Cooking
Discover JA Manafaru’s revamped White Orchid Menu: a blend of modern Japanese Cuisine and sustainability
JA Manafaru is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed menus at White Orchid Restaurant, beginning September 10th. This revamped dining experience is set to combine modern Japanese cuisine with a firm commitment to sustainability.
The updated menu boasts standout dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and sustainable practices:
For entrées, guests can indulge in the Reef Octopus, prepared with ginger, scallion, lemon, soy, mirin salmon roe, chili crisps, sesame, and microgreens freshly harvested from the on-site garden. This farm-to-table approach minimises environmental impact and supports local food practices.
The mains feature the Yellowfin Tuna Steak, accompanied by roasted tuna jus, lemon, teppan-fried onion, broccolini, and a crisp myoga salad. The tuna is freshly caught by local fishermen, ensuring top quality and promoting sustainable seafood practices while supporting the local fishing community.
White Orchid Restaurant’s new menu highlights its commitment to eco-friendly dining. By using homegrown ingredients and collaborating with local fishermen, the restaurant aims to reduce its carbon footprint and source seafood responsibly. Additionally, an Edible Flower Garden has been introduced to enhance the garden-to-table concept with fresh, healthy garnishes.
The restaurant is also unveiling the “Wellness Your Way” menu, which is tailored to various dietary needs. This menu provides delicious and nutritious options for individuals with specific dietary restrictions or anyone seeking healthier choices, aligning with the holistic approach to well-being.
Executive Chef Moosa comments, “The updated menu at White Orchid Restaurant reflects our commitment to modern Japanese cuisine and sustainable dining. We have focused on incorporating fresh, local ingredients like garden microgreens and locally caught tuna to enhance flavor while supporting our community and environment. Each dish is designed to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates innovation.”
General Manager Jason Kruse adds, “White Orchid’s new menu exemplifies our dedication to excellence and sustainability. By merging modern Japanese cuisine with environmentally conscious practices and offering options for gluten-free, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan guests, we are elevating the dining experience in the Maldives. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this fresh and responsible culinary journey.”
Guests are invited to join on September 10th, 2024, to experience this innovative dining offering and discover why White Orchid is a distinguished destination in the Maldives for both exceptional quality and sustainability.
Cooking
Exclusive pop-up culinary experience at Mirihi Island Resort with Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Drapeau
Mirihi Island Resort, renowned for its intimate luxury and stunning natural surroundings, has announced a special culinary event this October. On the 22nd and 23rd, the resort’s award-winning Muraka restaurant will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience featuring Chef Thierry Drapeau from the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok.
Chef Thierry Drapeau, celebrated for his refined and expressive “Cuisine of the Soil,” will collaborate with Muraka’s talented culinary team to create a unique 5-course menu. This gastronomic event promises to blend local Maldivian ingredients with an international twist, showcasing the art of fine dining in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Guests of Mirihi will have the rare opportunity to witness Chef Thierry’s epicurean craftsmanship firsthand as he brings his renowned culinary philosophy to the Maldives. Drawing from his roots in France’s Loire Valley and his experience leading the 2-Michelin star Logis de la Chabotterie, Chef Thierry’s dishes are known for their lightness, expressiveness, and intricate flavors.
Muraka restaurant, perched elegantly over the lagoon, offers a fitting backdrop for this exclusive event. With panoramic ocean views and an abundance of marine life visible on the reef below, Muraka embodies the formality and sophistication of French Michelin-star dining. The restaurant’s award-winning wine list, featuring selections from both the Old and New World, and its exclusive range of fine champagnes, will perfectly complement Chef Thierry’s menu, elevating this dining experience to new heights.
Originally hailing from Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, Chef Thierry Drapeau has built an illustrious career marked by his dedication to the “Cuisine of the Soil” – a culinary approach that emphasises the connection between the land, the sea, and the plate. His passion for sourcing the finest ingredients and his ability to create complex yet harmonious flavours have earned him international acclaim. Prior to his current role at Signature Bangkok, Chef Thierry led the prestigious Logis de la Chabotterie in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, maintaining its 2-Michelin star status for nine consecutive years. After 15 years of perfecting his craft in France, Chef Thierry sought new challenges in Asia, where he continues to make a significant impact on the culinary scene.
