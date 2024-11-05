Action
Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience
Ayada Maldives, renowned for its luxury experiences and stunning oceanic paradise, has introduced an exhilarating new way to explore the island’s turquoise waters: the Jet Car. This innovative, sports-car-inspired watercraft offers guests the ultimate blend of luxury and adventure, providing a one-of-a-kind experience in the Maldivian seas.
The Ayada Maldives Jet Car is more than just a ride; it represents an unforgettable thrill. Designed to resemble a sleek sports car, this watercraft glides effortlessly over the lagoon, offering an exhilarating way to explore the island’s pristine waters in style. Perfect for adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts alike, the Jet Car presents an unmatched opportunity to experience the breathtaking views and vibrant marine life of the Maldives from an entirely new perspective.
Guests embarking on the Jet Car adventure will feel the excitement as they cruise through Ayada’s stunning waters, creating waves and turning heads along the way. This unique watercraft is not only a visual spectacle but also easy to operate, making it accessible for both experienced water sports enthusiasts and those new to water-based adventures.
The Jet Car experience is available for booking at Ayada Maldives’ Watersports Center, with prices starting from $249 per ride. Each ride promises to be a highlight of any guest’s stay, providing an unbeatable blend of adrenaline and beauty that captures the essence of the Maldives.
Featured
One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes top tennis talents Iga Swiatek and Ugo Humbert for exclusive clinics
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is offering tennis enthusiasts of all levels and ages a unique chance to meet and play with two of the world’s top players this November. In collaboration with the global tennis management company LUX Tennis, the resort will host Iga Swiatek, currently ranked No. 2, and Ugo Humbert, currently ranked No. 14, starting from November 21. The event will feature world-class showcases of their skills through clinics, private lessons, and exhibition matches at the exclusive private island resort.
Iga Swiatek, known for her aggressive, all-court play style, powerful serve, and exceptional speed, held the No. 1 ranking globally until recently. Originally from Poland and a favourite on the WTA Tour, she has won an impressive 22 singles titles, including the 2023 WTA Finals and ten WTA 1000 titles.
Ugo Humbert, celebrated for his strong serve and attacking approach, reached his career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in March 2021. Representing France, Humbert has shown his prowess across various ATP tours and ITF circuits, with a remarkable record of six ATP Tour titles from six finals.
The exciting visits of Iga and Ugo add to the tennis program at One&Only Reethi Rah, supported by resident LUX Tennis professionals. Guests can enjoy private lessons and friendly matches on the resort’s superb facilities, which include two floodlit tennis courts and a padel court, all set amidst the stunning Maldivian landscape.
Action
Celebrating 25th anniversary of Rannamaari Shipwreck at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives
Dhawa Ihuru celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic Rannamaari shipwreck, a key feature of their renowned house reef and a symbol of marine conservation this October. Since its sink in 1999, the Rannamaari has transformed into a thriving artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the world.
Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, considered one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant haven of Maldivian marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, offering divers a unique opportunity to explore the wreck’s colourful coral growth and the diverse species that inhabit it. The reef is also central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can support marine biodiversity and environmental sustainability.
A 25-Year Celebration Week Marathon
From 4th to 6th October, Dhawa Ihuru invited guests to join event marathon for Sunken Stories – 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend of celebration, exploration, and education in honour of this milestone. Guests had the opportunity to participate in a variety of exciting activities, designed for both divers and non-divers, blending marine conservation with Maldivian exotic culture and history:
- Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Explore the wonders of the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing the vibrant marine life and coral formations.
- Freediving to Shipwreck: Challenge yourself with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.
- Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.
- Underwater Photography Contest: Capture the beauty of the wreck and compete in our photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.
For those seeking cultural and creative activities, the event offered a blend of art, mindfulness and local tradition experiences:
- Stone Carving Workshop: Learn the traditional craft of stone carving in a hands-on workshop led by a local artist.
- Morning Yoga Sessions: Start your day with a revitalising morning yoga session, surrounded by the tranquillity of Dhawa Ihuru.
- Marine Conservation Talk: Discover Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts and find out how you can contribute to protecting the ocean.
- Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore, bringing the history of the Rannamaari to life.
A Commitment to Marine Conservation
The Rannamaari shipwreck is at the heart of Dhawa Ihuru’s dedication to marine conservation. Over the past 25 years, the wreck has developed into a vibrant underwater ecosystem, supporting coral growth and a variety of marine species including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. It is a testament to the effectiveness of artificial reefs in fostering marine biodiversity and regenerating reef ecosystems.
Action
Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives
Tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat this November as Patina Maldives hosts the prestigious LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring the dynamic Spanish tennis sensation, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Currently ranked World No. 32, Davidovich Fokina is celebrated for his aggressive play, powerful forehand, and competitive spirit. Formerly ranked World No. 21 and the 2017 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion, he brings much experience and excitement to the court.
This event promises to be a remarkable experience for tennis fans of all ages, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s rising stars.
This is a great opportunity to witness Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s mastery on the court and gain valuable insights to elevate your own game.
The event will run from November 11th to 18th, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with Davidovich Fokina through a series of exclusive activities designed to enhance their tennis skills and provide unforgettable experiences.
Event Highlights:
- Meet and Greet Sessions: Get up close and personal with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on November 11th and 14th.
- Adult Clinics: Participate in group sessions on November 12th, 15th, 16th, and 17th.
- Private Lessons: Enjoy personalised coaching on November 13th and 16th.
- Kids Clinic: Young tennis enthusiasts can join a group session on November 14th.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll
-
News1 week ago
Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights
-
Action1 week ago
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
-
Celebration1 week ago
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
News7 days ago
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
-
Celebration1 week ago
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Featured7 days ago
‘Beyond the Equator’: Addu City’s new brand identity to elevate its tourism appeal