Revitalise mind, body, and spirit at Kuramathi Maldives Wellness Weekend
Wellbeing is essential for maintaining a balanced and fulfilling life, as it encompasses physical health, mental clarity, and emotional stability. Recognising the importance of holistic wellness, Kuramathi Maldives is dedicated to offering transformative experiences that promote all aspects of wellbeing. The upcoming Wellness Weekend, scheduled from September 20th to 22nd, 2024, is designed to provide guests and team members with a variety of activities aimed at enhancing physical fitness, relaxation, and social connection, all set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives.
Day 1 begins with a lively swimming competition at the Team Member Fitness Complex, inviting guests to participate in the friendly challenge. Following this, there is an Aqua Gym session at the garden pool, guided by the Kuramathi Spa team. On Day 2, participants can test their limits with a 2k Treadmill Challenge, with winners receiving Kuramathi Spa gift vouchers as a reward. The day continues with a Sunset Yoga session at the Sandbank, led by expert yogi, Satish. The final day starts with a peaceful Sunrise Yoga session and concludes with a fun Friendly Futsal Match between team members and guests.
To enhance the experience, the Spa Bliss offer is available, featuring a 45-minute Relaxing Massage for USD 96 per person during the Wellness Weekend. Guests can also enjoy nutritious meals and wellness amenities throughout the event, all designed to support overall wellbeing. Whether seeking relaxation, fitness, or simply a good time, the Wellness Weekend at Kuramathi Maldives has something for everyone. It offers a refreshing escape into health and happiness in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
Discover JA Manafaru’s revamped White Orchid Menu: a blend of modern Japanese Cuisine and sustainability
JA Manafaru is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed menus at White Orchid Restaurant, beginning September 10th. This revamped dining experience is set to combine modern Japanese cuisine with a firm commitment to sustainability.
The updated menu boasts standout dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and sustainable practices:
For entrées, guests can indulge in the Reef Octopus, prepared with ginger, scallion, lemon, soy, mirin salmon roe, chili crisps, sesame, and microgreens freshly harvested from the on-site garden. This farm-to-table approach minimises environmental impact and supports local food practices.
The mains feature the Yellowfin Tuna Steak, accompanied by roasted tuna jus, lemon, teppan-fried onion, broccolini, and a crisp myoga salad. The tuna is freshly caught by local fishermen, ensuring top quality and promoting sustainable seafood practices while supporting the local fishing community.
White Orchid Restaurant’s new menu highlights its commitment to eco-friendly dining. By using homegrown ingredients and collaborating with local fishermen, the restaurant aims to reduce its carbon footprint and source seafood responsibly. Additionally, an Edible Flower Garden has been introduced to enhance the garden-to-table concept with fresh, healthy garnishes.
The restaurant is also unveiling the “Wellness Your Way” menu, which is tailored to various dietary needs. This menu provides delicious and nutritious options for individuals with specific dietary restrictions or anyone seeking healthier choices, aligning with the holistic approach to well-being.
Executive Chef Moosa comments, “The updated menu at White Orchid Restaurant reflects our commitment to modern Japanese cuisine and sustainable dining. We have focused on incorporating fresh, local ingredients like garden microgreens and locally caught tuna to enhance flavor while supporting our community and environment. Each dish is designed to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates innovation.”
General Manager Jason Kruse adds, “White Orchid’s new menu exemplifies our dedication to excellence and sustainability. By merging modern Japanese cuisine with environmentally conscious practices and offering options for gluten-free, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan guests, we are elevating the dining experience in the Maldives. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this fresh and responsible culinary journey.”
Guests are invited to join on September 10th, 2024, to experience this innovative dining offering and discover why White Orchid is a distinguished destination in the Maldives for both exceptional quality and sustainability.
Siyam World Maldives unveils spooktacular birthday bash with Rio Ferdinand, Diwali Celebrations, and more
Siyam World Maldives is gearing up for its biggest and boldest celebration yet. From October 28th to 31st, 2024, the resort will host a spectacular four-day Birthday Bash featuring spooky Halloween thrills, live music, jaw-dropping performances, Diwali celebrations, and an epic Football Camp for kids led by English football legend Rio Ferdinand.
