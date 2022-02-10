Emerald Faarufushi Resort appoints Patrick de Staercke as General Manager

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, the newest addition to The Emerald Collection and proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced the appointment of Patrick de Staercke as General Manager.

De Staercke will oversee all operations at Emerald Faarufushi as it prepares to open on June 30, 2022. With his appointment comes news that the resort is now available for bookings.

The second Maldivian property in family-owned The Emerald Collection is set on a seven-hectare private island in the archipelago’s Raa Atoll, just 20-minutes by boat from sister property Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa. With the continuing rise in demand for family holidays at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, de Staercke will oversee the development of nine new Family Villas on Emerald Faarufushi, enabling the island to cater to multi-generational groups and affirming The Emerald Collection’s position as a leading expert in luxury family holidays.

Showcasing a strong background in resort operations and management in the Maldives and Asia, de Staercke joins Emerald Faarufushi from SAii Lagoon Maldives, where he acted as General Manager during the turbulent peak of Covid-19. With a background in F&B management, de Staerke is perfectly suited to launch Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, which boasts an exciting Deluxe All-Inclusive concept covering meals and drinks at the resort’s numerous bars, restaurants and venues.

Framed by one of the Maldives’ most languid and extensive lagoons, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is a picturesque and lusciously green island with a beautiful house reef, a state-of-the-art spa and unmatched dining. The island features 80 villas including a show stopping Presidential Villa located on the pristine beach. With five fantastic restaurants and two bars to choose from as part of its signature Deluxe All-Inclusive formula, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa will offer a level of variety, quality, and creativity that is simply unmatched in the Maldives.