Festive season highlights: Memorable stay at Ayada Maldives
The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. Ayada Maldives is committed to making this time of year unforgettable for our valued guests. The resort has carefully planned an array of activities and experiences that cater to every member of the family.
Set in the breath-taking Maldivian landscape, the resort’s festive programme promises not just holidays, but cherished memories. The team at Ayada extends heartfelt gratitude for choosing the resort for your holiday getaway.
Now, let’s dive into the highlights of the special festivities the resort has in store.
Family-Friendly Activities
Start the Day Right with Morning Yoga: Wake up to the calming sounds of the ocean and partake in morning yoga sessions, designed to leave you energised and in harmony with nature.
Introduce Kids to Traditional Maldivian Drumming: A unique and engaging experience, the drumming sessions offer children an authentic taste of Maldivian culture, all while having loads of fun.
Make a Splash with Aqua Zumba: Combine the joys of dance and swimming in entertaining and invigorating Aqua Zumba classes.
Kids’ Archery Game: A fun and safe way to introduce your children to archery, these sessions are all about skill, focus, and a little friendly competition.
Get Creative with Festive Cookie Decoration: Unleash your culinary creativity by joining cookie decoration classes, a delightful experience for both adults and children.
Games and More: A variety of fun games and activities that promise to keep the entire family entertained during their stay.
Daily Entertainment
Fire-Show: A spectacle that’s bound to leave you in awe, the fire show combines drama, skill, and visual excitement in an unforgettable performance.
Enchanting Light Show: Watch the night sky come alive in a burst of colours with a stunning light show, a nightly event that captivates both children and adults.
Savour the Flavours with Christmas Food Tasting Experience: The global tastes of Christmas through exclusive food-tasting sessions, featuring a diverse range of holiday delicacies.
Christmas Carols and Open-Air Cinema: Feel the spirit of Christmas with heartfelt carol-singing events and enjoy classic holiday movies with Cinema Under the Stars.
Exceptional Dining: Christmas and New Year Gala Highlights For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the resort goes all out. Expect nothing short of an exceptional dining experience complemented by top-tier entertainment for all guests.
The festive season at Ayada Maldives is designed to offer something for everyone. From diverse activities to captivating daily events and exceptional gala dinners, the resort aims to make your holiday season as enjoyable and memorable as possible. The attentive staff, including the dedicated butlers, will be on hand to cater to all your needs.
Atmosphere Core publishes first sustainability impact report
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, has taken a momentous step by benchmarking efforts across the pillars of CORE — expanding into Community, Operations, Resources, and Environment. The company’s recently published CORE IMPACT report showcases ESG initiatives across 8 resorts within 3 brands.
Shrikant Dash, the Deputy Managing Director for Corporate at Atmosphere Core says, “I believe that business growth and sustainability are not exclusive. They go hand in hand, with the eco-friendly solution usually being the financially savvy one. For us, this report marks a small step in our journey. It is just the beginning, and we will continue to work alongside our partners in driving impact.”
As part of its future vision, Atmosphere Core said it will have a resort with zero contribution towards landfill waste within the next year. The company also inked a partnership with Lootah Biofuels to replace diesel with green biofuels made from used cooking oil across its 8 resorts. Along with producing and supplying biodiesel, the initiative will also provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
Among the company’s accomplishments are tripling the contribution of solar energy to their energy mix, preventing 2.4 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfills, and installing thousands of coral fragments to support marine life.
Furthermore, the company has driven impact through innovative initiatives such as establishing a responsible supply chain. In 2021 each of the company’s resorts sourced its own dry goods individually. By July 2023, a total of 60% of all dry goods was being sourced centrally removing the need for thousands of individual orders from resorts and hundreds of flights and boat trips. In addition, the company is working towards sourcing 100% of its dry good centrally by the third quarter of 2024.
Partner brand ELE|NA, that operates at seven of the company’s resorts, has accelerated a wide range of sustainability initiatives since 2020. For example, 70% of ELE|NA spa products are sourced locally, driving economic and social impact, with an aim to increase this to 80% by 2024.
Another focus area is Community. Through registered NGO Atmosphere Foundation, the company has launched five projects and made a difference in the lives of 8,000 Maldivians. The foundation supports existing charities and runs education and civic engagement projects. A recent initiative being the Bamboo For Climate Change Mitigation project which has involved donation of 1000 bamboo plants to 9 community islands which together are home to over 5,000 people.
Magical, festive escape at Fushifaru Maldives
This festive season, Fushifaru invites guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the Christmas spirit with an array of joyful activities designed for both children and adults. The enchanting tropical paradise promises an unforgettable celebration featuring a splendid variety of events, from crafting Christmas tree ornaments to dancing the night away at a New Year’s countdown party.
For the holidays, Fushifaru invites you to craft personalised Christmas tree ornaments and witness the illumination of the tree, transforming the Resort into a twinkling wonderland, creating the perfect backdrop for the season’s enchantment. Experience a snorkelling session with Santa, where the jolly man himself swaps his sleigh for fns in an underwater adventure with guests.
As night falls, enjoy the Christmas Disco Extravaganza and dance under the stars to festive tunes that will have everyone feeling merry. Indulge your taste buds in our Special Festive Buffet, a culinary journey blending traditional holiday favourites, combined with the exotic favours of the Maldives. Finally, bid farewell to the year at our New Year’s Countdown Bash, featuring a live DJ, dazzling fireworks, and an electric atmosphere on the beach.
Fushifaru Maldives promises an enchanting holiday escape, where luxury meets the warmth of the festive spirit.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
Bandos Maldives celebrates 51 years of exemplary hospitality
As Bandos Maldives celebrates its 51st anniversary, it is not merely a milestone but a testament to a legacy of warmth, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the brand of the “Island of Hospitality”.
Nestled just 10 minutes away from the Malé International Airport, Bandos Maldives has been a haven for travellers seeking not just an escape but an immersive experience of luxury, tranquility, and authentic Maldivian charm. Over the past 51 years, this island retreat has etched its name as one of the finest family-friendly resorts, creating a space where guests become part of a cherished tradition, and memories are eternally etched in the sands of time.
A Journey of Shared Memories
Bandos Maldives has stood witness to the ebb and flow of tides, the changing hues of sunsets, and the laughter that has echoed through its palm-fringed shores. For many, it’s not merely a resort; it’s a home away from home, a place where families return year after year to celebrate milestones and create memories that last a lifetime. Some of our cherished guests have been part of this journey for over five decades, a living testament to the enduring allure of Bandos Maldives.
The Island’s Finest Talents
Beyond its breathtaking landscapes and luxurious accommodations, Bandos Maldives has been a cradle of talent for the Maldivian tourism industry. Over the years, the resort has played a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing some of the island’s finest professionals. Former Bandos team members now hold esteemed Executive titles in various resorts across the Maldives and abroad. This commitment to talent development is not just a legacy; it’s a promise to contribute to the growth of the local hospitality sector.
A Brand of Excellence
Bandos Maldives has consistently ranked among the top hotels in the Maldives across various platforms, a testament to the dedication of its exceptional team. The brand of the “Island of Hospitality” is not just a tagline but a philosophy deeply ingrained in every aspect of the guest experience. From the warm smiles of our associates to the meticulous attention to detail in our services, Bandos Maldives has set the standard for excellence in the Maldivian hospitality landscape.
Looking Ahead: A Future of Endless Possibilities
Ismail Rasheed, the General Manager of Bandos Maldives, reflects on 51 years of creating unforgettable moments and fostering enduring relationships with gratitude and enthusiasm. He emphasises that the commitment to hospitality is more than a tradition; it’s a way of life—a living legacy that evolves and inspires.
“As we look towards the future, we express our deepest gratitude to our guests, partners, and the entire Bandos family for their continuous support in making this journey extraordinary,” he said.
Bandos celebrates not just an anniversary but a legacy of hospitality that transcends time and tides. Bandos Maldives— where every moment is an embrace, and every guest is family. Here’s to 51 years of excellence, and to the countless moments yet to be shared on the island paradise.
