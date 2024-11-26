Featured
Holistic healing awaits: Dr. Dinesh Singh at Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the arrival of Dr. Dinesh Singh, a renowned expert in holistic wellness and Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) therapies. From November 25, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will have the unique opportunity to engage in his transformative, personalised wellness programs amidst the tranquil and luxurious environment of Ifuru Island.
Dr. Dinesh operates under the philosophy that “the foundation of happiness in life is good health.” His dedication lies in assisting individuals to achieve harmony and well-being through tailored, result-oriented wellness programs. By combining compassion with his expertise, he addresses the underlying causes of health issues, offering therapies designed to promote inner balance, prevent disease recurrence, and support sustainable lifestyle changes.
The holistic retreat experience led by Dr. Dinesh includes Ayurvedic practices such as pulse diagnosis, personalised detox programs, and Panchakarma (Indian Herbal Detox). Guests will also benefit from yoga, pranayama breathing techniques, and meditation, creating a comprehensive healing journey. His treatments encompass energy and spiritual healing, providing participants with a deeply transformative experience. The wellness programs aim to restore vitality, improve sleep, and enhance overall well-being. Through detoxification and rejuvenation, guests will be supported by Dr. Dinesh’s expertise in herbal medicine and natural therapies. These retreats foster a nurturing environment, allowing individuals to reconnect with themselves and achieve long-lasting health benefits.
This exclusive residency offers a rare chance to benefit from Dr. Dinesh’s extensive knowledge and practices, with personalised care ensuring that each program is uniquely crafted to meet individual needs, promoting longevity and inner harmony.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives has become a premier destination, featuring 147 sunset suites and villas. The resort offers six exceptional dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, complemented by a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience.
Awards
Maldives celebrates record wins at World Travel Awards 2024
The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has announced that the Maldives received recognition in nine prestigious categories at the World Travel Awards 2024. Tourism leaders and dignitaries from across the globe gathered in Madeira, Portugal, for the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024, which celebrated excellence, innovation, and prestige in the travel and tourism industry.
The Maldives secured the following accolades:
- World’s Leading Destination 2024
- World’s Leading Green Destination
- World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2024 – Trans Maldivian Airways
- World’s Leading Airport Resort 2024 – Hulhule Island Hotel
- World’s Leading Boutique Airport Hotel 2024 – JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2024 – Vakkaru Maldives
- World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024 – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- World’s Leading Private Island Resort 2024 – Velaa Private Island
- World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are widely recognised as one of the most prestigious honours in the travel and tourism industry. These awards symbolise excellence and aim to celebrate achievements across all sectors of global tourism. The Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held in Madeira, honoured representatives from the Maldivian government and local properties.
These accolades are expected to further solidify the Maldives’ reputation as a premier luxury travel destination. They also reflect the confidence and admiration of visitors toward the destination. MMPRC expressed pride in showcasing the Maldives’ dedication to delivering exceptional visitor experiences and in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism industry.
Celebration
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, situated in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, is preparing to host a remarkable celestial celebration this Christmas. In collaboration with SpaceCat Astrotourism, the resort will welcome retired NASA astronaut Dominic A. Antonelli and Analog Astronaut Anisa Qureshi for a series of exclusive events beneath some of the world’s clearest, light-pollution-free night skies.
Renowned for its remote location and unspoiled natural surroundings, Sirru Fen Fushi is among the few destinations in the Maldives that offers visitors a truly dark night sky, where stars shine with unparalleled brilliance. This unique feature makes the resort an ideal destination for astronomy enthusiasts and those seeking a profound connection with the cosmos. This holiday season, not only will champagne glasses sparkle, but the resort’s night skies will also dazzle with the brilliance of stars—and the wisdom of astronauts who have ventured beyond Earth.
The festivities are set to commence on December 24th with a special Meet & Greet during the resort’s Christmas Cocktail Party. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Dominic “Tony” Antonelli, a veteran NASA Space Shuttle pilot, and Anisa Qureshi, who will share insights from her inspiring experiences as an Analog Astronaut.
