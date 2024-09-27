Level up with Siyam World’s games, gourmet, adventure this festive season

This festive season, Siyam World Maldives is pulling out all the stops with an unbeatable line-up of stars, from football legend Owen Hargreaves to Michelin-star chef Brad Carter and acclaimed UK chef Tom Brown , alongside spectacular performances by DJ Jetro, DJ Fumez The Engineer, and One Violin. From 21st December 2024 to 7th January 2025, Siyam World transforms into a dazzling island of festivities with Level Up: Game Fest 2024, offering guests the chance to dive into epic gaming experiences, feast on world-class cuisine, and ring in the new year with a fusion of fantasy, adventure, and indulgence.

Football fans will be thrilled by a Football Camp, in collaboration with Football Escapes, led by former Premier League and Champions League star Owen Hargreaves from 18th to 22nd December. For $799 per child (ages 5–15), young players can learn from the best in a tropical paradise, with Hargreaves sharing his skills and passion for the game.

For food lovers, the festivities continue with exclusive gala dinners prepared by acclaimed UK chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter, who will showcase their Michelin-starred talents during the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner on 24th December and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31st December.

Tom, the chef-patron of former Cornerstone in Hackney Wick and newly opened Pearly Queen, is known for his simple yet refined approach to seasonal British cuisine. Brad, the Michelin-starred chef behind

Carters of Moseley, brings a passion for sustainability and British terroir to every dish. Together, they will craft a menu that blends tradition with innovation, making this a dining experience not to be missed.

Guests can expect a tantalizing blend of seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and cutting-edge culinary artistry, making these dinners an absolute must.

For those seeking more adventure, mark your calendars for the Tomb Raider Island Quest from 26th to 28th December, where puzzles, challenges, and hidden treasures await. Or, splash your way through the Siyam Water Warrior Challenge on 25th December and 3rd January, offering beach games, inflatable obstacle courses, and loads of laughs. For thrill-seekers, the Mario Kart Challenge on 29th December and 4th January is sure to deliver racing excitement, while fitness enthusiasts can start the year strong with the Annual Siyam World Epic Duathlon on 2nd January.

As the new year approaches, the celebration hits a high note with Level Up: Legends of the Night, a thrilling New Year’s Eve extravaganza. The night will feature mind-blowing performances by DJ Jetro, DJ Fumez The Engineer, who performed at the F1 Grand Prix in Italy , and the mesmerising One Violin, creating an electrifying atmosphere as guests count down to midnight with an epic Legends of the Night show and a stunning fireworks display.

From here, the adventure only continues! Guests can jump into action with the Tomb Raider: Epic Island Quest, Mario Kart-style go-kart races, and even a real-life Mortal Kombat showdown. Whether you’re racing through twists and turns or watching your favorite game characters come to life, Siyam World promises heart-pounding entertainment, endless fun and incredible prizes to be won.

Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, a gourmet connoisseur, or simply in search of festive fun, Level Up: Game Fest 2024 at Siyam World promises a season filled with wonder, excitement, and adventure for all ages. It’s time to Press Start on an unforgettable holiday at Siyam World, where gaming magic, gourmet indulgence, and festive joy await

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.