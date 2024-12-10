Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

The festive season is just around the corner, and there has never been a better time to dive into the adventure at the newly opened Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. To ensure your festive getaway is nothing short of legendary, this breathtaking underwater-themed paradise will present an action-packed lineup of activities to keep the whole family feeling jolly. Promising a series of unmissable adventures like engaging crafts and scavenger hunts for young guests and elegant sunset cocktails for adults, all set against the glistening sea views, now is the perfect opportunity to book your dream holiday getaway.

December 22nd

Kick off the festivities in style at the Kids’ Club from 11am where young guests will have the chance to make their very own holiday ornaments, the perfect souvenir to remind you of your family getaway. Alternatively, venture to the Sailhouse for an afternoon of crafting delicious gingerbread houses, followed by a magnificent tree decorating and lighting ceremony at Mirage Bridge to finish the day on an extra merry note.

Holiday Ornament Making: 11am to 12pm at Kids’ Club

Festive Gingerbread House Making: 3pm to 4pm at Sailhouse’

Festive Tree Decorating & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 30pm to 7.30pm at Mirage Bridge

December 23rd

Promising a splash of adventure from dawn till dusk, kick off the day with the Beach & Sand ‘Snowman’ Challenge and sculpt your own sandy masterpiece. Stick around as the whole family dives into the fun with the Pirates of the Sea treasure hunt, where mysteries of the Mirage await to be uncovered. Finally, join the fun with Uncle Octopus’ Lazy River Race, bringing the island community together for waves of laughter and celebration.

Beach & Sand ‘Snowman’ Challenge: 10am to 11pm at the Beach

Family Fun Day/Pirates of the Sea: 3pm to 4pm at the Beach

Uncle Octopus’ Lazy River Race: 4pm to 5pm at the Lazy River

December 24th

This festive eve, there will be an extra sprinkling of magic in the air at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as Santa makes his way to the island to deliver toys to all the children. As the excitement builds, gather the gang for a special holiday scavenger hunt to find things left by Madame Stingray on her first visit to the Mirage or let your little ones show off their skills at the Seaside Strikers Beach Football Match. To finish the day off, kids can unleash their creativity with a festive eve art activity at the Kids’ Corner, where they can count down to the big day with paint, glitter, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Magical Island Scavenger Hunt – Festive Edition: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club

Seaside Strikers – a Beach Football Match: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club

Christmas Eve Kids’ Art Corner: 6pm to 9.30pm at the Kids’ Corner at the Main Pool

Festive Eve Cocktail & Gala Dinner: 6pm to 9.30pm at the Sailhouse and Main Pool

December 25th

On December 25th, the elves at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives will be pulling out all the stops to ensure your holiday is anything but ordinary. Begin the big day at the Kids’ Club where young guests will have one more chance to get a good word in with the big man with a Letter to Santa & Santa’s Arts & Crafts session. Next up, head to the Sailhouse to tuck into a festive day brunch packed with all your favourite holiday goodies before enjoying a special appearance from Santa on the beach. Once the sun has set, treat the kids to a fun-filled evening at Madame Stingray’s Pyjama Party.

Letter to Santa & Santa’s Arts & Craft: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

Festive Day Brunch: 30pm to 3pm at the Sailhouse

Santa’s Arrival: 3pm to 4pm at the Beach

Madame Stingray’s Pyjama Party: 7pm to 9pm at the Beach/ Main Pool

December 26th

Still got some holiday spirit left in you? Dive into a day packed with fun, starting with Jellyfish Limbo and Shark Attack Tag at the Kids’ Club. Then, embark on an Underwater Treasure Hunt with Papa Turtle before he returns, and wrap up the day with a beach volleyball match for the whole family at the E-Zone – because nothing screams the holidays quite like some friendly competition!

Jellyfish Limbo & Shark Attack Tag: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

Underwater Treasure Hunt: 2pm to 3pm at the Kids’ Club

Block Busters – A Friendly Volleyball Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone

December 27th

Prepare to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the Maldives as you explore the pristine beaches as a family with a seashell hunting and crafts activity or take the plunge with guided lagoon snorkelling and an underwater scavenger hunt. For something a little more chill, make yourself cosy at the Kids’ Club for a festive movie night under the stars.

Down by the Sea – Seashell Hunting & Crafts: 10am to 11pm at the Beach

Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt – A Guided Lagoon Snorkeling: 3pm to 4pm at the E-Zone

Kids’ Movie Night: 7pm to 9pm at the Kids’ Club

December 28th

Soar into the holiday spirit with an exhilarating kite challenge on the beach, testing how long your kites can dance in the breeze. After conquering the skies, gather your crew for a game of frisbee in the ‘Game of Throws,’ soaking up the sun and island vibes. When it’s time to cool down, head to the Dolphin Pool Bar for BLU! SPLASH, where the beats are fresh, the cocktails are chilled, and the laughter flows as freely as the island breeze.

Up Up and Away – A Kite Flying Challenge: 10am to 11am at the Beach

Game of Throws – A Frisbee Friendly Match: 1pm to 2pm at Teens

BLU! SPLASH by the Pool: 3pm to 5pm at the Dolphin Pool Bar

December 29th

Keep the festive buzz alive and freshen up your mocktail-making skills as you mix, stir, muddle, and shake up sparkling holiday concoctions at the E-Zone. Meanwhile, young adventurers are invited to step up to the challenge at Papa Turtle’s epic Sea Creature Obstacle race. Finally, reunite the whole family with a blissful ‘It’s a Sunset Affair’, serving plenty of refreshing beverages and mesmerising island views, followed by a spectacular kids’ talent show to mark the end of another day in paradise.