On December 25th, Antonelli will present a lecture titled ‘Seeing Home from Space’, offering a rare glimpse into how viewing Earth from space transforms perceptions of home and humanity.
The celebrations will continue on December 26th with Qureshi’s lecture, ‘My Analog Astronaut Mission Experience’, which will explore the rigorous training and exploration involved in preparing for the challenges of space. That evening, Qureshi will lead a stargazing event, ‘Beyond Exploration’, guiding participants through constellations and cosmic wonders while reflecting on humanity’s enduring quest to explore the unknown.
The event will conclude on December 27th with Antonelli’s talk, ‘Journey of a Space Shuttle Pilot’, providing an insider’s perspective on piloting the Space Shuttle and the technical marvels of human space exploration.
This partnership with SpaceCat Astrotourism represents another milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, whose commitment to sustainability and connection with nature includes offering guests transformative experiences under the stars. The resort’s pristine night skies have become a defining feature of its charm, and this Christmas promises to strengthen that bond with the cosmos through the insights and expertise of two extraordinary astronauts.
Guests visiting Sirru Fen Fushi during this festive season will be invited to look beyond the horizon and into the universe, making this Christmas a memorable fusion of luxury, discovery, and awe-inspiring stargazing.
Featured
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced the reopening of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, unveiling its transformation into a five-star luxury destination. Situated in the scenic North Ari Atoll, the resort is accessible by a 25-minute seaplane journey or a 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Following extensive renovations, the resort now offers elevated experiences while preserving its rich heritage.
First established in 1984 as one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Veligandu has been renowned for its natural beauty and exceptional hospitality. The recent upgrades have enhanced its offerings, seamlessly blending Maldivian authenticity with modern luxury.
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, described the reopening as a significant milestone for the group. He noted that the transformation reflects a commitment to delivering world-class experiences, combining natural beauty with contemporary sophistication. Guests are invited to rediscover Veligandu and create lasting memories in this enhanced paradise.
The resort now features 100 villas, including 47 Ocean Pool Villas with glass floors showcasing the crystalline waters below, 28 Ocean Villas, 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas, and 9 Beach Villas. These accommodations are designed with tropical-inspired interiors, king-size beds, private porches, and modern amenities, including 55- or 65-inch flat-screen TVs.
General Manager Fathuhulla Ibrahim expressed excitement about welcoming guests back to the resort, emphasising its ability to provide unforgettable experiences for both loyal patrons and first-time visitors.
Veligandu offers a rich culinary journey, catering to diverse tastes through its thoughtfully curated dining options. Highlights include the artistry of teppanyaki at Madivaru Teppanyaki Grill, fresh seafood at Raalhu, and a fusion of Asian and international cuisines at Dhonveli’s buffet-style restaurant. Additional offerings include tapas and salads at Thundi and bespoke destination dining experiences, such as meals on the beach or under the moonlit sky. The resort’s dine-around all-inclusive package provides unrestricted access to all dining venues, while flexible beverage plans enhance half-board and full-board stays.
Guests can engage in an array of activities, from snorkelling and diving with manta rays and sea turtles to land-based pursuits like pickleball, padel tennis, and biking trails. Thrill-seekers can enjoy jet skiing, parasailing, and kayaking at the Ocean Water Sports Centre. For those seeking relaxation, the overwater Himeyn Spa offers holistic treatments and a yoga pavilion, while the resort’s marine biologist leads conservation efforts and educates guests on marine ecosystems.
As part of its reopening, Veligandu joins CCR’s prestigious ultra-luxury collection, which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Jawakara Islands Maldives. Known for its lush vegetation and timeless charm, Veligandu remains a standout property that showcases the Maldives’ natural beauty without artificial enhancements.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island now invites guests to experience a harmonious blend of breathtaking natural surroundings and refined luxury, offering unforgettable moments for all who visit.
Trending
