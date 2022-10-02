Kaimoo Resorts wins multiple SATA 2022 awards

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels have won multiple awards at the South Asian Travel Award (SATA) 2022 ceremony held in the Maldives.

Kaimoo properties Summer Island Maldives won Silver in the Most Romantic Resort category while Equator Village Maldives won Gold in Best Airport Hotel and Silver in Leading Heritage Resort categories.

The SATA awards are given out every year since 2016 to celebrate and honor the best organizations and individuals within South Asia’s hospitality and travel industry.

This year’s award panel consisted of a multinational group of members who traveled to various cities in the region to evaluate properties and their services. The committee includes former Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr Mohamed Shaugee and the founder and President of the Chef Guilds of Maldives, Ms. Mariyam Noordeen.

Summer Island Maldives is a premium beach destination for honeymooners in the Maldives. Situated a short 45-minute speedboat ride away from the country’s main airport, the resort offers numerous attractions for newlyweds. From cruises around the beautiful lagoon in the sunset to private dinners, exclusive sandbank trips and over water dining.

Equator Village, which provides the best of Southern hospitality, is located in the beautiful Addu Atoll on what was formerly a Royal Air Force Base. The resort, named after its proximity to the equator is a tropical haven that offers easy access to Addu City, is the perfect location for guests wishing to enjoy a unique side of the Maldives with its own rich history.

“Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village being selected for the prestigious SATA awards is proof of the hard work that Kaimoo’s staff and management puts into providing top quality service to our guests. It is also a sign of the enormous trust our guests and industry partners put in us,” said Moahmed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director at Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country.