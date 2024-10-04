JOALI BEING launches Yutori: exquisite Japanese restaurant celebrating culinary wellness and biophilic design

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has unveiled a new Japanese restaurant conceptualised by the Michelin-acclaimed talents of Chef Hidemasa Yamamoto. The restaurant, named Yutori, embodies a sense of wellbeing in daily life and is set in a tranquil overwater sanctuary at JOALI BEING. Scheduled to open on 21st October 2024, the launch will feature a special appearance by the renowned Japanese Sake Master, Natsuki Kikuya.

Yutori is inspired by the Japanese concept of spaciousness, inviting guests to experience a setting where they can truly savour peace and serenity. Surrounded by the infinite movement of the ocean and shaded by a bamboo-thatched roof, Yutori stands as an island in itself. The restaurant’s design and architecture are rooted in JOALI BEING’s principles of biophilic design, integrating nature and harmony through positive energy flow. Yutori also includes an interactive sushi bar, with live music harmonised to the rhythm of ocean waves and a gentle sea breeze. General Manager Graeme Freeman remarked, “Yutori is a mindfully crafted experience that further enhances the unique culinary offerings at JOALI BEING. We are excited to bring Yutori to life, as we continue to elevate our guest journey through transformational experiences. Transcending over water in a beautiful 360-degree setting, our new Japanese dining experience reflects natural elegance, balance, and harmony—inviting our guests to immerse in the joy of wellbeing and true weightlessness.”

Yutori, a true epitome of Japanese charm and elegance, welcomes guests of all ages at JOALI BEING to enjoy an exemplary à la carte menu on selective evenings for dinner. The menu, crafted with the finest ingredients from both land and sea, aligns with the wellbeing island’s Earth-to-Table and Ocean-to-Table culinary philosophy, which emphasises ingredient traceability, fresh locally harvested food, and support for small farms with sustainable sourcing. Each dish highlights the best of Japanese culinary craftsmanship, adhering to the principles of authentic Japanese cuisine—balance, harmony, and respect for nature. Guests can indulge in a variety of gastronomic delights, ranging from Zensai appetisers, Sashimi, Sushi, and Temaki hand rolls to sensory salads, Robata grills such as Charcoal-grilled Wagyu and Seafood Toban Yaki, and exquisite desserts of Japanese heritage.

The culinary arts at Yutori are led by Chef Hidemasa Yamamoto, a recipient of multiple Michelin stars and winner of the Global Chef Award by the World Gourmet Summit. Born in Japan and trained in France and Italy, Chef Yamamoto has honed his craft over an illustrious four-decade career that spans the globe. He holds the distinction of serving three generations of American presidents at the legendary Jockey Club in Washington, D.C., and has also worked in the renowned kitchens of Roger Verge in Provence and Chez Nous Hama in San Francisco.

The grand opening of Yutori will also feature a traditional ‘Kagami Biraki’ ritual, performed by Japanese Sake Master Natsuki Kikuya—a symbol of good fortune, prosperity, and shared joy. Kikuya previously served as a Sake Sommelier for Zuma and Roka restaurants in London, and has consulted for several prominent establishments in the UK, including Sushi Kanesaka London, Namaiki London, and Kioku Bar. Her accolades include the ‘Sake Samurai Award 2015’ by the Japan Sake Brewers Association and the ‘Woman of the Year 2024’ award under the Innovator Category by Code Hospitality.

At JOALI BEING, all culinary experiences are curated with the assistance of the island’s nutritionists, offering a range of healthy yet indulgent dining options. The FLOW dining space features three distinctive open-plan kitchens. MOJO, the island’s tropical beach sanctuary, is set on a three-layered sundeck and provides an ideal setting for lunch and sundowners by the pool. Guests can explore an impressive range of brews and join tea ceremonies with the resident Tea Sommelier at the SAI tea lounge. In addition, Teppanyaki dining at the Gate of Zero offers artistry grills against a stunning backdrop. Bespoke dining arrangements are available throughout the island, from private sandbanks to the inviting Turtle Treehouse, as well as interactive nutritional cooking classes at the Culinary Learning Centre.