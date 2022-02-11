February feasting with Chef Skye Gyngell at Coco Bodu Hithi

Coco Bodu Hithi continues its signature Chef Residency programme, Savour, with Chef Skye Gyngell this February.

Originally from Australia, Skye Gyngell is now one of Britain’s most respected and acclaimed chefs, most recently having been named Female Chef of the Year by Square Meal. Skye is chef patron at the hugely popular restaurant, Spring at Somerset House, and also culinary director at the beautiful Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

After initially training in Sydney and then Paris, Skye moved to London to work at The French House as well as with a number of high-profile private clients before taking on the role of head chef at Petersham Nurseries. It was at Petersham that Skye became renowned for her distinctively seasonal, elegant cooking, earning the establishment a Michelin star in 2011.

Skye was the Independent on Sunday’s food writer for five years, and had worked at Vogue as food editor prior to that. She has also published four books: A Year in My Kitchen (2006), My Favourite Ingredients (2008), How I Cook (2010) and Spring (2015), all to great acclaim.

Speaking about Chef Skye’s upcoming residency, Coco Bodu Hithi General Manager Maurice van den Bosch said, “We’re so excited to welcome Skye to our island. Not only is she a fantastic chef, but she’s also a leader in sustainability— a core value we share here at Coco Collection. Her commitment to sustainable farming, reducing food waste, and eliminating single-use plastics at her restaurants is inspiring, and mirrors the initiatives we carry out at Coco Bodu Hithi.”

Chef Skye will be hosting two divine dinners at Coco Bodu Hithi’s award-winning overwater restaurant Aqua on 17th February & 19th February, as well conducting a special masterclass for guests on 18th February. Featuring dishes that highlight the tropical flavours of the Maldives married with fresh and uncomplicated ingredients, Skye’s dinner promises to be a feast for the senses.