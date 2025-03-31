Family
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings LEGO-inspired magic to Easter festivities
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is bringing a fresh twist to Easter celebrations with a creative LEGO-themed experience from April 20th to 25th, promising an unforgettable holiday for guests of all ages. The celebration features a vibrant blend of creativity, family adventure, and entertainment across the resort’s pristine beaches and venues including special performances by multi-awarded magician Yollin Lee and DJ Ironik, an internationally acclaimed British DJ and rapper
To enhance the experience even further, Sun Siyam Olhuveli presents a sensational lineup of entertainment. International champion magician Yollin Lee, celebrated for his award-winning sleight-of-hand performances, will dazzle audiences with his mesmerizing illusions. Additionally, the UK’s renowned DJ, producer, and rapper Ironik—who played a pivotal role in shaping British urban music—will bring his signature beats to the resort, ensuring an unforgettable evening.
The festivities kick off with an Easter egg hunt featuring LEGO-themed eggs at Sunrise Beach, followed by engaging LEGO workshops where families can unleash their creativity. As the sun sets, an evening show at Lagoon Bar Deck will bring music, dance, and dazzling lights to mark the grand opening. Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of interactive activities. The Mosaic Challenge will have participants constructing a giant LEGO masterpiece, while little ones can enjoy the classic Egg Rolling competition at Milano Beach. Easter brunch at Island Pizza and an exclusive Easter BBQ at Water Sports Beach will add culinary delights, complemented by a Family Sandcastle Competition.
From egg painting and a LEGO hunt to Easter cookie decorating, the festivities continue to spark joy. The Egg Spoon Race across multiple beach locations, alongside a special Easter cocktail, will bring the celebration to a memorable close.
For those seeking enhanced experience, exclusive promotions such as the Family Fun Holiday package, Easter BBQ, and Water Sports Beach Carnival will be available at an additional cost. Families can also take advantage of 30% off all kids’ activities, making it the perfect time for a sun-soaked, adventure-packed holiday.
This Easter, indulge in a luxurious escape! Book a grand villa by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025, and unlock exclusive perks—50% off à la carte dining, airport transfers, and a complimentary couple’s massage with a four-night stay. Extend to five nights in a pool villa and enjoy free round-trip transfers. Plus, enjoy irresistible discounts on room upgrades, water sports, and a romantic diving experience.
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli/offers/easter-offer/.
Hop into unforgettable eco-friendly Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites guests to join an eco-friendly Easter extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, special offers, and unforgettable experiences. Running from April 16th to 20th, 2025 it’s the ultimate destination for creating lasting memories with loved ones.
Get ready for an action-packed and eco-friendly Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef! From Easter Egg Hunts to Bunny Basket Making and Easter Mini Olympics, we’ve packed the holidays with fun for the whole family. But this year, we’re taking a greener approach to our festivities. Our eco-friendly theme focuses on reducing waste and using sustainable materials throughout the event.
For instance, when dyeing Easter eggs, we’re opting for natural ingredients like spinach for green, beetroot for red, red cabbage for blue or purple, and turmeric for yellow. Additionally, instead of using plastic decorations, we’re choosing reusable wooden or fabric eggs to minimize environmental impact.
Our SuperLEDShow, featuring internationally acclaimed performers Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes, will dazzle you with mind-blowing light displays and acrobatics on April 19th and 20th—all part of our commitment to bringing awe-inspiring entertainment in an eco-conscious way.
To top off the celebration, enjoy a Pool Party and a special Easter Beach BBQ, with sustainability at the heart of every detail. Join us for a fun-filled Easter that celebrates not just family, but also our beautiful planet. Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers a perfect balance of fun, relaxation, and sustainability, ensuring your Easter getaway is unforgettable.
Easter Offer: Celebrate Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with an exclusive offer including up to 40% off accommodation, free roundtrip seaplane transfers for two with a minimum 7-night stay, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, and a gourmet welcome platter with champagne upon arrival. Enjoy additional perks like a room upgrade (subject to availability), free snorkeling equipment, kayaking, and a Veranda breakfast during your stay. Plus, kids under 12 stay and eat for free. Book now to elevate your Easter getaway with unforgettable experiences at this stunning eco-friendly resort. Offer valid for bookings made from 16 February to 20 April 2025, for stays until 23 December 2025.
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-vilu-reef/offers/easter-offer/.
Sweet sensations take centre stage: Easter at Hideaway Beach Resort with Chef Thomas Alphonsine
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced a spectacular Easter celebration, blending luxury, culinary excellence, and fun-filled activities for guests of all ages. From April 18th to April 21st, 2025, the resort will host an egg-citing array of events, including exclusive culinary experiences with renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine.
As part of the festivities, Chef Alphonsine will lead a series of chocolate masterclasses at Samsara, catering to both adults and children, offering guests the opportunity to craft fun and exquisite desserts under expert guidance. Adding to the culinary indulgence, the resort will host a very special Easter Dinner on the 20th of April.