Bubbly Blast – Holiday Mocktail Making: 11am to 12pm at the E-Zone

Sea Creature Obstacle Race: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club

It’s a Sunset Affair: 30 to 7pm at Mirage Beach

Get your Sparkle On – Kids’ Spectacular Talent Show: 7pm to 9pm at Mirage Beach

December 30th

Let the countdown to the new year begin with a morning of sea creature-themed arts and crafts at the Kids’ Club or dive into an afternoon of discovery with the Island Sea Creatures Hunt, where little adventurers can uncover the secrets of the Mirage. As the day turns to night, gather at the Amphitheatre for a magical movie experience under a starlit sky, the perfect way to wind down after a day of sandy escapades.

Create Your Own Sea Creature Crafts: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

Discover the Mirage Underwater World Themed Island Playground – Island Sea Creatures Hunt: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club

A Theatre Under the Stars: 9pm to 11pm at the Amphitheater

December 31st

Allow your little explorers to bid farewell to 2024 at the Kids’ Club with a DIY Memoir session, capturing all their favourite moments of the year with drawings, photos, and stories. For something more high-energy, head to the E-zone to battle it out in a beach badminton match.

As the countdown approaches, make your first toast with a refreshing pre-dinner cocktail on the beach before heading to the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for an unforgettable bash. While the kids let their imaginations run wild at the Kid’s Art Corner, adults are invited to ring in the new year in style with a dazzling poolside party packed with live music and a DJ spinning the freshest beats – make sure to reserve your bottle of sparkling in advance!

DIY Year 2024 Memoir: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

Island Smashers – A Beach Badminton Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone

The last day of 2024: 6pm to 7pm at the beach

New Year’s Eve – Kids’ Art Corner: 7pm to 11pm at the Kids’ Club

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: 7pm to 9.30pm at the Sailhouse

The New Year’s Eve Party: 10pm until late at the Poolside

January 1st

Kick off 2025 with a touch of magic as young adventurers at the Kids’ Club create their own time capsules, filled with dreams and memories, and bury them in the enchanted sands of Mirage Beach. After the little ones have sealed their wishes for the year ahead, the whole family is invited to a flavourful New Year’s Day brunch at the oceanfront Sailhouse. To wash down all the delicious food, continue the festivities with a lavish sunset cocktail on Mirage Beach.

Make a Special Time Capsule Project: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

New Year’s Day Brunch: 7am to 2.30pm at the Sailhouse

First Toast of the Year – Sunset Cocktail: 6pm to 7pm at Mirage Beach

January 2nd

Continue the underwater-themed adventure at the Kids’ Club where young guests can unleash their inner artist with a unique Stained Glass crafting session. Next, get the whole family involved with an afternoon of unmissable games, crafts, delicious food, and special surprises by the beach or let the little ones loose with a fun-packed Kids’ Night Out at the Kids’ Club.

Stained Glass Under the Sea: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club

Family Fun Day: 4pm to 5pm at the Beach

Kids’ Night Out: 7pm to 9pm at the Kids’ Club

January 3rd

Your festive trip to the Maldives would not be complete without exploring its vibrant marine life and the Guided Lagoon Snorkelling and Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt is the perfect option. Follow Papa Turtle’s trail to uncover hidden treasures beneath the waves, then head to the beach for a lively Crab Hunt & Crab Race. To end the day, get comfy with loved ones for a magical family movie night under the open Maldivian sky.

Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt – A Guided Lagoon Snorkeling: 10am to 11am at the E-Zone

We are going on a Crab Hunt & Crab Race: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone

Under the Stars Family Movie Night: 8pm to 10pm at the Kids’ Club

January 4th

Step up to the challenge as Papa Turtle invites young guests to the Waves of Fun Obstacle Race, promising to be an absolute whale of a time. Additionally, stick around the Kids’ Club for a friendly water balloon fight.

Waves of Fun Obstacle Race: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club

Jellyfish Races – A Water Balloon Friendly Fight: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club

January 5th

Let the spirit of adventure continue well into the new year at the Kid’s Club. On January 5th, kids can test their wits with a series of mind-bending puzzles at the Might Mind Ocean Adventure or take the fun to new heights with an exciting kite flying challenge.

Mighty Mind Ocean Adventure: 11am to 12pm at the Kids’ Club

Up Up and Away – A Kite Flying Challenge: 4pm to 5pm at the Kids’ Club

January 6th

Wrap up your festive island escape with activities to enchant the whole family. Beginning at the Kids’ Club, youngsters are welcomed to a sandcastle-building competition followed by a beach football match. Finally, promising the perfect ending to an unforgettable trip, gather your nearest and dearest for an evening of dazzling festive colours, scrumptious food, and live music at Suan Bua Beach.

Build Your Own Sand Castle Challenge: 10am to 11am at the Kids’ Club

Seaside Strikers – A Beach Football Match: 4pm to 5pm at the E-Zone

An Orthodox Christmas Evening with Traditions & Toasts: 7pm to 11pm at Suan Bua Beach

For bookings and more information, please call +960 401 5555 or email cmlm@chr.co.th