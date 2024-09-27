News
Level up with Siyam World’s games, gourmet, adventure this festive season
This festive season, Siyam World Maldives is pulling out all the stops with an unbeatable line-up of stars, from football legend Owen Hargreaves to Michelin-star chef Brad Carter and acclaimed UK chef Tom Brown , alongside spectacular performances by DJ Jetro, DJ Fumez The Engineer, and One Violin. From 21st December 2024 to 7th January 2025, Siyam World transforms into a dazzling island of festivities with Level Up: Game Fest 2024, offering guests the chance to dive into epic gaming experiences, feast on world-class cuisine, and ring in the new year with a fusion of fantasy, adventure, and indulgence.
Football fans will be thrilled by a Football Camp, in collaboration with Football Escapes, led by former Premier League and Champions League star Owen Hargreaves from 18th to 22nd December. For $799 per child (ages 5–15), young players can learn from the best in a tropical paradise, with Hargreaves sharing his skills and passion for the game.
For food lovers, the festivities continue with exclusive gala dinners prepared by acclaimed UK chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter, who will showcase their Michelin-starred talents during the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner on 24th December and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31st December.
Tom, the chef-patron of former Cornerstone in Hackney Wick and newly opened Pearly Queen, is known for his simple yet refined approach to seasonal British cuisine. Brad, the Michelin-starred chef behind
Carters of Moseley, brings a passion for sustainability and British terroir to every dish. Together, they will craft a menu that blends tradition with innovation, making this a dining experience not to be missed.
Guests can expect a tantalizing blend of seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and cutting-edge culinary artistry, making these dinners an absolute must.
For those seeking more adventure, mark your calendars for the Tomb Raider Island Quest from 26th to 28th December, where puzzles, challenges, and hidden treasures await. Or, splash your way through the Siyam Water Warrior Challenge on 25th December and 3rd January, offering beach games, inflatable obstacle courses, and loads of laughs. For thrill-seekers, the Mario Kart Challenge on 29th December and 4th January is sure to deliver racing excitement, while fitness enthusiasts can start the year strong with the Annual Siyam World Epic Duathlon on 2nd January.
As the new year approaches, the celebration hits a high note with Level Up: Legends of the Night, a thrilling New Year’s Eve extravaganza. The night will feature mind-blowing performances by DJ Jetro, DJ Fumez The Engineer, who performed at the F1 Grand Prix in Italy , and the mesmerising One Violin, creating an electrifying atmosphere as guests count down to midnight with an epic Legends of the Night show and a stunning fireworks display.
From here, the adventure only continues! Guests can jump into action with the Tomb Raider: Epic Island Quest, Mario Kart-style go-kart races, and even a real-life Mortal Kombat showdown. Whether you’re racing through twists and turns or watching your favorite game characters come to life, Siyam World promises heart-pounding entertainment, endless fun and incredible prizes to be won.
Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, a gourmet connoisseur, or simply in search of festive fun, Level Up: Game Fest 2024 at Siyam World promises a season filled with wonder, excitement, and adventure for all ages. It’s time to Press Start on an unforgettable holiday at Siyam World, where gaming magic, gourmet indulgence, and festive joy await
Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.
Maldives calling! Escape to tropics with Kandima Maldives, Spinneys UAE
With summer fading away, Kandima Maldives has teamed up with Spinneys UAE, the leading premium fresh food retailer to bring the epic treat: an extraordinary 3-night, 4-day holiday giveaway for two! Time to break free from the daily grind and dive into pure paradise!
This anything but ordinary escape includes a stay for two at Kandima Maldives, the game-changing, active lifestyle (desti)nation. With up to 10 dining options and activities that will spoil you for choice, the lucky winner will be living the dream in one of the world’s most breathtaking spots. Whether you’re admiring the breathtaking while beaches at the 3km long tropical island or exploring the stunning reefs for a bucket list experience! Kandima guarantees an unforgettable adventure that’s #AnythingButOrdinary.
Simply click onto Spinneys UAE’s Instagram, where the contest is live until September 30th, 2024. To enter into a valid draw, simply follow @Kandima_Maldives and Spinneys UAE on Instagram, then tag the lucky travel buddy you’d bring along for this dreamy escape!
Don’t miss your ultimate chance at winning this tropical holiday of a lifetime with Kandima Maldives & Spinneys UAE!
Adaaran Club Rannalhi wins Gold for Leading Dive Resort at SATA 2024
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a renowned luxury resort in the Maldives, has been awarded Gold for “Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The annual event, which celebrates excellence across the South Asian hospitality industry attracted prominent travel and tourism players from across the region.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a tropical paradise nestled on the southern tip of the South Malé Atoll, is no stranger to accolades. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, the resort has long been a favorite for diving enthusiasts. The resort offers access to some of the Maldives’ most spectacular dive sites, including coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, manta rays, and even sharks. Its reputation as a premier destination for both seasoned and beginner divers has grown over the years, thanks to its professional diving centre, PADI-certified instructors, and state-of-the-art equipment.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s dive centre provides a wide range of activities that cater to both new divers and experienced explorers. Guests can engage in guided dives, night dives, and underwater photography excursions, all while discovering the beauty of the Maldivian reefs. The resort’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism also plays a vital role in its ongoing popularity. By offering educational programs and eco-friendly practices, the resort allows visitors to enjoy the underwater world while helping preserve its delicate ecosystems.
Receiving the Gold Award at SATA 2024 cements Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s reputation as a top-tier resort that consistently delivers world-class service, breathtaking experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Recognised for excellence in wellness with prestigious Silver Award at SATA
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the Leading Wellness and Spa Award (Silver category) at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This prestigious award, presented on September 20th in Kathmandu, Nepal, acknowledges the resort’s commitment to providing world-class wellness experiences and luxurious spa services, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Maldives.
At the core of this achievement is The Spa by Thalgo France, which operates under the “Discover Nature” philosophy. The spa uniquely blends Eastern and Western healing traditions, leveraging Thalgo’s 50 years of expertise in Marine Intelligence to offer transformative wellness experiences. With Ayurvedic treatments, Chinese medicinal consultations, and yoga sessions, The Spa by Thalgo France delivers a holistic and luxurious rejuvenation journey.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) continues to honour excellence in South Asia’s hospitality sector. Established in 2016, SATA is recognised as one of the most prestigious platforms in the region for celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the travel and hospitality industry. SATA’s mission is to acknowledge exceptional performance, annually bringing together the best of South Asia’s tourism community and highlighting those who deliver world-class experiences.
Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that the Leading Wellness and Spa Award further solidifies the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled wellness services and setting new standards in luxury and relaxation. He emphasised that this accolade reinforces the resort’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and strengthens its position as a premier wellness destination in the Maldives.
