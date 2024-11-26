Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts

The festive season is a time for celebration, reflection, and cherished moments with loved ones. This year, Angsana Velavaru, located in the picturesque Maldives, invites its guests to embrace the holiday spirit with a series of unique events and unforgettable experiences. From December 21 to January 7, the resort will host exclusive activities that embody the heartwarming essence of the holidays while showcasing the beauty and culture of the Maldives.

Angsana Velavaru’s festive journey is curated to create magical memories through 101 exciting ways to celebrate. Highlights include Santa’s arrival and an exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown party, each designed to immerse visitors in the joy and warmth of the season. The celebrations commence on December 21 with the lighting of the resort’s grand Christmas tree. This spectacular event serves as the perfect beginning to a festive holiday experience, where guests can revel in the glow of the illuminated tree and anticipate the exciting events ahead.

On December 24, the island transforms with the arrival of Santa, spreading joy among guests. A festive cocktail party follows, accompanied by holiday carols, culminating in a vibrant red-and-white DJ party at the Kuredhi Pool Bar. For those preferring a quieter celebration, the resort offers a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, featuring a specially curated menu that blends Maldivian flavours with global festive favourites.

The celebrations continue on December 25 with a Santa Meet & Greet, providing children with the opportunity to meet Santa and create unforgettable memories. Later, guests can enjoy a magical Christmas Movie Night under the stars, where festive films are screened in a tropical outdoor setting.

As the year draws to a close, the festivities reach their peak on December 31 with an Innovative Cocktail Counter offering creative cocktails to add sparkle to the final moments of 2024. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party serve as the season’s highlight, providing a glamorous setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style.

Beyond seasonal celebrations, Angsana Velavaru offers a variety of activities to cater to guests of all ages and interests. Water-sports enthusiasts can indulge in jet-skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. For those seeking to explore the underwater world, the resort’s dive center provides unforgettable diving experiences in the Maldives, one of the world’s premier diving destinations.

Visitors can also participate in the Marine Lab Coral Planting initiative, contributing to the conservation of the island’s vibrant coral reefs. This hands-on activity educates guests about coral restoration and offers a meaningful way to engage with the Maldives’ natural beauty.

Cultural immersion is a cornerstone of the Angsana Velavaru experience. Guests can partake in traditional Maldivian activities such as palm weaving, cooking classes, and enjoying a Boduberu performance. The Let’s Talk Local session provides an intimate opportunity to learn about the Maldives’ history and culture.

Families are well catered for, with a variety of activities tailored to younger guests, including arts and crafts workshops and creative sessions designed to entertain and inspire. Adults seeking relaxation can unwind at the resort’s luxurious spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the body and mind. Meanwhile, diverse dining options ensure every meal is a celebration of international and local flavours.