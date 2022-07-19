SAUDIA launches Maldives-Singapore flights with four weekly services

SAUDIA has launched scheduled flights between Maldives and Singapore.

Now part of SAUDIA’s regular flight schedule, the flights between Maldives and Singapore started in March. Saudi Arabia’s flagship carrier operates flights between Maldives and Singapore four times per week, with flights on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This will enhance connectivity between Singapore and Male providing additional choice for Maldivians to travel to Singapore. The aircraft we use is a state of the art B787-9 Dreamliner providing enhanced comfort to all passengers at attractive fares,” an official from SAUDIA said.

“The timings to and from Maldives to Singapore are also convenient leaving Male in the morning and returning from Singapore in the evenings.”

Saudi Arabia’s flagship carrier started operations to the Maldives in March 2016. The Male-Singapore flights complement SAUDIA’s twice a week service from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and two weekly flights from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to Maldives.

For bookings, please contact SAUDIA local office on 3300838/9332277.