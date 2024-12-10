News
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Picture the warm Maldivian sun on your face, the gentle rhythm of waves guiding your arrival as complimentary transfers whisk you to paradise. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invite you to elevate your island getaway with a special offer crafted for unforgettable memories. Book your stay between December 10, 2024, and January 11, 2025, to enjoy complimentary return transfers for a minimum of five nights. With rates starting from USD 470 at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and USD 348 at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, your dream holiday is closer than ever.
Located in Meemu Atoll, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a haven for those seeking tranquility. Stilted overwater bungalows and beachfront villas, alongside the Platinum Island exclusive for adults only, offer unobstructed views of the endless horizon, where luxury and nature coexist harmoniously. At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, in the North Malé Atoll, every moment is an invitation to play. From the world-renowned Pasta Point surf break to the vibrant house reef, this resort is a treasure trove of adventure.
Enhance your stay with up to two exclusive book-direct perks which include a four-course dinner by the beach, an island-hopping excursion, a shark or dolphin-watching experience, each designed to immerse you in the essence of island life. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or cherished family moments, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives promise a journey that sets the tone for a holiday filled with indulgence and discovery.
Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
The festive season is just around the corner, and there has never been a better time to dive into the adventure at the newly opened Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. To ensure your festive getaway is nothing short of legendary, this breathtaking underwater-themed paradise will present an action-packed lineup of activities to keep the whole family feeling jolly. Promising a series of unmissable adventures like engaging crafts and scavenger hunts for young guests and elegant sunset cocktails for adults, all set against the glistening sea views, now is the perfect opportunity to book your dream holiday getaway.
December 22nd
Kick off the festivities in style at the Kids’ Club from 11am where young guests will have the chance to make their very own holiday ornaments, the perfect souvenir to remind you of your family getaway. Alternatively, venture to the Sailhouse for an afternoon of crafting delicious gingerbread houses, followed by a magnificent tree decorating and lighting ceremony at Mirage Bridge to finish the day on an extra merry note.
- Holiday Ornament Making: 11am to 12pm at Kids’ Club
- Festive Gingerbread House Making: 3pm to 4pm at Sailhouse’
- Festive Tree Decorating & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 30pm to 7.30pm at Mirage Bridge
December 23rd
Promising a splash of adventure from dawn till dusk, kick off the day with the Beach & Sand ‘Snowman’ Challenge and sculpt your own sandy masterpiece. Stick around as the whole family dives into the fun with the Pirates of the Sea treasure hunt, where mysteries of the Mirage await to be uncovered. Finally, join the fun with Uncle Octopus’ Lazy River Race, bringing the island community together for waves of laughter and celebration.
- Beach & Sand ‘Snowman’ Challenge: 10am to 11pm at the Beach
- Family Fun Day/Pirates of the Sea: 3pm to 4pm at the Beach
- Uncle Octopus’ Lazy River Race: 4pm to 5pm at the Lazy River
December 24th
This festive eve, there will be an extra sprinkling of magic in the air at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as Santa makes his way to the island to deliver toys to all the children. As the excitement builds, gather the gang for a special holiday scavenger hunt to find things left by Madame Stingray on her first visit to the Mirage or let your little ones show off their skills at the Seaside Strikers Beach Football Match. To finish the day off, kids can unleash their creativity with a festive eve art activity at the Kids’ Corner, where they can count down to the big day with paint, glitter, and plenty of holiday cheer.
- Magical Island Scavenger Hunt – Festive Edition: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club
- Seaside Strikers – a Beach Football Match: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club
- Christmas Eve Kids’ Art Corner: 6pm to 9.30pm at the Kids’ Corner at the Main Pool
- Festive Eve Cocktail & Gala Dinner: 6pm to 9.30pm at the Sailhouse and Main Pool
December 25th
On December 25th, the elves at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives will be pulling out all the stops to ensure your holiday is anything but ordinary. Begin the big day at the Kids’ Club where young guests will have one more chance to get a good word in with the big man with a Letter to Santa & Santa’s Arts & Crafts session. Next up, head to the Sailhouse to tuck into a festive day brunch packed with all your favourite holiday goodies before enjoying a special appearance from Santa on the beach. Once the sun has set, treat the kids to a fun-filled evening at Madame Stingray’s Pyjama Party.
- Letter to Santa & Santa’s Arts & Craft: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- Festive Day Brunch: 30pm to 3pm at the Sailhouse
- Santa’s Arrival: 3pm to 4pm at the Beach
- Madame Stingray’s Pyjama Party: 7pm to 9pm at the Beach/ Main Pool
December 26th
Still got some holiday spirit left in you? Dive into a day packed with fun, starting with Jellyfish Limbo and Shark Attack Tag at the Kids’ Club. Then, embark on an Underwater Treasure Hunt with Papa Turtle before he returns, and wrap up the day with a beach volleyball match for the whole family at the E-Zone – because nothing screams the holidays quite like some friendly competition!
