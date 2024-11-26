Celebration
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, situated in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, is preparing to host a remarkable celestial celebration this Christmas. In collaboration with SpaceCat Astrotourism, the resort will welcome retired NASA astronaut Dominic A. Antonelli and Analog Astronaut Anisa Qureshi for a series of exclusive events beneath some of the world’s clearest, light-pollution-free night skies.
Renowned for its remote location and unspoiled natural surroundings, Sirru Fen Fushi is among the few destinations in the Maldives that offers visitors a truly dark night sky, where stars shine with unparalleled brilliance. This unique feature makes the resort an ideal destination for astronomy enthusiasts and those seeking a profound connection with the cosmos. This holiday season, not only will champagne glasses sparkle, but the resort’s night skies will also dazzle with the brilliance of stars—and the wisdom of astronauts who have ventured beyond Earth.
The festivities are set to commence on December 24th with a special Meet & Greet during the resort’s Christmas Cocktail Party. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Dominic “Tony” Antonelli, a veteran NASA Space Shuttle pilot, and Anisa Qureshi, who will share insights from her inspiring experiences as an Analog Astronaut.
On December 25th, Antonelli will present a lecture titled ‘Seeing Home from Space’, offering a rare glimpse into how viewing Earth from space transforms perceptions of home and humanity.
The celebrations will continue on December 26th with Qureshi’s lecture, ‘My Analog Astronaut Mission Experience’, which will explore the rigorous training and exploration involved in preparing for the challenges of space. That evening, Qureshi will lead a stargazing event, ‘Beyond Exploration’, guiding participants through constellations and cosmic wonders while reflecting on humanity’s enduring quest to explore the unknown.
The event will conclude on December 27th with Antonelli’s talk, ‘Journey of a Space Shuttle Pilot’, providing an insider’s perspective on piloting the Space Shuttle and the technical marvels of human space exploration.
This partnership with SpaceCat Astrotourism represents another milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, whose commitment to sustainability and connection with nature includes offering guests transformative experiences under the stars. The resort’s pristine night skies have become a defining feature of its charm, and this Christmas promises to strengthen that bond with the cosmos through the insights and expertise of two extraordinary astronauts.
Guests visiting Sirru Fen Fushi during this festive season will be invited to look beyond the horizon and into the universe, making this Christmas a memorable fusion of luxury, discovery, and awe-inspiring stargazing.
Celebration
SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love
As the festive season commenced at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the resort embraced a true celebration of tradition, togetherness, and joy. The island paradise marked the beginning of another holiday season with its annual Christmas Cake Mixing event—a cherished occasion that stirred the spirit of the season with every mix, creating an atmosphere of belonging and warmth.
The event extended beyond the preparation of the Christmas cake mix, offering guests an opportunity to connect and forge lasting friendships. Participants from around the world came together to blend a rich, aromatic mixture of dried fruits, nuts, and spices—a combination that embodies the festive season’s essence: warmth, joy, and connection.
“At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, we believe in celebrating more than just the season. We celebrate the moments that unite us, the laughter that fills the air, and the stories shared over delicious food. This cake mixing ceremony is a tradition that brings people together in a meaningful way,” remarked Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. “It was our way of inviting guests to not only enjoy festive indulgence but also to become part of a greater family—a family that embraces joy and love.”
Guests of all ages joined the activity, their hands dusted with flour and smiles beaming, as the magic of Christmas began to envelop the island. With each stir of the mixture, the nostalgic aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum wafted through the breeze, filling the air with warmth and holiday cheer.
Celebration
Angsana Velavaru offers 101 ways to celebrate Holidays
The festive season is a time for celebration, reflection, and cherished moments with loved ones. This year, Angsana Velavaru, located in the picturesque Maldives, invites its guests to embrace the holiday spirit with a series of unique events and unforgettable experiences. From December 21 to January 7, the resort will host exclusive activities that embody the heartwarming essence of the holidays while showcasing the beauty and culture of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s festive journey is curated to create magical memories through 101 exciting ways to celebrate. Highlights include Santa’s arrival and an exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown party, each designed to immerse visitors in the joy and warmth of the season. The celebrations commence on December 21 with the lighting of the resort’s grand Christmas tree. This spectacular event serves as the perfect beginning to a festive holiday experience, where guests can revel in the glow of the illuminated tree and anticipate the exciting events ahead.
