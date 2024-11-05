Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience

Dhawa Ihuru celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic Rannamaari shipwreck, a key feature of their renowned house reef and a symbol of marine conservation this October. Since its sink in 1999, the Rannamaari has transformed into a thriving artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the world.

Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, considered one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant haven of Maldivian marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, offering divers a unique opportunity to explore the wreck’s colourful coral growth and the diverse species that inhabit it. The reef is also central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can support marine biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

A 25-Year Celebration Week Marathon

From 4th to 6th October, Dhawa Ihuru invited guests to join event marathon for Sunken Stories – 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend of celebration, exploration, and education in honour of this milestone. Guests had the opportunity to participate in a variety of exciting activities, designed for both divers and non-divers, blending marine conservation with Maldivian exotic culture and history:

Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Explore the wonders of the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing the vibrant marine life and coral formations.

Freediving to Shipwreck: Challenge yourself with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.

Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.

Underwater Photography Contest: Capture the beauty of the wreck and compete in our photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.

For those seeking cultural and creative activities, the event offered a blend of art, mindfulness and local tradition experiences:

Stone Carving Workshop: Learn the traditional craft of stone carving in a hands-on workshop led by a local artist.

Morning Yoga Sessions: Start your day with a revitalising morning yoga session, surrounded by the tranquillity of Dhawa Ihuru.

Marine Conservation Talk: Discover Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts and find out how you can contribute to protecting the ocean.

Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore, bringing the history of the Rannamaari to life.

A Commitment to Marine Conservation

The Rannamaari shipwreck is at the heart of Dhawa Ihuru’s dedication to marine conservation. Over the past 25 years, the wreck has developed into a vibrant underwater ecosystem, supporting coral growth and a variety of marine species including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. It is a testament to the effectiveness of artificial reefs in fostering marine biodiversity and regenerating reef ecosystems.