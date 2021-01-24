The Standard Maldives: Most sought out Valentine’s Day getaway

Planning a romantic getaway from WFH confinement? Then, there’s no better time to do it than now – and there’s no better place to do it than in the Maldives.

From sunrise yoga, lounging on hammocks and enjoying soothing hydrotherapy spa treatments to a romantic sunset cruise or cinematic soiree under the stars, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering a range of swoon-worthy getaway packages that can be customised to your needs to take your Valentine’s Day celebration to the next level, be it with your significant other or even with a group of friends or family, with private villas starting at $350 per night.

There is no better time than now to hit the Maldives – the sun is shining bright; the resorts are offering the best rates ever and the dry season is in full swing!

February is a wonderful time to visit as it’s one of the Maldives’ driest month, with less than 70mm of monthly rainfall (in fact the lowest right through to March), average maximum temperatures of 86°F (30°C) and around 10 hours of sunshine each day.

The plus side? You get the best visibility for diving and snorkelling.

With lockdowns, Work From Home (WFH) and remote learning policies wreaking havoc on our everyday lives globally, it doesn’t mean we can’t escape on a romantic getaway.

People around the world are seeking solace in the Maldives with the lure of its stunning natural beauty, turquoise waters, vast marine life and a host of fun-filled leisure activities. Ultimately, it’s the best place to heal the lockdown blues.

The Maldivian archipelago is seeing a steady trickle of international arrivals, which recently welcomed its 100,000th tourist since the reopening of its border last July 15 and the 500,000th tourist for the year. It’s all thanks to the strict health and safety protocol enacted by the Maldivian authorities. Showing that it truly is the safest place on earth.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is taking the romantic getaway to the next level by ensuring that you and your better half get the ultimate escape while slotting in some extra WFH assignments between watching the sunset slowly kissing the crystal blue horizon or soaking in your very own private jacuzzi under a glistening disco ball at the end of every day.

The resort’s well-equipped facilities make it possible for WFH guests to unwind without falling behind.

Couples with kids will be at ease as the resort’s skilled staff assist in setting up their online learning and our Lil’Shark Kids Club programme providing the perfect complement to remote education.

And guess what, kids under 12 stay for free! Make it a longstay STOWAWAY getaway, with packages for 14 days starting at $3,600 and 28 days at $6,000.

The resort’s range of outdoor and indoor activities promises to bring you and your special someone even closer.

For the more adventurous, there’s a full range of water sports and dive activities to choose from: snorkeling, scuba diving, kitesurfing, wakeboarding, kayaking or hop onto our giant inflatable water park. Or try one of our daily excursions to really capture that romantic moment only the Maldives can bring you; with dolphin spotting, swimming with manta rays or indulging in a sunset cruise with a champagne toast to a brighter future.

Couples looking to spice it up a notch can enjoy dinners or a picnic on a castaway private island. What would you do if you had an island all to yourself? Let the guest experience team assist in customising your very own castaway adventure. Or make is a friends or singles getaway booking five villas or more at $250 per night.

To check off the Maldives from your bucket list, book now till February 28, for stays until December 23. (With a worry-free cancellation policy up to three days prior to arrival.)

Strict Maldivian public health guidelines are in place to ensure everyone’s safety upon arriving to the island.

All foreign arrivals need to produce proof they have a negative PCR Covid-19 test 96 hours before departure. Each visitor is required to file an online Travel Health Declaration 24 hours prior to arriving in the Maldives.

And the country’s archipelago geography offers the perfect concept of “one-island, one-resort” meaning travellers are confined to the resort they are staying in, making the Maldives one of the safest places in the world, therefore omitting the need for quarantine.

It’s been proclaimed a “safe destination” by the World Travel and Tourism Council. It also has never been so easy to travel to the Maldives either; all nationalities are granted visa on arrival.

On top of that, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives ensures the maximum health safety and security for its guests.

The resort has introduced strict cleaning and health screening procedures and keep social distancing mandatory in all activities and social and communal spaces. All resort staff are also subject to normal temperature checks on a daily basis.

It also provides Covid-19 PCR tests on property for your safe return.

“Back to Blue” – rates starting at $350; “Castaway Package” — book five or more villas to enjoy rates at $250 per night; and, “Stowaway Package” — 14 Day stay for $3,600 or 28 day stay for $6,000. Book now at www.standardhotels.com.