True to its reputation, Siyam World is going all out for this celebration. The festivities will kick off with a lavish Gala Dinner at Tempo, where guests can enjoy cocktails on the beach while being entertained by the world champions of mental magic, Lucca & Anca. This magical duo, known for performing worldwide in six languages, will amaze the audience with their mind-bending illusions, mind-reading feats, and clairvoyance, taking the art of illusion to new heights.
For young sports enthusiasts, the Football Camp led by Rio Ferdinand, in collaboration with Football Escapes, will run from October 28th to November 1st, 2024. Children aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with Ferdinand, learning valuable skills in an exclusive camp that promises fun and growth. This experience is just one of many highlights designed to make the celebration extraordinary.
Adding to the excitement, Diwali celebrations on October 30th will light up the island with a special Indian dinner at Tempo and the Indian specialty restaurant Kurry Leaf, followed by a vibrant Bollywood DJ party. The island will be filled with the sights and sounds of Diwali, offering guests an evening of cultural immersion and celebration.
Throughout the event, the DJ Twins – previously known as Sisters Twins – will keep the energy high with their electrifying DJ sets. Rising to fame on TikTok, these dynamic sisters have now conquered the global music scene, known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending beats that keep crowds dancing. Their music will ensure the island stays alive with energy long into the night.
As Halloween approaches on October 31st, guests can expect a night filled with thrills and chills. The Insidious-inspired Halloween Parade and Show will immerse guests in a world of frights and interactive horror, with heart-pounding walkthroughs and eerie performances. To conclude the night, the DJ Twins will return to turn Good Vibrations into a spooky yet high-energy party zone, ensuring Halloween is celebrated in true Siyam World style. Wine lovers will also be treated to a Beach Wine Tasting at Andalucía Beach, while the magic continues with another stunning performance from Lucca & Anca.
Sara Siyam, Marketing Director at Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration, stating, “At Siyam World, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what a resort experience can be. Our birthday bash and Halloween festivities reflect our bold, fun, and innovative approach to hospitality. We aim to provide our guests with unique, unforgettable experiences they’ll remember for years.”
Coca-Cola teams up with Marvel for limited-edition packaging launch in the Maldives
Coca-Cola has launched its limited-edition packaging featuring iconic characters from the Marvel Universe, now available in the Maldives. This collaboration brings together the beloved worlds of Coca-Cola and Marvel, offering fans a unique and immersive experience.
The Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes campaign in Maldives showcases 13 Marvel characters, including fan favourites like Deadpool and Wolverine on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles and cans. The packaging features a striking design with a balance of white, red, and black tones, making each product a collectible item.
Consumers in the Maldives can scan the QR codes on these limited-edition products to unlock exclusive AR animation experiences for each hero or villain across all PET and Can packs. This interactive feature allows fans to engage with their favourite characters in a whole new way, bringing the Marvel Universe to life right in their hands.
In select outlets, customers who buy any two large PET bottles will receive a Marvel fridge magnet absolutely free, adding another layer of excitement to the campaign.
“This campaign is about merging two beloved global brands to offer something special to our consumers here in the Maldives,” said Kaushali Kusumapala, Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “We’re excited to give fans the chance to engage with their favourited Marvel heroes in a way that’s interactive, immersive, and above all, fun.”
Coca-Cola will support the launch with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including a captivating TV commercial, Out-of-Home advertising, and engaging social media content. The TV spot will transport viewers to a world where the simple act of opening a Coca-Cola can unlocks a gateway to the Marvel Universe, creating magical moments of connection and excitement.
This collaboration is part of a global campaign that spans over 50 countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, and the Asia Pacific region. Fans worldwide have been collecting these special edition products, and now it’s time for the Maldives to join the celebration.
Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most famous and best-loved brands and has been refreshing the world for 138 years. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Maldives Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to Maldives. The Coca-Cola brand has also sought to brighten consumers’ lives through a variety of engaging projects and activities.
