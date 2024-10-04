Food
JOALI BEING launches Yutori: exquisite Japanese restaurant celebrating culinary wellness and biophilic design
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has unveiled a new Japanese restaurant conceptualised by the Michelin-acclaimed talents of Chef Hidemasa Yamamoto. The restaurant, named Yutori, embodies a sense of wellbeing in daily life and is set in a tranquil overwater sanctuary at JOALI BEING. Scheduled to open on 21st October 2024, the launch will feature a special appearance by the renowned Japanese Sake Master, Natsuki Kikuya.
Yutori is inspired by the Japanese concept of spaciousness, inviting guests to experience a setting where they can truly savour peace and serenity. Surrounded by the infinite movement of the ocean and shaded by a bamboo-thatched roof, Yutori stands as an island in itself. The restaurant’s design and architecture are rooted in JOALI BEING’s principles of biophilic design, integrating nature and harmony through positive energy flow. Yutori also includes an interactive sushi bar, with live music harmonised to the rhythm of ocean waves and a gentle sea breeze. General Manager Graeme Freeman remarked, “Yutori is a mindfully crafted experience that further enhances the unique culinary offerings at JOALI BEING. We are excited to bring Yutori to life, as we continue to elevate our guest journey through transformational experiences. Transcending over water in a beautiful 360-degree setting, our new Japanese dining experience reflects natural elegance, balance, and harmony—inviting our guests to immerse in the joy of wellbeing and true weightlessness.”
Yutori, a true epitome of Japanese charm and elegance, welcomes guests of all ages at JOALI BEING to enjoy an exemplary à la carte menu on selective evenings for dinner. The menu, crafted with the finest ingredients from both land and sea, aligns with the wellbeing island’s Earth-to-Table and Ocean-to-Table culinary philosophy, which emphasises ingredient traceability, fresh locally harvested food, and support for small farms with sustainable sourcing. Each dish highlights the best of Japanese culinary craftsmanship, adhering to the principles of authentic Japanese cuisine—balance, harmony, and respect for nature. Guests can indulge in a variety of gastronomic delights, ranging from Zensai appetisers, Sashimi, Sushi, and Temaki hand rolls to sensory salads, Robata grills such as Charcoal-grilled Wagyu and Seafood Toban Yaki, and exquisite desserts of Japanese heritage.
The culinary arts at Yutori are led by Chef Hidemasa Yamamoto, a recipient of multiple Michelin stars and winner of the Global Chef Award by the World Gourmet Summit. Born in Japan and trained in France and Italy, Chef Yamamoto has honed his craft over an illustrious four-decade career that spans the globe. He holds the distinction of serving three generations of American presidents at the legendary Jockey Club in Washington, D.C., and has also worked in the renowned kitchens of Roger Verge in Provence and Chez Nous Hama in San Francisco.
The grand opening of Yutori will also feature a traditional ‘Kagami Biraki’ ritual, performed by Japanese Sake Master Natsuki Kikuya—a symbol of good fortune, prosperity, and shared joy. Kikuya previously served as a Sake Sommelier for Zuma and Roka restaurants in London, and has consulted for several prominent establishments in the UK, including Sushi Kanesaka London, Namaiki London, and Kioku Bar. Her accolades include the ‘Sake Samurai Award 2015’ by the Japan Sake Brewers Association and the ‘Woman of the Year 2024’ award under the Innovator Category by Code Hospitality.
At JOALI BEING, all culinary experiences are curated with the assistance of the island’s nutritionists, offering a range of healthy yet indulgent dining options. The FLOW dining space features three distinctive open-plan kitchens. MOJO, the island’s tropical beach sanctuary, is set on a three-layered sundeck and provides an ideal setting for lunch and sundowners by the pool. Guests can explore an impressive range of brews and join tea ceremonies with the resident Tea Sommelier at the SAI tea lounge. In addition, Teppanyaki dining at the Gate of Zero offers artistry grills against a stunning backdrop. Bespoke dining arrangements are available throughout the island, from private sandbanks to the inviting Turtle Treehouse, as well as interactive nutritional cooking classes at the Culinary Learning Centre.
