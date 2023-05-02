Ibrahim Inad appointed as Director of Sales Marketing at Oaga Art Resort

Oaga Art Resort has appointed Ibrahim Inad as its new Director of Sales Marketing. Inad, a seasoned hospitality professional, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked as a Director of Sales at various high-end resorts, including Velaa Private Island, Milaidhoo Island Maldives, The Nautilus Maldives, InterContinental Maamunagau Resort, and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma.

In his new role, Inad is expected to leverage his expertise in Sales & Marketing and Ecommerce to help Oaga Art Resort increase its revenue and grow its customer base. His experience and success in previous roles have demonstrated his ability to drive sales and revenue growth in highly competitive markets.

In a statement, Inad expressed his excitement at joining the Oaga Art Resort team, describing the property as amazing and expressing his enthusiasm for working with a talented group of individuals. He also stated his commitment to using his skills and experience to help the company achieve its goals.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives. Oaga Art Resort is known for its exquisite accommodations, top-notch customer service, and stunning surroundings.