Celebration
Siyam World Maldives unveils spooktacular birthday bash with Rio Ferdinand, Diwali Celebrations, and more
Siyam World Maldives is gearing up for its biggest and boldest celebration yet. From October 28th to 31st, 2024, the resort will host a spectacular four-day Birthday Bash featuring spooky Halloween thrills, live music, jaw-dropping performances, Diwali celebrations, and an epic Football Camp for kids led by English football legend Rio Ferdinand.
True to its reputation, Siyam World is going all out for this celebration. The festivities will kick off with a lavish Gala Dinner at Tempo, where guests can enjoy cocktails on the beach while being entertained by the world champions of mental magic, Lucca & Anca. This magical duo, known for performing worldwide in six languages, will amaze the audience with their mind-bending illusions, mind-reading feats, and clairvoyance, taking the art of illusion to new heights.
For young sports enthusiasts, the Football Camp led by Rio Ferdinand, in collaboration with Football Escapes, will run from October 28th to November 1st, 2024. Children aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with Ferdinand, learning valuable skills in an exclusive camp that promises fun and growth. This experience is just one of many highlights designed to make the celebration extraordinary.
Adding to the excitement, Diwali celebrations on October 30th will light up the island with a special Indian dinner at Tempo and the Indian specialty restaurant Kurry Leaf, followed by a vibrant Bollywood DJ party. The island will be filled with the sights and sounds of Diwali, offering guests an evening of cultural immersion and celebration.
Throughout the event, the DJ Twins – previously known as Sisters Twins – will keep the energy high with their electrifying DJ sets. Rising to fame on TikTok, these dynamic sisters have now conquered the global music scene, known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending beats that keep crowds dancing. Their music will ensure the island stays alive with energy long into the night.
As Halloween approaches on October 31st, guests can expect a night filled with thrills and chills. The Insidious-inspired Halloween Parade and Show will immerse guests in a world of frights and interactive horror, with heart-pounding walkthroughs and eerie performances. To conclude the night, the DJ Twins will return to turn Good Vibrations into a spooky yet high-energy party zone, ensuring Halloween is celebrated in true Siyam World style. Wine lovers will also be treated to a Beach Wine Tasting at Andalucía Beach, while the magic continues with another stunning performance from Lucca & Anca.
Sara Siyam, Marketing Director at Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration, stating, “At Siyam World, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what a resort experience can be. Our birthday bash and Halloween festivities reflect our bold, fun, and innovative approach to hospitality. We aim to provide our guests with unique, unforgettable experiences they’ll remember for years.”
Celebration
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to join its vibrant Oktoberfest celebration, running from September 25th to October 2nd, 2024. Set against the stunning Maldives backdrop, this week-long event promises a memorable experience packed with festive activities, mouthwatering culinary delights, and lively entertainment. Alongside the festivities, an exclusive limited-time offer is available.
The celebration kicks off on September 25th with a Beachside BBQ, where a live band will bring the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere to the shores. The excitement continues on September 26th with a Sundown DJ Beach Party, followed by the Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Water’s Edge Bar on September 28th, featuring live music and a performance by DJ Watte. On September 29th, guests can cool down at the Oktoberfest Pool Party at Fluid, complete with a special “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” beer offer. The festivities conclude with a delectable Street Lobster BBQ on October 2nd.
Exclusive Website Offer
In celebration of both Oktoberfest and the upcoming Halloween season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is offering a special limited-time deal. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off on all villa categories, complimentary Guided Nemo Snorkeling, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, 20% off on spa treatments, 10% off on watersports activities, and 30% off on private destination dining experiences. Additionally, two children (up to 15 years old) can stay and dine for free on the same meal plan as their parents. Exclusive discounts on Wine Cellar dinner experiences are also available. This offer is valid for bookings made by October 28th, 2024, for stays through October 31st, 2025.
Celebration
Hilton Maldives celebrates second anniversary with “Amingiri Birth-dheyh” festivities
The resort celebrates its second anniversary with a heartfelt homage to the lush natural beauty and spirit of the islands
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is gearing up for its second anniversary with a week-long celebration called the “Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party.”
The whimsical name pays homage to the Dhivehi word for “two” (dheyh) and promises a program brimming with island charm, cultural immersion, and natural beauty.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our guests,” said Gaurav Thakur, General Manager. “The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party is a chance to experience the Maldives’ beauty and culture firsthand, while also enjoying the resort’s signature hospitality.”
Festivities Kick Off with Island Rhythms
The celebration commences on July 1st with a traditional boduberu performance, welcoming guests with the rhythmic heartbeat of the Maldives. As the sun sets, a ceremonial cake cutting and vibrant cocktail party pave the way for a Maldivian beach market buffet dinner. Throughout the week, guests can indulge in local delicacies, cultural performances, and artistic showcases by local artisans.
Connecting with Nature
Sustainability is a key focus of the celebrations. Guests are invited to participate in a tree planting ceremony and a coral reef restoration initiative. A canvas painting competition and a chic island fashion show add a touch of creativity to the festivities.
Culinary Delights and Spa Bliss
Food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at Origin, featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Italian flavors paired with fine wines. The Fire and Smoke Chef’s Table at Beach Shack offers another enticing dining experience. Throughout the week, guests can savor the “Sagaafy Colada,” a refreshing cocktail infused with Maldivian spices, local ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
For those seeking relaxation, the Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers a haven of tranquility. Visiting practitioner Pallavi Sawant will be conducting guided meditations, celestial rituals, yoga classes, and spa treatments designed for rejuvenation.
Fun for Young Explorers
The Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, will host its own Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party, keeping young guests entertained with games, cultural activities, and art projects inspired by the Maldives.
Special Offers
Guests who book a minimum four-night stay can avail a half-board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers. Additionally, until September 30th, children under 11 years staying with parents in specific room categories will enjoy complimentary stay, meals, and transfers.
The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party promises an unforgettable Maldivian experience for guests of all ages. For more information or reservations, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives offers unforgettable Eid Al-Adha escape for families
This Eid al-Adha, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to create lasting memories on their private island paradise, Furana Fushi. Guests can unwind in luxurious accommodations, indulge in diverse culinary delights, and embark on exciting adventures.
Family Fun Awaits
Families seeking a tropical escape will find everything they need at Sheraton Maldives. With complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, and a vibrant kids club offering engaging activities, parents are guaranteed a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Luxurious Accommodations
The resort boasts a variety of premium villas and overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views. Choose from lush gardens, pristine beaches, shimmering lagoons, or the vast Indian Ocean. Larger families can enjoy the spacious two-bedroom water suite, while the Ocean Pool Villas provide ultimate privacy with a personal courtyard and pool.
Celebrate Eid in Style
On Eid al-Adha (June 16th), families can partake in vibrant festivities. The day begins with a joyous parade, followed by a traditional beach dinner under the Maldivian night sky.
Memorable Experiences
The resort’s signature “Side by Side” Family Program fosters lasting memories with activities like cooking classes, family face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving, and exciting games.
Sustainable Activities
Guests can participate in the “Adopt A Coral” program, led by the resident marine biologist, and contribute to the resort’s coral reef conservation efforts. Additionally, families can explore the underwater world with a guided snorkeling tour or embark on a dolphin cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni.
Convenient Location & Dining Options
The resort is conveniently located just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Guests can indulge in a Full Board meal plan featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at Feast Restaurant, or choose three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Upgrading to All-Inclusive allows for unlimited alcoholic beverages.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones this Eid al-Adha at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
