Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for two categories in Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is thrilled to announce its nominations for the prestigious Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 under the “Maldives Resorts” and “Resort Pools” categories, reflecting its commitment to excellence in hospitality and leisure.

Kuda Villingili vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Impeccable service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a distinctive culinary experience with seven different restaurants serving 11 different cuisines all contribute to its promise of being the ideal island getaway for making priceless memories. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male, adds to its charm.

Stretching an impressive 150 meters, the resort’s swimming pool is the largest swimming pool in the Maldives, a testament to the epitome of luxury and indulgence. Guests can bask in the serenity of lush nature while lounging on sunbeds, seeking refuge in private, shaded cabanas, or challenging themselves to a swimming marathon. This impressive pool also facilitates harnessing the healing powers of water through a range of aqua wellness activities, such as aqua zumba, water aerobics, and many more, under the expert guidance of the recreation team. Families visiting Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives will delight in the separate, child-friendly pool, where little ones can splash and play in a safe and enjoyable environment.

A renowned award in the travel industry, the Travel & Leisure Awards are known for their exclusive determination by the discerning votes of Travel & Leisure readers. In this way, the awards are a true reflection of the exceptional quality and unparalleled experiences that the winners deliver, which include spas, hotels, cities, airports, trains, and more.

The public can now vote in the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024 until March 31, 2024. The reader-led approach allows travelers and enthusiasts to actively participate in recognizing and honoring excellence in the travel industry.

Kuda Villingili extends an invitation to all individuals to participate in its pursuit of industry recognition. Your votes will help the resort be recognized for its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives.

Please take a moment to visit the official voting pages and cast your votes to support Kuda Villingili in achieving these remarkable milestones.

Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resorts category

Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resort Pools category

For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.