Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth

Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced the reopening of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, unveiling its transformation into a five-star luxury destination. Situated in the scenic North Ari Atoll, the resort is accessible by a 25-minute seaplane journey or a 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Following extensive renovations, the resort now offers elevated experiences while preserving its rich heritage.

First established in 1984 as one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Veligandu has been renowned for its natural beauty and exceptional hospitality. The recent upgrades have enhanced its offerings, seamlessly blending Maldivian authenticity with modern luxury.

Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, described the reopening as a significant milestone for the group. He noted that the transformation reflects a commitment to delivering world-class experiences, combining natural beauty with contemporary sophistication. Guests are invited to rediscover Veligandu and create lasting memories in this enhanced paradise.

The resort now features 100 villas, including 47 Ocean Pool Villas with glass floors showcasing the crystalline waters below, 28 Ocean Villas, 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas, and 9 Beach Villas. These accommodations are designed with tropical-inspired interiors, king-size beds, private porches, and modern amenities, including 55- or 65-inch flat-screen TVs.

General Manager Fathuhulla Ibrahim expressed excitement about welcoming guests back to the resort, emphasising its ability to provide unforgettable experiences for both loyal patrons and first-time visitors.

Veligandu offers a rich culinary journey, catering to diverse tastes through its thoughtfully curated dining options. Highlights include the artistry of teppanyaki at Madivaru Teppanyaki Grill, fresh seafood at Raalhu, and a fusion of Asian and international cuisines at Dhonveli’s buffet-style restaurant. Additional offerings include tapas and salads at Thundi and bespoke destination dining experiences, such as meals on the beach or under the moonlit sky. The resort’s dine-around all-inclusive package provides unrestricted access to all dining venues, while flexible beverage plans enhance half-board and full-board stays.

Guests can engage in an array of activities, from snorkelling and diving with manta rays and sea turtles to land-based pursuits like pickleball, padel tennis, and biking trails. Thrill-seekers can enjoy jet skiing, parasailing, and kayaking at the Ocean Water Sports Centre. For those seeking relaxation, the overwater Himeyn Spa offers holistic treatments and a yoga pavilion, while the resort’s marine biologist leads conservation efforts and educates guests on marine ecosystems.

As part of its reopening, Veligandu joins CCR’s prestigious ultra-luxury collection, which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Jawakara Islands Maldives. Known for its lush vegetation and timeless charm, Veligandu remains a standout property that showcases the Maldives’ natural beauty without artificial enhancements.

Veligandu Maldives Resort Island now invites guests to experience a harmonious blend of breathtaking natural surroundings and refined luxury, offering unforgettable moments for all who visit.