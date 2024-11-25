SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, a trailblazer among tropical island destinations, is redefining seasonal celebrations with a festive program that blends classic Christmas traditions with a contemporary Maldivian flair. Highlights include a net-zero dinner by candlelight, a Japanese-Scandinavian sake experience, captivating performances by international artist Kelis, and ancient healing practices led by renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo. This enchanting lineup invites travellers to create lasting memories with loved ones.

From December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the resort will present a range of tailored experiences, events, and pop-ups, encompassing gastronomy, wellness, sports, and family fun. Festivities begin on December 15 with the grand opening of Santa’s House—an enchanting wonderland of gifts and seasonal delights at the Fari Art Atelier—culminating in the highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21.

On December 22, the Fari Beach Club Party will feature a sizzling BBQ feast, a laid-back coastal ambiance, and live performances by Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and DJ Arthur Yeti. Christmas Eve will be celebrated with a special seasonal dinner at Portico restaurant, accompanied by live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective. Christmas Day will include holiday fun such as trivia, cocktails, canapés at Fari Beach Club, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, culinary adventures will continue. On December 26, the Net Zero Candlelight Dinner at Roots restaurant will offer a starlit, eco-friendly dining experience accompanied by a performance from British singer-songwriter Portia Emare. The menu, inspired by slow food philosophies, highlights pure, seasonal ingredients. December 27 will see Helios restaurant hosting a Bedouin Night, featuring Middle Eastern flavours, fire and belly dancers, and live music.

On December 28, a Sake pairing dinner at Kōen will merge Japanese culinary artistry with Scandinavian emphasis on premium ingredients, creating a sophisticated dining experience paired with sake by the resort’s sommelier. The Fari Marina Village Festival on December 29 will bring together traditional Christmas market charm and vibrant local culture, with live music, performances, and local vendors.

As the new year approaches, beachside sundowners at the Stargazing Pier on December 30 will set a relaxing tone for the evening, featuring craft cocktails, canapés, and a curated wine selection. The New Year’s Eve celebration promises a spectacular farewell to 2024, featuring global cuisines, performances by local and international musicians, and dazzling midnight fireworks. Grammy-nominated artist Kelis will headline the evening at Amarta, a Skyspace installation by artist James Turrell, with DJ Tom Yeti leading an electrifying countdown to 2025.

The new year will begin with an exclusive creative collaboration between Japanese artist and designer Verdy and Patina Maldives. On January 4, Verdy will take over the decks at Fari Beach Club’s poolside party as part of the Fari Marina Festival. From January 5-10, Verdy’s Osaka-meets-NYC pizzeria, Henry’s PIZZA, will pop up at Farine, serving sensational slices and limited-edition Verdy x Patina Maldives merchandise.

Wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a range of treatments featuring products from Noble Panacea and Haeckels throughout the festive period. Renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo will return for a holistic wellness residency, offering shiatsu and acupuncture treatments to promote relaxation, stress relief, and increased energy.

Families can look forward to a host of activities designed to foster connection and joy, including a family football contest, padel and tennis tournaments, the Patina Triathlon, and the “Amazing Race.” Additional offerings include gingerbread house decoration, a family movie night under the stars, and a dedicated kids’ adventure zone.