- Jellyfish Limbo & Shark Attack Tag: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- Underwater Treasure Hunt: 2pm to 3pm at the Kids’ Club
- Block Busters – A Friendly Volleyball Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone
December 27th
Prepare to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the Maldives as you explore the pristine beaches as a family with a seashell hunting and crafts activity or take the plunge with guided lagoon snorkelling and an underwater scavenger hunt. For something a little more chill, make yourself cosy at the Kids’ Club for a festive movie night under the stars.
- Down by the Sea – Seashell Hunting & Crafts: 10am to 11pm at the Beach
- Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt – A Guided Lagoon Snorkeling: 3pm to 4pm at the E-Zone
- Kids’ Movie Night: 7pm to 9pm at the Kids’ Club
December 28th
Soar into the holiday spirit with an exhilarating kite challenge on the beach, testing how long your kites can dance in the breeze. After conquering the skies, gather your crew for a game of frisbee in the ‘Game of Throws,’ soaking up the sun and island vibes. When it’s time to cool down, head to the Dolphin Pool Bar for BLU! SPLASH, where the beats are fresh, the cocktails are chilled, and the laughter flows as freely as the island breeze.
- Up Up and Away – A Kite Flying Challenge: 10am to 11am at the Beach
- Game of Throws – A Frisbee Friendly Match: 1pm to 2pm at Teens
- BLU! SPLASH by the Pool: 3pm to 5pm at the Dolphin Pool Bar
December 29th
Keep the festive buzz alive and freshen up your mocktail-making skills as you mix, stir, muddle, and shake up sparkling holiday concoctions at the E-Zone. Meanwhile, young adventurers are invited to step up to the challenge at Papa Turtle’s epic Sea Creature Obstacle race. Finally, reunite the whole family with a blissful ‘It’s a Sunset Affair’, serving plenty of refreshing beverages and mesmerising island views, followed by a spectacular kids’ talent show to mark the end of another day in paradise.
- Bubbly Blast – Holiday Mocktail Making: 11am to 12pm at the E-Zone
- Sea Creature Obstacle Race: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club
- It’s a Sunset Affair: 30 to 7pm at Mirage Beach
- Get your Sparkle On – Kids’ Spectacular Talent Show: 7pm to 9pm at Mirage Beach
December 30th
Let the countdown to the new year begin with a morning of sea creature-themed arts and crafts at the Kids’ Club or dive into an afternoon of discovery with the Island Sea Creatures Hunt, where little adventurers can uncover the secrets of the Mirage. As the day turns to night, gather at the Amphitheatre for a magical movie experience under a starlit sky, the perfect way to wind down after a day of sandy escapades.
- Create Your Own Sea Creature Crafts: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- Discover the Mirage Underwater World Themed Island Playground – Island Sea Creatures Hunt: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club
- A Theatre Under the Stars: 9pm to 11pm at the Amphitheater
December 31st
Allow your little explorers to bid farewell to 2024 at the Kids’ Club with a DIY Memoir session, capturing all their favourite moments of the year with drawings, photos, and stories. For something more high-energy, head to the E-zone to battle it out in a beach badminton match.
As the countdown approaches, make your first toast with a refreshing pre-dinner cocktail on the beach before heading to the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for an unforgettable bash. While the kids let their imaginations run wild at the Kid’s Art Corner, adults are invited to ring in the new year in style with a dazzling poolside party packed with live music and a DJ spinning the freshest beats – make sure to reserve your bottle of sparkling in advance!
- DIY Year 2024 Memoir: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- Island Smashers – A Beach Badminton Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone
- The last day of 2024: 6pm to 7pm at the beach
- New Year’s Eve – Kids’ Art Corner: 7pm to 11pm at the Kids’ Club
- New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: 7pm to 9.30pm at the Sailhouse
- The New Year’s Eve Party: 10pm until late at the Poolside
January 1st
Kick off 2025 with a touch of magic as young adventurers at the Kids’ Club create their own time capsules, filled with dreams and memories, and bury them in the enchanted sands of Mirage Beach. After the little ones have sealed their wishes for the year ahead, the whole family is invited to a flavourful New Year’s Day brunch at the oceanfront Sailhouse. To wash down all the delicious food, continue the festivities with a lavish sunset cocktail on Mirage Beach.
- Make a Special Time Capsule Project: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- New Year’s Day Brunch: 7am to 2.30pm at the Sailhouse
- First Toast of the Year – Sunset Cocktail: 6pm to 7pm at Mirage Beach
January 2nd
Continue the underwater-themed adventure at the Kids’ Club where young guests can unleash their inner artist with a unique Stained Glass crafting session. Next, get the whole family involved with an afternoon of unmissable games, crafts, delicious food, and special surprises by the beach or let the little ones loose with a fun-packed Kids’ Night Out at the Kids’ Club.
- Stained Glass Under the Sea: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club
- Family Fun Day: 4pm to 5pm at the Beach
- Kids’ Night Out: 7pm to 9pm at the Kids’ Club
January 3rd
Your festive trip to the Maldives would not be complete without exploring its vibrant marine life and the Guided Lagoon Snorkelling and Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt is the perfect option. Follow Papa Turtle’s trail to uncover hidden treasures beneath the waves, then head to the beach for a lively Crab Hunt & Crab Race. To end the day, get comfy with loved ones for a magical family movie night under the open Maldivian sky.
- Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt – A Guided Lagoon Snorkeling: 10am to 11am at the E-Zone
- We are going on a Crab Hunt & Crab Race: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone
- Under the Stars Family Movie Night: 8pm to 10pm at the Kids’ Club
January 4th
Step up to the challenge as Papa Turtle invites young guests to the Waves of Fun Obstacle Race, promising to be an absolute whale of a time. Additionally, stick around the Kids’ Club for a friendly water balloon fight.
- Waves of Fun Obstacle Race: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club
- Jellyfish Races – A Water Balloon Friendly Fight: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club
January 5th
Let the spirit of adventure continue well into the new year at the Kid’s Club. On January 5th, kids can test their wits with a series of mind-bending puzzles at the Might Mind Ocean Adventure or take the fun to new heights with an exciting kite flying challenge.
- Mighty Mind Ocean Adventure: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club
- Up Up and Away – A Kite Flying Challenge: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club
January 6th
Wrap up your festive island escape with activities to enchant the whole family. Beginning at the Kids’ Club, youngsters are welcomed to a sandcastle-building competition followed by a beach football match. Finally, promising the perfect ending to an unforgettable trip, gather your nearest and dearest for an evening of dazzling festive colours, scrumptious food, and live music at Suan Bua Beach.
- Build Your Own Sand Castle Challenge: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club
- Seaside Strikers – A Beach Football Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone
- An Orthodox Christmas Evening with Traditions & Toasts: 7pm to 11pm at Suan Bua Beach
For bookings and more information, please call +960 401 5555 or email cmlm@chr.co.th
Angsana Velavaru unveils contemporary refresh of iconic InOcean Villas
Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to rediscover the magic of overwater living with the refreshed design of its iconic InOcean Villas. Recognised among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean by the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the resort reimagines these sought-after retreats to blend contemporary elegance with the soothing simplicity of island life.
Perched on stilts above a vibrant coral reef, the InOcean Villas have long defined the essence of Maldivian escapism. The latest enhancements introduce lighter, modern furnishings that complement the panoramic views, creating an ambiance of understated refinement. These enhancements amplify the villas’ enduring charm, ensuring a peaceful sanctuary for those seeking quietude and escape.
Each villa is designed to complement the natural beauty of the island, from the infinity pools that stretch over the reef to the rooftop pavilions perfect for unwinding with spa treatments under the vast island sky. Guests staying in the newly refreshed InOcean Pool Villas will find serene spaces where king-sized bedrooms open to sweeping terraces, complete with sunbeds and overwater catamaran hammock. For couples and families seeking more space to reconnect, the Deluxe InOcean Pool Villas and Deluxe InOcean Two-Bedroom Pool Villas offer spacious layouts that seamlessly blend privacy with stunning ocean views.
This latest transformation at Angsana Velavaru coincides with the resort’s growing international acclaim, further establishing its reputation as a distinguished destination. The recognition in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards reflects the resort’s enduring appeal, where world-class facilities and heartfelt service combine to create memorable stays.
To celebrate the unveiling of the newly refreshed InOcean Villas, Angsana Velavaru introduces the Come Closer offer. This exclusive package is crafted to experience the best of the Maldives, with up to 25% savings on your stay and 20% savings on return seaplane transfers, daily breakfast and dinner, a private beach or rooftop dinner, a sunset cruise, and a couple’s spa treatment.
The refreshed InOcean Villas provide the ideal backdrop for romance and adventure in the Maldives. Whether marking a special occasion or seeking a quiet retreat, this limited-time offer ensures that every moment is infused with magic.
To learn more or to book your escape to Angsana Velavaru, visit www.angsana.com.
Featured
AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost
Maldives recently welcomed the Italian-flagged cruise ship AIDA, carrying 2,139 tourists. Operated primarily for Swiss, Austrian, and German visitors, the ship arrived on December 8, 2024, from Muscat, Oman. This visit marks the first cruise ship arrival since regulatory changes were implemented at the request of the Maldives Association of Yacht Agents (MAYA).
The AIDA’s stopover is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy. The influx of tourists is likely to benefit various businesses, including restaurants, souvenir shops, local dhonis, guesthouses, and retail outlets in Malé and Hulhumalé. This surge in activity is anticipated to further solidify the Maldives’ position as a leading cruise destination in the region.
This milestone underscores the Maldives’ ongoing efforts to diversify its tourism offerings. Beyond its economic impact, the AIDA’s visit is expected to enhance foreign reserves and contribute to broader national economic growth. The vessel is scheduled to depart the Maldives on December 9, 2024, at 6 PM, after a brief yet impactful visit.
The Maldivian tourism industry continues to thrive despite global challenges. This achievement follows recent accolades, including being named the World Travel Awards’ (WTA) World’s Leading Destination for the fifth consecutive year and earning the title of World’s Leading Green Destination for the first time. The successful introduction of cruise tourism marks the beginning of a promising new chapter, with future visits poised to further invigorate the industry and local economy.
