Kandooma Maldives celebrates 40 years of hospitality with special events
Kandooma Island marks a significant milestone this year as it celebrates 40 years of unforgettable experiences, warm hospitality, and cherished memories. Since opening in 1985, it has become a destination where guests return time and again to explore, connect, and create lasting moments.
To honour this incredible journey, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a series of special events leading up to the official 40th Anniversary Celebration on 19 March 2025. Guests can participate in exciting festivities and sustainability initiatives, with exclusive surprises for those checking in and staying on the day.
Reflecting on this historic occasion, Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, shared his thoughts on the resort’s legacy and future: “Celebrating four decades of Kandooma is a testament to the passion, dedication, and warm hospitality that have defined this island. From its very first guests in 1985 to those who continue to return, we are honoured to be part of so many cherished memories. Looking ahead, we will continue our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and providing truly unforgettable experiences for everyone who visits our shores.”
The day’s highlight will be an Anniversary Gala Dinner on 19 March at Kandooma Café, featuring a live DJ and singers. As a special thank-you to its loyal guests, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will give away up to 40,000 IHG Rewards Points to lucky guests dining at the gala.
Furthering its environmental conservation efforts, 40 of Kandooma Maldives’ longest-serving team members will plant 40 coconut palms, each named in their honour as a tribute to their invaluable contributions. This initiative celebrates their lasting impact on the island while reinforcing the resort’s dedication to preserving its natural beauty. Leading this meaningful tree-planting ceremony are Zakariyya Mahmood, who has been part of the island since 1982, even before it welcomed guests and now serves as Crew Leader for Plant Maintenance, and Mohamed Hashim, who started as a gardener in 1986 and is now Housekeeping Manager. Alongside their fellow tenured colleagues, they have left an enduring mark on Kandooma Maldives, shaping its legacy over the years.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his pride in the resort’s long-serving employees: “Our people are the heart of Kandooma, and it is truly inspiring to see individuals like Zakariyya and Hashim, who have dedicated decades of their lives to this island. Their unwavering commitment makes Kandooma a home away from home for so many guests, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions as part of this special milestone.”
Another legacy project is the Underwater Time Capsule, a sealed waterproof container filled with guest wishes, employee letters, and memorabilia, which will be placed at a dive site. This capsule will be retrieved 10 years later for the island’s 50th anniversary in 2035.
From its beginnings as a tranquil private island retreat to its current status as a cherished destination, Kandooma Maldives continues to evolve while preserving its authentic charm and commitment to hospitality. As the island moves forward, it remains dedicated to offering exceptional experiences, sustainable initiatives, and meaningful connections for every guest who visits.
Located in the South Male Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kandooma Maldives is a tropical escape with pristine white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and spacious overwater and beachfront villas. The resort also boasts seven dining venues, a world-class spa, and a range of activities for both divers and non-divers alike.
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has partnered with GZ19 Padel Italy to introduce padel tennis courts, now open to both resort guests and local residents. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the newly launched courts offer players a chance to experience the fast-growing sport in a spectacular island setting.
To commemorate the launch, SAii Lagoon Maldives welcomed football icons Gianluca Zambrotta and Nélson Dida, who will be in residence at the resort until March 17. The two legendary athletes will engage with guests through exclusive demonstration matches, adding an exciting dimension to the opening celebrations.
Padel tennis is a fast-paced sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court with solid rackets and a low-bouncing ball. Known for its accessibility and social appeal, the sport is gaining popularity worldwide, making it a valuable addition to the resort’s diverse range of recreational experiences.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by notable guests, including Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Sports, Fitness, and Recreation, alongside prominent figures from the Maldivian sports community. Maldivian tennis champions Naba Nishan and Iqnaz Mansoor also participated in the event, taking part in a special demo match where Zambrotta and Dida each teamed up with national Maldivian players.
“The introduction of padel tennis to the Maldives marks a milestone in expanding the local sports culture, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and offering world-class athletic experiences to the community,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina.
The GZ19 Padel courts are open daily until 11:00 pm, allowing players to enjoy a casual daytime rally by the ocean or a competitive evening match under stadium lighting. With this latest addition, SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to position itself as a premier destination for sports and leisure, seamlessly blending luxury hospitality with innovative recreational offerings.
The courts are now open for bookings, welcoming players of all skill levels to experience the game the SAiiWay.
Easter festivities at Le Méridien Maldives: perfect family getaway
This Easter, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to immerse themselves in a world of adventure, creativity, and island indulgence. From April 13th to 20th, a week of festive celebrations takes place across the resort, where children embark on magical discoveries, and parents enjoy the warmth of endless summer.
At the Family Kids Hub, excitement fills the air as young explorers dive into Easter-themed arts and crafts, engage in hands-on cooking workshops, and take part in interactive games designed to spark curiosity and imagination. The highlight of the celebrations is the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where children follow hidden clues across the island in search of sweet surprises, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
Beyond the Kids Hub, families can embark on unforgettable island experiences. The Marine Conservation Hub introduces children to the wonders of the underwater world, while guided snorkelling and dolphin cruises offer the opportunity to observe graceful creatures in their natural habitat. Adventure continues on land with beach games, sunset walks, and friendly matches on the resort’s padel court, providing moments of connection and laughter for all ages.
Easter at Le Méridien Maldives is also a journey of flavours. Curated dining experiences invite families to come together and savor life’s simplest pleasures. Easter weekend unfolds at La Vie with a sunset cocktail on the beach, where chilled rosé and golden hues create the perfect moment to pause and indulge. A five-course wine pairing dinner follows, guiding guests on an exquisite culinary journey, with each dish thoughtfully crafted to complement the finest wine selections. On Easter Sunday, the signature Au Soleil pool party brings the festivities to life, with poolside beats, live cooking stations, and crisp rosé for a relaxed afternoon under the Maldivian sun. The festivities culminate in a grand buffet featuring a sizzling barbecue grill, live cooking stations, and live music, bringing families together for a joyful island feast.
Easter escape like no other: ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to partake in a unique celebration with ‘Bunnies Gone Wild,’ a sophisticated yet playful take on the holiday season. Taking place from April 20th to April 27th, the adults-only resort is set to offer a week filled with indulgence, sensuality, and spirited mischief in the heart of the Maldives.
More than a traditional Easter celebration, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is designed to redefine the holiday experience, merging the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a lively and playful atmosphere that sets the stage for the festivities ahead.
At the core of the celebration is the ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ Pool Party, encouraging attendees to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a daring twist. Hosted at the main pool, the event will feature a live DJ, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet canapés, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable experience.
The celebratory spirit extends to the resort’s dining and drinking experiences. The Bunny Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to explore innovative cocktail combinations under the guidance of expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, offering a refined selection of international and local delicacies, as well as the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the freshest flavours of the ocean will take centre stage.
Throughout the week, guests can look forward to unexpected delights, such as exclusive gift boxes delivered to their villas and secret surprises that embody the festive spirit. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate setting, where guests can unwind with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.
For those seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will offer a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will provide an opportunity to stretch and unwind against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will offer a meditative escape through the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Additionally, the resort’s newly introduced Watsu session—a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience—will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.
With a blend of dynamic entertainment, indulgent dining, and restorative wellness experiences, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is set to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other. Combining sophistication with a sense of mischief, the event promises an immersive escape where every moment brings a new discovery.