This exclusive pop-up event is an extraordinary opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a Michelin-starred dining experience in the heart of the Maldives. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.
For more information and reservations, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at reservation@mirihi.com
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an oasis of luxury on a private natural island, has announced a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey in collaboration with renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Through the specially curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can bid to win a five-night stay for two from October 1-6, 2024. This exclusive package includes a private six-course dinner curated by Chef Munidasa at Decanter, the resort’s award-winning underground wine cellar. Guests will also enjoy an exquisite retreat in a stunning Beach Villa with a private pool, a sunset champagne sabering ritual at the iconic Whale Bar, a signature spa treatment, and a rejuvenating Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at Iridium Spa.
Sri Lanka’s most celebrated chef-restaurateur, Darshan Munidasa, is renowned for his culinary prowess and creativity. As the visionary behind Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, Chef Munidasa has redefined the dining landscape in Sri Lanka. Both of his restaurants have earned the distinction of being ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to quality. Chef Munidasa’s global expansion of Ministry of Crab includes locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, the Maldives, Bangkok, and Singapore, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the gastronomic world.
On October 2, the lucky bid winner can revel in an extraordinary dining experience that showcases Chef Munidasa’s daring flavors and innovative approach to seafood. The tantalising menu, paired with premium sake and wine, will feature signature dishes from Ministry of Crab, including Baked Crab, Crab Liver Pâté, Garlic Chili Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Garlic Chili Prawn, and Coconut Crème Brûlée. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the unique pairing of sake with spicy and peppery dishes, highlighting the versatility of sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine. This experience pays homage to Chef Munidasa’s Japanese heritage while demonstrating the harmony between sake and bold flavours.
Additionally, Orientale will host a special dinner event on October 1, open to all guests, featuring a degustation menu paired with premium sake and wine. These pairings will be expertly selected by guest sommelier Kamal Malik, a Certified Sake Sommelier and the first Indian to earn the prestigious Master Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Malik will guide guests through an exceptional tasting journey.
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to savour Chef Munidasa’s culinary creations while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
For more information and to enter the bidding, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
Cooking
Essence of Emirati cuisine with Chef Sumaya Obaid at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives has unveiled the much-anticipated guest appearance of the distinguished Emirati Chef Sumaya Obaid, from the 7th to the 11th of September, 2024. Known for her innovative fusion of traditional Arabian flavours with global culinary arts, Chef Sumaya is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience within the enchanting backdrop of Nova’s island haven.
While Emirati cuisine may still be in the process of gaining widespread global recognition, this exclusive event offers guests a rare chance to engage in immersive cooking classes led by Chef Sumaya. From morning cooking sessions transitioning into delightful lunches to live cooking demonstrations showcasing her culinary finesse, attendees are promised a captivating culinary expedition.
Emirati cuisine, deeply anchored in Bedouin traditions, serves as a delectable gateway to the region’s rich tapestry of history and culinary diversity, blending aromatic spices of India, fragrant herbs of Persia into a harmonious feast for the senses.
Chef Sumaya Obaid, shares, “Bringing the essence of Emirati cuisine to the serene shores of Nova, and intertwining it with the island’s breathtaking beauty, is a thrilling venture. It’s about more than just food; it’s about storytelling, tradition, sharing a piece of my heritage and introducing it to a broader audience.”
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, adds, “Hosting Chef Sumaya at Nova is a momentous occasion for us. It reflects our commitment to offering our guests extraordinary experiences that resonate on a personal level, and there’s no doubt Chef Sumaya’s presence will enchant our guests’ palates and hearts.”
The event’s highlight is undoubtedly the special beachside dinner under the stars, where Chef Sumaya will showcase her meticulously designed signature menu, promising a dining experience that’s as memorable as it is mouth-watering. Beyond her exceptional culinary skills, Chef Sumaya is a passionate advocate for culinary innovation and supporting women entrepreneurs globally through her work as a Nestle ambassador, earning her recognition and admiration across various platforms such as ‘Sabah Aldar’ on Abu Dhabi TV, MBC Arabia, and Fatafeat’s YouTube channel.
For further details on Chef Sumaya Obaid’s visit and to immerse yourself in the gastronomic delights at Nova, please visit nova-maldives.com or reach out to our reservations team at +960 6688777 / reservations@nova-maldives.com.