On December 24, the island transforms with the arrival of Santa, spreading joy among guests. A festive cocktail party follows, accompanied by holiday carols, culminating in a vibrant red-and-white DJ party at the Kuredhi Pool Bar. For those preferring a quieter celebration, the resort offers a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, featuring a specially curated menu that blends Maldivian flavours with global festive favourites.
The celebrations continue on December 25 with a Santa Meet & Greet, providing children with the opportunity to meet Santa and create unforgettable memories. Later, guests can enjoy a magical Christmas Movie Night under the stars, where festive films are screened in a tropical outdoor setting.
As the year draws to a close, the festivities reach their peak on December 31 with an Innovative Cocktail Counter offering creative cocktails to add sparkle to the final moments of 2024. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party serve as the season’s highlight, providing a glamorous setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style.
Beyond seasonal celebrations, Angsana Velavaru offers a variety of activities to cater to guests of all ages and interests. Water-sports enthusiasts can indulge in jet-skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. For those seeking to explore the underwater world, the resort’s dive center provides unforgettable diving experiences in the Maldives, one of the world’s premier diving destinations.
Visitors can also participate in the Marine Lab Coral Planting initiative, contributing to the conservation of the island’s vibrant coral reefs. This hands-on activity educates guests about coral restoration and offers a meaningful way to engage with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Cultural immersion is a cornerstone of the Angsana Velavaru experience. Guests can partake in traditional Maldivian activities such as palm weaving, cooking classes, and enjoying a Boduberu performance. The Let’s Talk Local session provides an intimate opportunity to learn about the Maldives’ history and culture.
Families are well catered for, with a variety of activities tailored to younger guests, including arts and crafts workshops and creative sessions designed to entertain and inspire. Adults seeking relaxation can unwind at the resort’s luxurious spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the body and mind. Meanwhile, diverse dining options ensure every meal is a celebration of international and local flavours.
Celebration
Disco fever takes over Amilla Maldives this festive season
The festive season at Amilla Maldives promises to be an unforgettable celebration, blending the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of a 70s-inspired disco theme. From December 20th, 2024, through the New Year and into early January, the resort transforms into a retro wonderland with ‘Disco Fever @ Amilla,’ offering guests a unique array of activities, events, and dining experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Guests can begin their days with a luxurious breakfast at Fresh, followed by an assortment of lunch options at Emperor’s Beach Club, Joe’s, or Fresh. Evenings bring a choice of diverse culinary experiences at restaurants such as East, Barolo, Tessera, and Feeling Koi, except on special event nights, when themed dinners take centre stage.
Each night offers the enchantment of outdoor cinema at Amilla Odeon, where families can enjoy a movie under the stars accompanied by popcorn and refreshments. For those seeking action and adventure, the Vibe Tribe program ensures endless fun, providing a mix of energetic activities like beach volleyball and relaxing pastimes such as board games, catering to teens and adults alike.
The celebrations culminate on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular disco-themed party. Guests are invited to dress in 70s-inspired outfits and enjoy live entertainment from Björn Again, the renowned ABBA tribute band. As the clock strikes midnight, the festivities continue with an exclusive after-party at Tessera, ensuring a dazzling start to 2025.
Christmas at Amilla Maldives is equally magical, with highlights including an underwater disco led by Santa Claus at the main pool, a festive brunch, and a lively ‘Carol-oke’ event. Throughout the season, themed nights and special activities abound, from traditional Maldivian dinners to fashion shows, creative workshops, and sporting events such as water polo, beach badminton, and football matches.
The resort also offers unique culinary events, featuring wine pairings, BBQ nights, and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with mermaids and mimosas. Children are treated to an array of engaging activities, including reindeer cookie making, mocktail sessions, costume contests, and arts and crafts, ensuring fun for the whole family.
Amilla Maldives invites its guests to embrace the retro spirit of the season, creating moments that shine as brightly as the iconic disco ball. This festive season promises to be a celebration like no other, filled with music, joy, and sparkle.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils spectacular Christmas and New Year offerings
-
Featured1 week ago
SO/ Maldives hosts exclusive fitness program with GG Elite Fitness
-
Action1 week ago
Ride the waves in style: Jet Cars debut at Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
Drink1 week ago
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
-
Featured7 days ago
JOALI launches first-ever wellbeing residences in Maldives
-
Action5 days ago
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships