Emerald Collection’s second Maldives resort Emerald Faarufushi opens

The Emerald Collection has announced the opening of its second Maldivian five-star luxury property in Raa Atoll: Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa.

Immersed in lush greenery and surrounded by a 100-hectare private lagoon with natural coral reef, the new Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is located on an intimate 7-hectare island, just 20 minutes by boat from the group’s first property, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.

Both resorts are members of The Leading Hotels of the World, and offer The Emerald Collection’s high-quality, signature Deluxe All-Inclusive service formula, as well as the opportunity for guests to island-hop in the Maldives, experiencing two luxury properties under the same brand.

Emerald Faarufushi encompasses 80 contemporary and independent villas, 5 restaurants offering international cuisine, 2 bars, the Emerald Spa with 8 treatments rooms in evocative treehouses, and a Sports Centre equipped with professional Technogym machines and equipment. The resort is also home to tennis and padel courts, and ensures a programme of fun yet educational activities for children and teens at the Dolphin Kids Club.

The signature experience is The Emerald Collection’s Deluxe All-Inclusive formula, that allows guests to make the most of countless activities (both on water and land), à la carte gourmet dining, and an extensive selection of premium international wines, beers and spirits.

“We are thrilled to consolidate our presence in the Maldives with the opening of Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa”, says Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Managing Director of The Emerald Collection.

“The new property will allow us to offer an integrated experience for international guests, with 80 additional accommodations between Beach and Water Villas, 70 of which have private pools. All our villas have been designed to comfortably host both couples and families with children. In fact our new resort is also home to the Dolphin Kids Club, a space where younger guests can really play, learn, have fun yet feel independent under the watchful eye of our multilingual professional educators.

The ‘barefoot elegance’ style of the resort is woven through every element of a stay, and promises excellent standards delivered hand-in-hand with a genuine sense of ease in the refined yet informal surroundings”.

The group has also renewed its focus on promoting sustainable tourism by implementing green practices both operationally and for the guest experience at the 100% plastic free property. The Emerald Collection aims to leave as limited impact on the destination as possible, with projects including a coral farming initiative, the consumption of Emerald Water bottled directly at the resort.