Beyond the gourmet delights, guests can enjoy an array of wellness and recreational activities, including daily yoga sessions, massage workshops at Hideaway Spa, and thrilling water sports such as group kayaking excursions. Families and young guests will delight in traditional Easter activities, including the Easter Egg Hunt, Bunny Hop Sack Race, and creative workshops such as egg painting and basket weaving.
Each evening, the resort transforms into a lively hub of entertainment, featuring traditional Boduberu performances, themed dining experiences, and DJ-led dance nights at Meeru Bar & Grill. For those seeking a more intimate evening, the Special Dinner at Meeru Beach promises a memorable fine dining experience under the stars.
In regard to the Pastry Masterclasses, Chef Alphonsine expressed: “My desire is to create a feeling, an experience – leaving you with a wonderful memory” said Chef Thomas Alphonsine “In the pastry line, you will find different flavours and textures. I am confident everyone will be able to find one or more pastries they truly love, which creates this feeling”.
Hideaway invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable Easter celebration, where indulgence, relaxation, and festive joy come together in the heart of paradise.
Siyam World’s Toon-tastic Easter Bash
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives is turning up the fun and excitement to a whole new level with its Toon-tastic Easter Bash, running from April 11th to 28th, 2025. It’s not just your average holiday celebration—this is going to be the most epic, action-packed, and laughter-filled Easter event ever. Get ready for an unforgettable family experience with activities and experiences that will have everyone, from kids to grown-ups, grinning ear to ear!
4 x Football Camps with Legends!
Football fans, get ready! Legendary players Theo Walcott (April 7th-11th), Joleon Lescott (April 14th-18th), Christian Vieri & his brother Max Vieri (April 19th-21st), and Javier Saviola (April 24th-28th) will be hosting football camps for kids throughout the Easter Holidays. It’s not just drills—this is about having fun, making memories, and for parents, a bit of well-deserved downtime! Sign up your kids now.
Magical Entertainment & Shows
Expect mind-blowing magic from the sensational UAE Based magician Silis Kopen, renowned for his captivating performances that blend traditional magic with modern flair. His acts are designed to transport audiences to a place beyond their imagination, leaving them in awe and wonder. He has collaborated with some of the world’s top magicians and contributes to the magic community by operating Dubai’s only online juggling school. Don’t miss the Close-Up Magic Show at the Egg Lighting Event on April 18th, followed by a dazzling Stage Magic Show on April 20th—and there’s more magic in store!
Italian Celebrity Chef Gloria Clama
Siyam World will also host Chef Gloria Clama during the Easter period, as part of the Sun Siyam Resorts’ Chef Residency Program. Hailing from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region in Italy, is renowned for her unique culinary creations that fuse the essence of the forest with Mediterranean flavors. Known as the “Chef of the Forest,” Gloria brings her passion for local, seasonal ingredients to life through dishes inspired by childhood memories of foraging in the woods. Her work celebrates the magic of nature, from wild herbs to earthy flavors and her dishes, blending the essence of the forest with the fresh Maldivian sea, will be a true gastronomic delight for all who are lucky enough to taste them.
Toon-tastic Easter Fun!
Get ready for our Toon-tastic Ninja Warrior Challenge and Toon-tastic Amazing Race—a mix of adventure, fun, and surprises. But the grand finale is the Toon-tastic Easter Bash Celebration, a spectacular show that will have everyone dancing, laughing, and celebrating together. Try your hand at the Golf Challenge, race around the track in Go-karting with the family, or experience the thrill of a Jet Car ride. If you’re feeling adventurous, dive in for a Swim with Sharks & Turtles or take a trip to a Private Deserted Island for the day. For the fishing enthusiasts, join in on Big Game Fishing with the Family, or unwind with a Family Photography Package capturing the magic of this special time. We’re also hosting a Cinema by Moonlight and thrilling Parasailing with the Family—there’s no limit to the fun. Mark your calendars for the Kidz Carnival at Siyam World during the Easter holidays at Tempo Beach and enjoy a variety of fun games with exciting prizes and guaranteed good times for the little ones! And for the true adventurers, try the Tru Scuba Diving experience or spend a day at the Horse Ranch for a truly unique adventure. Want to relax? Enjoy a Family Fun Day at the Spa with a $50 spa credit and a 10% discount on Easter day!
Hop into an Egg-citing Easter adventure at Siyam World Maldives with an exclusive offer that includes up to 40% off accommodation with the Premium 24hrs WOW! All-Inclusive package. Enjoy free roundtrip seaplane transfers for one with a 4-night stay or for two with a 7-night stay, plus a special decorated family dinner at one of our specialty restaurants. Families will love that up to 2 children under 11 stay and eat for free! Book now for an unforgettable Easter getaway with fantastic savings and exciting perks.Terms & Conditions: Offer valid for bookings from 16 February – 20 April 2025, for stays until 22 December 2025.
Siyam World’s Toon-tastic Easter Bash is packed with once-in-a-lifetime activities, unforgettable experiences, and plenty of surprises. Whether you’re looking to indulge in world-class dining, try something adventurous, or simply relax and enjoy time with loved ones, this Easter is bound to be the most memorable one yet!
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/siyam-world/offers/easter-offer/
