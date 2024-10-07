Celebration
Canareef Resort Maldives sets the stage for a memorable festive season
Canareef Resort Maldives is set to welcome guests to a magical festive season with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to create unforgettable holiday memories. From December 22, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the resort will be transformed into a holiday wonderland, offering a range of unique experiences that cater to guests of all ages.
The festivities will commence with an enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, a heartwarming event that sets the tone for the celebrations. Guests will gather around the beautifully adorned tree, illuminated by twinkling lights, as they embrace the spirit of the season.
Throughout the holiday period, families can participate in a variety of exciting kids’ activities. From face painting to cookie and cupcake making, there will be something for every little one to enjoy. The joyful atmosphere will be further enhanced by delightful Christmas carols resonating throughout the resort.
A special treat awaits guests as Santa makes his grand arrival at Dhoni Beach. Accompanied by festive carols sung at the Dhoni Bar Deck, both children and adults will delight in this spectacle, capturing the magic of Christmas.
The resort’s culinary offerings will also be a highlight of the festive season. The Christmas Gala Dinner promises to be a memorable evening, featuring a live musician who will serenade diners in a festive atmosphere. Guests can also indulge in a delightful Christmas Brunch at Kilhi, where a sumptuous buffet brimming with seasonal delights will be served.
As the year comes to a close, the excitement will continue with a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, followed by a vibrant New Year party featuring a lineup of exciting entertainment programs. Guests will gather to bid farewell to the past year in style, enjoying a night filled with fun, laughter, and joyful reflections.
The celebrations will carry on into the New Year with a delicious brunch on January 1 at Kilhi, providing a perfect start to 2025. Later in the day, guests can gather to welcome the first sunset of the new year with a spectacular sunset cocktail party at Meera Beach. A live band will set the mood as guests sip cocktails and savour light canapés, creating a perfect ambiance while watching the magical first sunset over the Maldivian horizon.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites guests to enjoy a festive season filled with happiness, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Whether relaxing by the beach, savouring exquisite cuisine, or participating in exciting activities, the holiday program promises to make this festive season truly memorable. Let the celebrations begin.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
Angsana Velavaru has announced its recent recognition at two esteemed industry awards, which reinforce the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while leading sustainable tourism efforts in the Maldives.
The resort has secured a coveted position in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking 16th among the 20 Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This prestigious accolade reflects the heartfelt support of valued guests and readers who appreciate the serene beauty, immersive experiences, and warm hospitality that define Angsana Velavaru.
In addition to this recognition, Angsana Velavaru has been awarded the title of Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), held in Kathmandu. This honour underscores the resort’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices, from marine conservation efforts to eco-conscious guest experiences, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives. Key initiatives include the planting of over 1,231 coral fragments, the complete elimination of single-use plastic bottles, and the upcycling of linen and broken umbrellas into reusable tote bags.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to our guests, associates, and industry peers for these remarkable acknowledgments. These awards motivate us to continue exceeding expectations, offering unforgettable experiences while remaining at the forefront of sustainable tourism.”
As a resort that seamlessly blends exceptional experiences with eco-conscious principles, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to setting new benchmarks for responsible travel. The resort’s success reflects its dedication to preserving the natural wonders of the Maldives while creating meaningful and authentic experiences for every guest.
In celebration of its recent achievements, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a new adventure with the Voyage to Velavaru offer. Guests can enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, a complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade, and a spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person). The offer also includes 20% savings on return seaplane transfers and a complimentary sunset cruise, available once per stay.
Celebration
Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’
Reethi Beach Resort has announced its highly anticipated 2024 festive season celebrations, scheduled to take place from December 21st to January 7th, under the enchanting theme ‘Coral Kingdom Under the Sea.’ The resort’s festive program is set to immerse guests in the vibrant world of the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life, combining elegant dining experiences, adventurous activities, and cultural entertainment to create an unforgettable holiday season.
As the resort transforms into a magical underwater haven, visitors will be greeted by breathtaking decor reflecting the kaleidoscope of colours found in the surrounding coral reefs. Every venue will resonate with the theme, featuring shimmering reef-inspired arrangements, oceanic hues, and atmospheric lighting. Reethi Beach Resort aims to offer a visual and sensory celebration that embodies the spirit of the Maldives.
According to Valentin Osolos, General Manager at Reethi Beach Resort, the curated program is designed to provide something special for everyone—whether guests wish to indulge in gourmet delights, explore the wonders of the sea, or celebrate with family and friends. This year’s festivities are intended to allow guests to experience not only the beauty of the Maldives but also the joy and togetherness that the holiday season represents.
The 2024 festive lineup will include a series of elevated themed dinners, featuring culinary creations inspired by both local and international cuisines. Highlights will include the lavish Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration, complete with live entertainment and a vibrant beachside atmosphere.
Throughout the season, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of activities that cater to both relaxation and excitement, such as Private Champagne Breakfasts on the beach, Cheese & Wine Tastings under the stars, and lively Hookah Nights. For families, the festive program will feature Treasure Hunts, Pizza Making Classes, and special high teas that bring a touch of elegance to the afternoons.
The festivities will also showcase the resort’s commitment to Maldivian culture and sustainability. Traditional Boduberu performances and Maldivian Cooking Classes will invite guests to engage with the island’s heritage and natural environment, enriching their experience of the Maldives.
The season will culminate in the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party. Guests will be treated to a grand feast, set against the backdrop of live music, dance shows, and a dazzling display of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. The celebrations will continue with an upbeat beach party, inviting guests to dance the night away under the stars and welcome 2025 in style.
Celebration
Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa celebrates two years of unmatched luxury and global recognition
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence and luxury.
Since its opening, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has achieved remarkable success in international markets, establishing itself as a distinguished destination in the luxury travel sector. The resort has garnered numerous prestigious accolades: In 2023, it received high honours from Booking.com and Agoda, both with near-perfect scores, and was named the Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort at the World Travel Awards. Additionally, the World Luxury Hotel Awards recognised the resort as a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive villa segment. This success continued into 2024, with the resort securing the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and maintaining its near-perfect scores from Booking.com and Agoda, reflecting its unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.
To commemorate this special anniversary, the resort hosted a lavish event on Tuesday, October 1st, inviting guests to partake in the celebrations. The festivities began with a poolside cocktail reception, followed by an expansive buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes. The evening progressed with a lively party, headlined by DJ Umar, while guests indulged in exclusive experiences at the Emerald Spa, making it an unforgettable day of indulgence and relaxation.
Located on an intimate 7-hectare island surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and lush tropical vegetation, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa offers 80 luxurious villas, including 42 Overwater Villas and 38 Beach Villas. Beyond its stunning accommodations, the resort boasts a world-class spa, a state-of-the-art Gym & Sports Centre equipped with Technogym equipment, as well as facilities such as an overwater tennis court and padel court. Families can also take advantage of the amenities provided by the Diving Center and Kids Club, while dining options abound with five exquisite restaurants and two stylish bars.
Collectively, these elements create a true sanctuary where nature and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. The resort remains dedicated to delivering an authentic, personalised experience, thanks to its international team of professionals who ensure that every guest feels valued and well-cared for.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Minor Hotels to open NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in Baa Atoll in 2025
-
Celebration2 days ago
Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’
-
Business1 week ago
BBM, Vismark bring Southeast Asian culinary mastery to Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
Cocoon Maldives unveils fresh look for reopening on October 1
-
Featured6 days ago
Nova Maldives introduces advanced coral nursery to support reef conservation
-
Awards7 days ago
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu named among best Indian Ocean resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives recognised for excellence in business tourism with Silver Award at SATA 2024
-
Celebration1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug