence and numerous awards, including Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice accolades, Baros remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, defining the pinnacle of island luxury and natural beauty.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
