CROSSROADS Maldives wins leading yacht marina hotel at SATA Awards

The award for leading Yacht Marina Hotel or Resort was handed to CROSSROADS Maldives by Vice President of the Maldives, H.E. Faisal Naseem during the event. This is the first SATA award for CROSSROADS Maldives.

South Asia’s most anticipated tourism and hospitality recognition award, South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) celebrated its 6th edition on 30 September 2022. This year’s award has over 1000 nominations and 52 prestigious categories.

“With the challenges faced by the travel industry over the past years, winning this award not only speaks about our exceptional service but is also a testament to the CROSSROADS community’s hard work, dedication, and passion for providing our guests with an experience they truly value. Receiving this award is a confirmation that CROSSROADS Maldives levels of hospitality are appreciated within the region,” said Tolga Unan, Managing Director for Hard Rock Hotel & The Marina @CROSSROADS Maldives.

SATA is a travel and tourism award show in the South Asian region that celebrates the prominent businesses and individuals in the industry. It is also the award show endorsed by the most number of countries in the region.

Crossroads Maldives opened in late 2019 and offers an impressive 60-berth quay, complete with world-class facilities, the Yacht Marina by Jalboot is the first of its kind catering for vessels from 10 to 70 metres, located just 15 minutes away from Velana International Airport and the capital city, Malé.

The destination also features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-meter lifestyle area featuring retail, entertainment, and dining outlets.

CROSSROADS Maldives is one of the most innovative hospitality and tourism destinations currently in the Maldives and has won various prestigious awards throughout the globe.