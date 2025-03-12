Kandooma Maldives celebrates 40 years of hospitality with special events

Kandooma Island marks a significant milestone this year as it celebrates 40 years of unforgettable experiences, warm hospitality, and cherished memories. Since opening in 1985, it has become a destination where guests return time and again to explore, connect, and create lasting moments.

To honour this incredible journey, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a series of special events leading up to the official 40th Anniversary Celebration on 19 March 2025. Guests can participate in exciting festivities and sustainability initiatives, with exclusive surprises for those checking in and staying on the day.

Reflecting on this historic occasion, Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, shared his thoughts on the resort’s legacy and future: “Celebrating four decades of Kandooma is a testament to the passion, dedication, and warm hospitality that have defined this island. From its very first guests in 1985 to those who continue to return, we are honoured to be part of so many cherished memories. Looking ahead, we will continue our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and providing truly unforgettable experiences for everyone who visits our shores.”

The day’s highlight will be an Anniversary Gala Dinner on 19 March at Kandooma Café, featuring a live DJ and singers. As a special thank-you to its loyal guests, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will give away up to 40,000 IHG Rewards Points to lucky guests dining at the gala.

Furthering its environmental conservation efforts, 40 of Kandooma Maldives’ longest-serving team members will plant 40 coconut palms, each named in their honour as a tribute to their invaluable contributions. This initiative celebrates their lasting impact on the island while reinforcing the resort’s dedication to preserving its natural beauty. Leading this meaningful tree-planting ceremony are Zakariyya Mahmood, who has been part of the island since 1982, even before it welcomed guests and now serves as Crew Leader for Plant Maintenance, and Mohamed Hashim, who started as a gardener in 1986 and is now Housekeeping Manager. Alongside their fellow tenured colleagues, they have left an enduring mark on Kandooma Maldives, shaping its legacy over the years.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his pride in the resort’s long-serving employees: “Our people are the heart of Kandooma, and it is truly inspiring to see individuals like Zakariyya and Hashim, who have dedicated decades of their lives to this island. Their unwavering commitment makes Kandooma a home away from home for so many guests, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions as part of this special milestone.”

Another legacy project is the Underwater Time Capsule, a sealed waterproof container filled with guest wishes, employee letters, and memorabilia, which will be placed at a dive site. This capsule will be retrieved 10 years later for the island’s 50th anniversary in 2035.

From its beginnings as a tranquil private island retreat to its current status as a cherished destination, Kandooma Maldives continues to evolve while preserving its authentic charm and commitment to hospitality. As the island moves forward, it remains dedicated to offering exceptional experiences, sustainable initiatives, and meaningful connections for every guest who visits.

Located in the South Male Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kandooma Maldives is a tropical escape with pristine white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and spacious overwater and beachfront villas. The resort also boasts seven dining venues, a world-class spa, and a range of activities for both divers and non-divers alike.