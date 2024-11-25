Featured
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced the reopening of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, unveiling its transformation into a five-star luxury destination. Situated in the scenic North Ari Atoll, the resort is accessible by a 25-minute seaplane journey or a 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Following extensive renovations, the resort now offers elevated experiences while preserving its rich heritage.
First established in 1984 as one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Veligandu has been renowned for its natural beauty and exceptional hospitality. The recent upgrades have enhanced its offerings, seamlessly blending Maldivian authenticity with modern luxury.
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, described the reopening as a significant milestone for the group. He noted that the transformation reflects a commitment to delivering world-class experiences, combining natural beauty with contemporary sophistication. Guests are invited to rediscover Veligandu and create lasting memories in this enhanced paradise.
The resort now features 100 villas, including 47 Ocean Pool Villas with glass floors showcasing the crystalline waters below, 28 Ocean Villas, 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas, and 9 Beach Villas. These accommodations are designed with tropical-inspired interiors, king-size beds, private porches, and modern amenities, including 55- or 65-inch flat-screen TVs.
General Manager Fathuhulla Ibrahim expressed excitement about welcoming guests back to the resort, emphasising its ability to provide unforgettable experiences for both loyal patrons and first-time visitors.
Veligandu offers a rich culinary journey, catering to diverse tastes through its thoughtfully curated dining options. Highlights include the artistry of teppanyaki at Madivaru Teppanyaki Grill, fresh seafood at Raalhu, and a fusion of Asian and international cuisines at Dhonveli’s buffet-style restaurant. Additional offerings include tapas and salads at Thundi and bespoke destination dining experiences, such as meals on the beach or under the moonlit sky. The resort’s dine-around all-inclusive package provides unrestricted access to all dining venues, while flexible beverage plans enhance half-board and full-board stays.
Guests can engage in an array of activities, from snorkelling and diving with manta rays and sea turtles to land-based pursuits like pickleball, padel tennis, and biking trails. Thrill-seekers can enjoy jet skiing, parasailing, and kayaking at the Ocean Water Sports Centre. For those seeking relaxation, the overwater Himeyn Spa offers holistic treatments and a yoga pavilion, while the resort’s marine biologist leads conservation efforts and educates guests on marine ecosystems.
As part of its reopening, Veligandu joins CCR’s prestigious ultra-luxury collection, which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Jawakara Islands Maldives. Known for its lush vegetation and timeless charm, Veligandu remains a standout property that showcases the Maldives’ natural beauty without artificial enhancements.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island now invites guests to experience a harmonious blend of breathtaking natural surroundings and refined luxury, offering unforgettable moments for all who visit.
SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love
As the festive season commenced at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the resort embraced a true celebration of tradition, togetherness, and joy. The island paradise marked the beginning of another holiday season with its annual Christmas Cake Mixing event—a cherished occasion that stirred the spirit of the season with every mix, creating an atmosphere of belonging and warmth.
The event extended beyond the preparation of the Christmas cake mix, offering guests an opportunity to connect and forge lasting friendships. Participants from around the world came together to blend a rich, aromatic mixture of dried fruits, nuts, and spices—a combination that embodies the festive season’s essence: warmth, joy, and connection.
“At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, we believe in celebrating more than just the season. We celebrate the moments that unite us, the laughter that fills the air, and the stories shared over delicious food. This cake mixing ceremony is a tradition that brings people together in a meaningful way,” remarked Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. “It was our way of inviting guests to not only enjoy festive indulgence but also to become part of a greater family—a family that embraces joy and love.”
Guests of all ages joined the activity, their hands dusted with flour and smiles beaming, as the magic of Christmas began to envelop the island. With each stir of the mixture, the nostalgic aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum wafted through the breeze, filling the air with warmth and holiday cheer.
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience
Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its culinary offerings with the launch of SALA, a plant-based restaurant that showcases nutrient-rich dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s organic gardens.
SALA is led by Executive Chef Jan Van de Voorde, whose career spans Michelin-starred establishments in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as boutique health retreats in Ibiza. The restaurant offers a refined ‘plant-powered’ dining experience inspired by Chef Jan’s passion for organic, healthy cuisine and his expertise in blending European and Asian flavours with a focus on holistic well-being.
Chef Jan credits his time in Ibiza from 2020 to 2022 as the inspiration for SALA. During that period, he embraced plant-based cuisine and experienced its transformative impact on his health. According to Chef Jan, this way of cooking and eating revitalised his mind and body, leaving him feeling stronger, healthier, and more energised. He is now bringing this philosophy to Dusit Thani Maldives, offering guests flavourful dishes designed to nourish both the body and soul.
Aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which prioritises environmental preservation and community well-being, SALA adopts a ‘seed-to-plate’ approach. This philosophy underscores the resort’s commitment to achieving harmony between luxury and sustainability.
The menu at SALA features standout dishes such as Grilled King Oyster Mushroom served with pea puree and Creamy Mushroom Soup enhanced with white truffle oil. For a refreshing dessert, the Coconut Sorbet—crafted with locally sourced coconuts and seasonal berries—provides a health-conscious indulgence. Complementing the food are innovative beverages like the Kombucha Mojito and the Pineapple & Ginger Kefir, offering guests wellness-focused refreshment with probiotic and nutrient-rich ingredients.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, emphasised the significance of SALA as part of the resort’s commitment to promoting sustainable, healthy living while delivering a world-class dining experience. Ripoche expressed confidence that the restaurant’s thoughtful menu and picturesque location would resonate with health-conscious travellers seeking transformative culinary experiences.
Located on the second floor of a Thai-style pavilion overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA combines Dusit’s renowned hospitality with an idyllic setting, creating the perfect environment for mindful dining, whether during a relaxed afternoon or an enchanting evening.
In celebration of SALA’s opening, Dusit Thani Maldives is offering the ‘Plant and Pamper Retreat’, a curated wellness experience that blends gastronomy, relaxation, and mindful living.
Available for direct bookings until March 31, 2025, with stays extending to October 31, 2025, the retreat includes daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant, lunch and dinner at SALA, a private yoga session, a 60-minute massage for two, and additional exclusive benefits.
Angsana Velavaru offers 101 ways to celebrate Holidays
The festive season is a time for celebration, reflection, and cherished moments with loved ones. This year, Angsana Velavaru, located in the picturesque Maldives, invites its guests to embrace the holiday spirit with a series of unique events and unforgettable experiences. From December 21 to January 7, the resort will host exclusive activities that embody the heartwarming essence of the holidays while showcasing the beauty and culture of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s festive journey is curated to create magical memories through 101 exciting ways to celebrate. Highlights include Santa’s arrival and an exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown party, each designed to immerse visitors in the joy and warmth of the season. The celebrations commence on December 21 with the lighting of the resort’s grand Christmas tree. This spectacular event serves as the perfect beginning to a festive holiday experience, where guests can revel in the glow of the illuminated tree and anticipate the exciting events ahead.
On December 24, the island transforms with the arrival of Santa, spreading joy among guests. A festive cocktail party follows, accompanied by holiday carols, culminating in a vibrant red-and-white DJ party at the Kuredhi Pool Bar. For those preferring a quieter celebration, the resort offers a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, featuring a specially curated menu that blends Maldivian flavours with global festive favourites.
The celebrations continue on December 25 with a Santa Meet & Greet, providing children with the opportunity to meet Santa and create unforgettable memories. Later, guests can enjoy a magical Christmas Movie Night under the stars, where festive films are screened in a tropical outdoor setting.
As the year draws to a close, the festivities reach their peak on December 31 with an Innovative Cocktail Counter offering creative cocktails to add sparkle to the final moments of 2024. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party serve as the season’s highlight, providing a glamorous setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style.
Beyond seasonal celebrations, Angsana Velavaru offers a variety of activities to cater to guests of all ages and interests. Water-sports enthusiasts can indulge in jet-skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. For those seeking to explore the underwater world, the resort’s dive center provides unforgettable diving experiences in the Maldives, one of the world’s premier diving destinations.
Visitors can also participate in the Marine Lab Coral Planting initiative, contributing to the conservation of the island’s vibrant coral reefs. This hands-on activity educates guests about coral restoration and offers a meaningful way to engage with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Cultural immersion is a cornerstone of the Angsana Velavaru experience. Guests can partake in traditional Maldivian activities such as palm weaving, cooking classes, and enjoying a Boduberu performance. The Let’s Talk Local session provides an intimate opportunity to learn about the Maldives’ history and culture.
Families are well catered for, with a variety of activities tailored to younger guests, including arts and crafts workshops and creative sessions designed to entertain and inspire. Adults seeking relaxation can unwind at the resort’s luxurious spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the body and mind. Meanwhile, diverse dining options ensure every meal is a celebration of international and local flavours.
