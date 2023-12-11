Magical, festive escape at Fushifaru Maldives

As Bandos Maldives celebrates its 51st anniversary, it is not merely a milestone but a testament to a legacy of warmth, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the brand of the “Island of Hospitality”.

Nestled just 10 minutes away from the Malé International Airport, Bandos Maldives has been a haven for travellers seeking not just an escape but an immersive experience of luxury, tranquility, and authentic Maldivian charm. Over the past 51 years, this island retreat has etched its name as one of the finest family-friendly resorts, creating a space where guests become part of a cherished tradition, and memories are eternally etched in the sands of time.

A Journey of Shared Memories

Bandos Maldives has stood witness to the ebb and flow of tides, the changing hues of sunsets, and the laughter that has echoed through its palm-fringed shores. For many, it’s not merely a resort; it’s a home away from home, a place where families return year after year to celebrate milestones and create memories that last a lifetime. Some of our cherished guests have been part of this journey for over five decades, a living testament to the enduring allure of Bandos Maldives.

The Island’s Finest Talents

Beyond its breathtaking landscapes and luxurious accommodations, Bandos Maldives has been a cradle of talent for the Maldivian tourism industry. Over the years, the resort has played a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing some of the island’s finest professionals. Former Bandos team members now hold esteemed Executive titles in various resorts across the Maldives and abroad. This commitment to talent development is not just a legacy; it’s a promise to contribute to the growth of the local hospitality sector.

A Brand of Excellence

Bandos Maldives has consistently ranked among the top hotels in the Maldives across various platforms, a testament to the dedication of its exceptional team. The brand of the “Island of Hospitality” is not just a tagline but a philosophy deeply ingrained in every aspect of the guest experience. From the warm smiles of our associates to the meticulous attention to detail in our services, Bandos Maldives has set the standard for excellence in the Maldivian hospitality landscape.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Endless Possibilities

Ismail Rasheed, the General Manager of Bandos Maldives, reflects on 51 years of creating unforgettable moments and fostering enduring relationships with gratitude and enthusiasm. He emphasises that the commitment to hospitality is more than a tradition; it’s a way of life—a living legacy that evolves and inspires.

“As we look towards the future, we express our deepest gratitude to our guests, partners, and the entire Bandos family for their continuous support in making this journey extraordinary,” he said.

Bandos celebrates not just an anniversary but a legacy of hospitality that transcends time and tides. Bandos Maldives— where every moment is an embrace, and every guest is family. Here’s to 51 years of excellence, and to the countless moments yet to be shared on the island paradise.