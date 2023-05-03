Velaa Private Island launches new wellbeing village in Maldives

Velaa Private Island, the Maldives’ most exclusive island destination, is launching a new Wellbeing Village concept in June 2023, asserting itself as one of the leading wellness destinations in the Indian Ocean. The Village includes a new spa and health facility, detox restaurant and tranquil yoga pavilion in the lush interior of the island.

Eveylaa Wellbeing

Eveylaa Wellbeing is a new full-service health and wellness facility combining ancient eastern practices with western techniques, focusing on the three core pillars of Medical, Osteopathy and Ayurveda. Medical treatments include blood analyses, food intolerance profiles and IV therapy; Osteo treatments include four hands massage and floating pod experiences; and Ayurveda treatments focus on traditional healing using Shirodhara stands, steam boxes and an extensive list of treatments.

World-class doctors, osteopaths and therapists will be in residence, including Dr Peeyush, a foremost Ayurvedic Doctor from Kerala, one of the leading destinations for Ayurvedic medicine in the world. Osteopath Dr Sergey brings decades of experience in Osteopathy, having undertaken more than 400,000 procedures throughout his career.

Faiy Restaurant

Complementing treatments, Faiy is Velaa Private Island’s new dining outpost, serving elevated wellness-focused cuisine. Dishes are healthy, light and colourful, offering clean, unprocessed and whole foods that are as close to their natural states as possible, such as Marinated Avocado with Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna and Beetroot Tartar and Freshwater Prawns with Green Mango, Thai Basil and Pink Grapefruit. Meaning ‘leaf’ in local Dhivehi, Faiy is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, providing a tranquil setting for enjoying expertly prepared, nourishing cuisine.

Serenity Pavilion

Completing the Wellbeing Village, the Velaa Serenity Pavilion offers yoga and meditation sessions in a harmonious location overlooking the island’s pristine golf course. Group and private sessions are available, including Sound Healing, Reformer Pilates and Guided Meditation, with a calendar of visiting wellness practitioners throughout the year.

