Qatari travel bubble holidays to Maldives extended, now all-inclusive

Qatar Airways Holidays has extended the availability of its travel bubble packages to the Maldives – and now all bookings will be all-inclusive.

You will be able to book a trip until February 15 for travel until February 20.

All packages now include breakfast, lunch and dinner, morning and afternoon snacks, and a house beverage package.

Prices start from QR4,891 per person, for flights and three nights in a beach villa at Sandies Bathala.

You can also book stays at Diamonds Thudufushi or Amaya Kuda Rah.

Those booking the travel bubble holidays will not be expected to quarantine on arrival back in Qatar, despite the Maldives being removed from the green list.

Travellers have to provide a negative PCR Covid-19 test dated 72 hours before travelling and receive a negative result on the rapid test at Hamad International Airport just before flying.

They will then be able to holiday as normal, and will not need to wear a mask while in the resort.

Upon return, they will need to take another rapid PCR test at Hamad International Airport, which takes around 15 minutes, and provided it comes back negative, will be free to move around without being expected to quarantine at home or in a hotel.

Customers are requested to read all related FAQs before booking their holiday, and in case of any additional questions or assistance, they can email Qatar Airways Holidays’ travel experts at QRHtravelbubble@qatarairways.com.qa.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

Now with four flights per day between Doha and Male, Qatar Airways provides a daily seat capacity of over 1,100 to the Maldives.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.