Michelin-Starred Chef Noom brings Thai culinary mastery to Anantara Kihavah
This October, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to host an extraordinary culinary event, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Noom, known for his innovative approach to Thai cuisine. Guests will have the unique opportunity to experience Chef Noom’s masterful creations during a series of exclusive dinners at the resort’s renowned SPICE restaurant.
Chef Noom, formally known as Thaninthorn Chantrawan, is celebrated for his exceptional talent and culinary achievements, having consistently earned a Michelin star for his Bangkok-based restaurant, Chim by Siam Wisdom. With a background that spans some of London’s most prestigious dining establishments—such as Zuma, Roka, and Sketch—Chef Noom has developed a unique blend of traditional Thai flavours with modern techniques, influenced by his training in European and molecular gastronomy.
After returning to Thailand, Chef Noom delved into the rich heritage of Royal Thai cuisine, elevating classic dishes to new heights. At Chim by Siam Wisdom, housed in a century-old traditional Thai home, Chef Noom has revived historical recipes with a contemporary twist, using the finest local ingredients to craft unforgettable dining experiences. His signature creation, Tom Yum Plachon Bo-Larn, offers a modern interpretation of the 19th-century tom yum soup, featuring tender snakehead fish in a spicy red broth enriched with smoky homemade chili jam. From 2018 to 2023, Chim by Siam Wisdom has maintained its prestigious Michelin star, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination for culinary enthusiasts.
Known for his appearances on “Iron Chef Thailand” and his dedication to combining time-honored techniques with contemporary flair, Chef Noom has firmly established himself as one of Thailand’s premier chefs.
From October 10th to 12th, 2024, Chef Noom will bring his culinary artistry to Anantara Kihavah’s SPICE restaurant, offering guests a rare opportunity to savour his signature style in the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives. Over three nights, diners can indulge in an exclusive multi-course menu that showcases the best of Thai cuisine, blending tradition with modern innovation.
In addition to these exclusive dinners, Chef Noom will host an interactive cooking class, providing participants with the chance to learn the secrets behind his most celebrated dishes. This hands-on session will offer a deep dive into the art of Thai cooking, making it a must-attend event for culinary enthusiasts eager to refine their skills and gain insight into the complexities of Thai flavours under the guidance of a Michelin-starred chef.
Swiss culinary virtuoso Chef Rolf Fliegauf joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for a masterful dining experience
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to elevate its “Masters of Crafts” series by welcoming one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs for a limited-time event. Chef Rolf Fliegauf, Founder and Executive Chef of the renowned Ecco restaurants, will take over the resort’s Beach Shack for two unforgettable nights, presenting his unique creations infused with a Maldivian twist. This exclusive residency is part of the resort’s commitment to curating transformative experiences with the world’s leading talents in food and drink, wellness, adventure, and environmental innovation.
With six Michelin stars and 18 Gault Millau points to his name, the German-born Chef Fliegauf is a pioneer in modern European cuisine. Known for being Europe’s youngest two-star Michelin chef, he oversees the kitchens of Ecco Ascona and Ecco St. Moritz, located in Switzerland’s prestigious Hotel Giardino Ascona and Hotel Giardino Mountain, respectively. Bringing his exceptional culinary expertise to the Indian Ocean, Chef Fliegauf will showcase a refined tasting menu celebrating his signature ‘purist-aroma’ style, which focuses on preserving the original essence of each ingredient, delivering a sensory journey in every bite.
This exclusive dining event will see haute cuisine at its finest, with Chef Fliegauf’s hallmark dishes reimagined with regional influences and Asian inspirations. His creations will include signature items like lobster with citrus, featuring local Maldivian lobster paired with XO sauce, yuzu, and pumpkin, as well as his famed pre-dessert, ‘Coconut and Caviar,’ which combines the lush flavours of coconut with the savoury notes of caviar and the herbal accents of olive oil. Guests will also be treated to a diverse selection of dishes, including ‘Yellowfin Tuna’ with jalapeno and finger limes, ‘Hokkaido Scallop’ with quinoa, sauerkraut, and bacon, and ‘Japanese Wagyu Beef’ accompanied by beetroot, crispy buckwheat, and truffle.
