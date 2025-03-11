Family Fun
Whimsical Easter celebration awaits at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives invites guests to experience a whimsical Easter journey where magic, wonder, and creativity seamlessly blend with the island’s tranquil beauty. The festivities commence with pre-Easter celebrations beginning on April 11th, leading into the enchanting Easter celebrations that extend from April 14th to April 28th, 2025.
Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025, will serve as the highlight of this magical fortnight, featuring an unforgettable Easter Sunday Brunch. Visitors will be treated to a feast of seasonal delights while enjoying the lively sounds of the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ and the soul-stirring performances of the Naail Quartet. The whimsical Wings of Wonder Egg Hunt, hosted by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, will add a playful element to the day, alongside the Fiesta Fairies and Strolling Magic performers. The excitement will continue with an Easter Egg Pinata and entertaining Acrobatic Bunnies.
Amilla Maldives maintains its reputation for surprising and delighting guests with an extensive lineup of events and activities. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in unique culinary experiences, whether by savouring freshly prepared meals at the resort’s renowned restaurants or participating in bespoke dining experiences designed to celebrate the season.
From playful adventures to serene moments, Amilla’s Easter celebrations promise magical memories for all visitors to cherish.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort stages ‘SeaChella The Island Festival’ for Easter 2025
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its first ever SeaChella The Island Festival for Easter 2025. The event will take place on Saturday 19th April and feature festival-style food and drinks stalls including an Oyster Bar and Champagne Stall, headline DJ acts, a four-piece live band playing all the classics, fire shows, ground aerial acts, pool parties and more, all within the beautiful setting of Maamunagau Island. Younger guests will be entertained by Sharky & George with face-painting, kids movie nights on the beach and Easter themed art classes. Come nightfall, everyone will gather to dance to world-renowned DJs Marvin Humes and DJ Charlesy as part of the exclusive grand finale, which will feature an elaborate beachside seafood buffet under the stars, hand-crafted cocktails and Neon White Light Party. With so much variety and unmissable headline acts, SeaChella The Island Festival is the most exciting Maldives family experience this Easter.
A real highlight of the festival will be headline sets from Marvin Humes, best known for his time in English boy band JLS, and DJ Charlesy, former Capital Xtra radio DJ, who will be performing live sets throughout the festival. DJ Charlesy and budding DJ Charlesy JNR will be performing an afternoon set perfectly tailored to families, with Marvin Humes taking to the decks during the grand Gala Beach Dinner Party in the evening.
As well as the SeaChella The Island Festival, InterContinental Maldives will be running a specially curated programme of traditional Easter family activities with a Maldivian twist from 14th to 21st April. For budding marine biologists and curious young minds, InterContinental Maldives’ ‘Planet Trekkers’ programme, for ages 4-12, will showcase the wonders of the Indian Ocean through arts, crafts and mini-expeditions. The programme is packed full of fun activities including unforgettable Pirate Cruises in the Maamunagau Lagoon and special Easter themed crafting sessions. The resort’s recently launched ‘Teen Programme’ will be in full swing over Easter with informative talks from the Manta Trust, culinary classes for budding chefs, blue water adventures in the crystal clear lagoon, private movie screenings under the stars, mocktail masterclasses, and a selection of spa treatments expertly tailored for teens.
Adults who want to make the most of island paradise can retreat to the tranquil beach, overwater AVI spa or take part in an oceanside yoga class for ultimate relaxation. There are plenty of opportunities for families to explore the island together, with bikes of all sizes available to use, boat trips for island-hopping and dolphin watching, or snorkelling on the house reef. There are various villas and residences, perfectly suited for families, with their own private plunge pool and spacious garden, located just steps from the beach.
