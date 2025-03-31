Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings LEGO-inspired magic to Easter festivities

This Easter, Siyam World Maldives is turning up the fun and excitement to a whole new level with its Toon-tastic Easter Bash, running from April 11th to 28th, 2025. It’s not just your average holiday celebration—this is going to be the most epic, action-packed, and laughter-filled Easter event ever. Get ready for an unforgettable family experience with activities and experiences that will have everyone, from kids to grown-ups, grinning ear to ear!

4 x Football Camps with Legends!

Football fans, get ready! Legendary players Theo Walcott (April 7th-11th), Joleon Lescott (April 14th-18th), Christian Vieri & his brother Max Vieri (April 19th-21st), and Javier Saviola (April 24th-28th) will be hosting football camps for kids throughout the Easter Holidays. It’s not just drills—this is about having fun, making memories, and for parents, a bit of well-deserved downtime! Sign up your kids now.

Magical Entertainment & Shows

Expect mind-blowing magic from the sensational UAE Based magician Silis Kopen, renowned for his captivating performances that blend traditional magic with modern flair. His acts are designed to transport audiences to a place beyond their imagination, leaving them in awe and wonder. He has collaborated with some of the world’s top magicians and contributes to the magic community by operating Dubai’s only online juggling school. Don’t miss the Close-Up Magic Show at the Egg Lighting Event on April 18th, followed by a dazzling Stage Magic Show on April 20th—and there’s more magic in store!

Italian Celebrity Chef Gloria Clama

Siyam World will also host Chef Gloria Clama during the Easter period, as part of the Sun Siyam Resorts’ Chef Residency Program. Hailing from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region in Italy, is renowned for her unique culinary creations that fuse the essence of the forest with Mediterranean flavors. Known as the “Chef of the Forest,” Gloria brings her passion for local, seasonal ingredients to life through dishes inspired by childhood memories of foraging in the woods. Her work celebrates the magic of nature, from wild herbs to earthy flavors and her dishes, blending the essence of the forest with the fresh Maldivian sea, will be a true gastronomic delight for all who are lucky enough to taste them.

Toon-tastic Easter Fun!

Get ready for our Toon-tastic Ninja Warrior Challenge and Toon-tastic Amazing Race—a mix of adventure, fun, and surprises. But the grand finale is the Toon-tastic Easter Bash Celebration, a spectacular show that will have everyone dancing, laughing, and celebrating together. Try your hand at the Golf Challenge, race around the track in Go-karting with the family, or experience the thrill of a Jet Car ride. If you’re feeling adventurous, dive in for a Swim with Sharks & Turtles or take a trip to a Private Deserted Island for the day. For the fishing enthusiasts, join in on Big Game Fishing with the Family, or unwind with a Family Photography Package capturing the magic of this special time. We’re also hosting a Cinema by Moonlight and thrilling Parasailing with the Family—there’s no limit to the fun. Mark your calendars for the Kidz Carnival at Siyam World during the Easter holidays at Tempo Beach and enjoy a variety of fun games with exciting prizes and guaranteed good times for the little ones! And for the true adventurers, try the Tru Scuba Diving experience or spend a day at the Horse Ranch for a truly unique adventure. Want to relax? Enjoy a Family Fun Day at the Spa with a $50 spa credit and a 10% discount on Easter day!

Hop into an Egg-citing Easter adventure at Siyam World Maldives with an exclusive offer that includes up to 40% off accommodation with the Premium 24hrs WOW! All-Inclusive package. Enjoy free roundtrip seaplane transfers for one with a 4-night stay or for two with a 7-night stay, plus a special decorated family dinner at one of our specialty restaurants. Families will love that up to 2 children under 11 stay and eat for free! Book now for an unforgettable Easter getaway with fantastic savings and exciting perks.Terms & Conditions: Offer valid for bookings from 16 February – 20 April 2025, for stays until 22 December 2025.

Siyam World’s Toon-tastic Easter Bash is packed with once-in-a-lifetime activities, unforgettable experiences, and plenty of surprises. Whether you’re looking to indulge in world-class dining, try something adventurous, or simply relax and enjoy time with loved ones, this Easter is bound to be the most memorable one yet!

To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/siyam-world/offers/easter-offer/