For this special occasion, Chef Fliegauf will be joined by his exceptional team from Ecco, including his wife and General Manager, Jenifer Fliegauf, and Junior Sous Chef Sebastian Krawanja. They will collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ newly appointed Executive Chef, Pedro Samper, to create a remarkable convergence of culinary philosophies.
Expressing his excitement for the event, Chef Fliegauf shared, “I am thrilled to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and to work alongside their talented team. I draw immense inspiration from my travels and hope to inspire those around me in return. Most importantly, I look forward to delighting the resort’s guests and adding unexpected elements to their dining experience.”
Chef Fliegauf added, “Bringing my team along makes this experience even more special. My wife Jennifer is an integral part of Ecco’s identity, connecting us with our colleagues and guests. We’re excited to share this dynamic with the Maldivian paradise.”
From the picturesque, mountain-framed shores of Ascona to the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, the stunning design of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands provides a fitting setting for a culinary adventure like no other. The two-night residency will be hosted at the resort’s Beach Shack restaurant, where guests can savour these exquisite creations against the backdrop of white sands and endless ocean views.
Indulge in exquisite Indian cuisine with Chef Shipra Khanna at JW Marriott Maldives
As the Festival of Lights approaches, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa—a luxurious destination for all generations—has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed Chef Shipra Khanna, the winner of MasterChef India. This year’s Diwali celebrations promise to be a sensory delight, featuring an extraordinary culinary experience at the resort on October 12 and 13, 2024.
Chef Shipra is an award-winning chef, author, and television personality, celebrated for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, which seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, she will craft exclusive menus that highlight locally sourced ingredients from the JW Garden, ensuring each dish bursts with vibrant flavours and reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability.
On October 12, Chef Shipra will present “The Art of Indian Cuisine” through a six-course wine-pairing dinner at RIHA, an enchanting outdoor dining venue featuring a sunken Tandoor & Tawa. Guests will embark on a culinary journey amidst stunning views of the horizon and sunset. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with exquisite wines, creating a harmonious balance of flavours and textures. This innovative fusion of Indian and French cuisine draws inspiration from Chef Shipra’s extensive travels in France.
“I am thrilled to bring a taste of contemporary Indian cuisine to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” Chef Shipra stated. “From the north to the south of France, I’ve learned from incredible chefs and friends. This menu is a tribute to my experiences, featuring dishes like Coconut-Bouillabaisse—a traditional French dish from Marseille, given an Indian twist.”
On the second evening, Chef Shipra will unveil a traditional Thali course at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, inviting guests to enjoy a Diwali-themed dinner. This beautifully arranged platter will feature a variety of small dishes that showcase Chef Shipra’s signature creations, with each dish designed to complement the others in a delightful mix of flavours, textures, and colours. As a health ambassador for India, Chef Shipra emphasises the importance of incorporating millets—nutritious and environmentally friendly grains—into daily diets. This dinner encourages guests to broaden their culinary experiences by exploring the richness of Indian cuisine through delicious and healthy options.
In honour of the Festival of Lights, highlights from Chef Shipra’s menu will include Rajma ki Galouti, Smoked Jungla Maas, and the exquisite Makhan Malai dessert, elegantly garnished with gold vark, pistachios, and saffron.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Shipra Khanna to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” stated General Manager Mohit Dembla. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing meaningful experiences. During the month of Diwali, we are proud to offer a remarkable culinary journey that captures the rich flavours and traditions of Indian cuisine.”
Chef Shipra’s exclusive menus will be available for an entire month following the celebrations, allowing more guests to indulge in her gourmet creations during the Diwali season.
The dinner at RIHA is priced at USD $450++ per person, with limited seating available (maximum capacity: 6 guests). The Thali dinner at Aailaa is priced at USD $275++ per person and will be offered from October 13 through November 15, 2024.
