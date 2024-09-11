Indulgence meets philanthropy: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils 2024 festive events

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils an enchanting line-up of festive activities and charity events from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Guests are invited to embark on a “Festive Voyage” filled with joyous experiences, indulgent relaxation, and philanthropic initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on the local community.

Throughout the Festive Voyage, the spirit of giving shines brightly at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives with various charity events that blend fun with philanthropy. Highlights include a Charity Treasure Hunt Snorkel, an Island Run showcasing the resort’s scenic beauty, and a Charity Kayak Race, each offering thrilling experiences while contributing to meaningful causes, particularly in support of the local school in Madhuvaaree.

The holiday celebrations will feature a beautifully adorned tree with twinkling lights and presents, symbolising joy and generosity. Guests can anticipate evenings filled with music, dance, and captivating performances that enhance the festive atmosphere, creating cherished memories during their stay.

For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s tranquil Spa Alila offers specially curated treatments to pamper guests during the festive season. The “Spirit of Giving” package includes a selection of 60-minute rejuvenating massage treatments, while the “Sparkling Beauty” package ensures guests look radiant for the New Year.

Families will find plenty to engage in as well. From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, Play Alila offers a range of exciting activities designed for both children and adults. These include nature scavenger hunts, craft-making sessions, and themed nights, all culminating in a delightful array of holiday celebrations that bring families together.

Special holiday events include the Tree Lighting Ceremony Cocktail Party on December 22, a festive Christmas Eve Dinner at Seasalt on December 24, and the magical arrival of Santa Claus on December 25. The New Year will be welcomed with a Gala Dinner at Seasalt Beach on December 31, while the stylish Ferrari White Party on January 3 will conclude the Festive Voyage in grand style.

Guests are encouraged to pre-book activities to ensure they don’t miss out on the festive events. Reservations for charity events, entertainment experiences, and an exclusive Lucky Draw can be made in advance.

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience filled with joy, relaxation, and the spirit of giving this festive season. Further information and reservations can be made at https://www.alilahotels.com/kothaifaru-maldives/festive-voyage/.