Festival rates include a 25% saving on accommodation, starting from USD 1393++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa including breakfast and dinner for two. For 2 Bedroom Family Villas, rates start from USD 3018++ per night including breakfast and dinner. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Week of Easter fun: Kuramathi Maldives’ ultimate kids’ celebration
This Easter, children can embark on an unforgettable adventure at Kuramathi Maldives. The Bageecha Kids Club has planned a week full of exciting activities from April 14th to 20th. Young guests will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity through cookie decorating, bunny ear craft workshops, coconut egg making, and chocolate egg decorating.
On Easter Sunday, festivities will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny, a Grand Egg Hunt, and a delightful Easter Feast. The excitement continues throughout the week with group lunches and dinners, along with BBQ and Disco parties. Children can participate in engaging activities such as egg and spoon relay races, Bunny Olympics, and coconut bowling, as well as dance competitions featuring Zumba, Breakdance, and Hip-Hop.
Water-based activities will also be a highlight, with water balloon egg tosses, bunny hops, and a golden egg treasure hunt. A safe snorkeling lesson in shallow waters will introduce young explorers to the underwater world, while a visit to the Kuramathi Eco Centre will provide insight into marine life and ocean conservation. Additionally, children will have the chance to plant their own carrots and take part in Easter-themed beach games.
The Kids Easter program at Kuramathi Maldives offers a perfect combination of fun and education, ensuring an enriching and memorable experience for all participants.
Blush de Peonia: The St. Regis Maldives offers springtime celebration of Easter
This Easter, The St. Regis Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration of renewal in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations. Here, bespoke luxury meets the untouched beauty of nature, creating an extraordinary escape where relaxation and adventure exist in perfect harmony.
Nestled on its own private natural island in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences that elevate the holiday season. From immersive epicurean journeys to transformative wellness rituals, every detail is designed to inspire and enchant. Guests are invited to indulge in a series of thoughtfully crafted celebrations, each offering an exquisite way to savor the moment.
The Easter festivities feature a selection of refined culinary and cultural experiences:
- Sushi Crafting Mastery (April 14, 2025) – Master the delicate art of crafting island-inspired sushi rolls under the guidance of an expert sushi chef.
- Champagne & Cheese Pairing (April 15, 2025) – Experience the perfect harmony of fine champagnes and gourmet cheeses, set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
- Mixology Masterclass (April 16, 2025) – Craft signature cocktails in an immersive session led by the resort’s expert mixologists.
- Beachfront Seafood Market (April 17, 2025) – Indulge in the freshest seafood selections, prepared to perfection, while live saxophone music sets an elegant ambiance.
- Chocolate Making Class (April 19, 2025) – Discover the artistry of fine chocolate-making in an exclusive hands-on experience with master chocolatiers.
- Easter Feast Under the Stars (April 20, 2025) – A spectacular gala dinner on Alba Beach, featuring a lavish feast, live music, and the enchanting glow of the Maldivian night sky.
For those seeking restoration, the Iridium Spa offers an exquisite sanctuary of serenity. Signature treatments, from deep tissue massages to oxygenating facials and revitalising body scrubs, are designed to rejuvenate the body and elevate the spirit, all set against the tranquil expanse of the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, younger guests are invited to embark on their own Easter adventure at the Vommuli House Kids Club. A series of engaging activities, including nature-inspired crafts, junior science experiments, and thrilling games like the Great Puzzle Race and Mini Olympics, ensure endless excitement. Signature experiences such as Mixology Magic and the Pirate Paradise Party add an extra touch of enchantment, creating cherished memories for children of all ages.
Whether indulging in world-class gastronomy, embarking on island adventures, or embracing moments of pure tranquility, The St. Regis Maldives presents an Easter celebration beyond compare—an extraordinary journey of luxury, curated with the brand’s signature sophistication and refinement.
Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility, surrounded by lush landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the azure Indian Ocean. The resort’s 77 villas blend seamlessly with nature while offering modern comforts like private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views. Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, with panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces.
Guests can discover the vibrant marine world through snorkelling, diving, and an array of water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort features coral restoration programs led by a dedicated Marine Biologist. Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, the resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
