News
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity
Kuramathi, Maldives, renowned for its natural beauty, now invites you to experience the depths of its healing heritage with Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments.
Deeply rooted in the age-old Dhivehi Beys tradition, the spa embraces the ancient wisdom of achieving balance among the body’s four ‘humours.’ Kuramathi Spa has meticulously preserved these ancient remedies, infusing them with a modern spa touch.
The treatments harness the power of indigenous ingredients, from coconuts to herbs grown in our organic gardens. Experience the soothing benefits of signature Maldivian treatments, designed to enhance circulation, detoxify, and relieve joint and muscle discomfort.
Did you know that the white sand of the Maldives retains heat without scalding the skin? The spa team incorporates this unique element, along with a secret blend of Maldivian herbs, in the massages to ease pain and amplify the therapeutic effects. Velamboli creeper and Tamburu leaves are used to treat arthritis, rheumatism, and fluid retention, helping detoxify the body.
By sharing these original spa experiences, Kuramathi aims to revive appreciation for the Maldives’ traditional healing legacy and inspire a renewed interest in this unique aspect of island life. The treatments create memories that linger, etching an unforgettable experience into your heart.
For those seeking romance, indulge in a couple spa sojourns on the Spa Pavilion, surrounded by the lapping Indian Ocean. Let warm oils and sparkling wine soothe your senses, leaving you to wonder if this moment could last forever.
Kuramathi Spa invites you to discover the spirit of the Maldives through our Maldivian treatments — an experience you’ll cherish forever.
Awards
Lily Beach Resort wins coveted ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ title at World Travel Awards
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, an oasis of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved the esteemed title of ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Lily Beach, the pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept in the Maldives, stands as a cozy home away from home for both families and honeymooners alike.
At Lily Beach, guests experience the epitome of the ‘All-Inclusive Platinum Plan.’ This award-winning plan encompasses an array of offerings, including unlimited premium drinks, Premium French Champagne Taittinger available by the glass at all restaurants and bars, delectable meals at the resort’s world-class restaurants with weekly themed dinners and private romantic dining options around the island.
Located in the South Ari atoll, the resort’s prime position offers unparalleled opportunities for underwater enthusiasts, with breathtaking sightings of majestic Whale Sharks and graceful Manta Rays year-round. With its captivating, untouched house-reef being home to a numerous array of marine life including seat turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and many small anemones, the underwater adventures offered at the resort are in a league of their own. In the evenings, weekly entertainment including cultural nights, disco nights, DJ nights and live music performances keep the guests both adults and children happy as they dance and sing the night away. The aim of the All-Inclusive package is to make every holiday a perfect, stress-free experience.
The resort offers a plethora of recreational activities starting from a modern, newly renovated Gym, indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, and a stunning tennis court for tennis players to hit the ball around on a perfectly sunny day.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ by World Travel Awards,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “This award not only acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality but also our dedication to redefining the All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.”
Lily Beach offers guests a haven of tranquility and adventure combined, making it a preferred choice for families and honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape.
For more information on the Platinum All Inclusive plan, click here.
Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates auspicious achievements within two of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and culinary awards – the World Travel Awards and the World Culinary Awards.
A Maldives newcomer, opened in October 2021, the all-villa luxury resort located in the North Malé Atoll has firmly planted its roots within the region’s hospitality scene. Its 67 beach and over-water villas, remarkable signature restaurant KAYTO, and extraordinary team have contributed to this banner award-winning year for the resort.
World Travel Awards 2023 – The Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.
Named the Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort, this award celebrates Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom overwater villas that are known for their contemporary architecture, private infinity pools and spacious rooftop terraces.
A first for the Maldives, each residence is crowned with an expansive roof terrace – a private deck overlooking the lagoon, from which guests have a unique perspective to host private barbecues, private movie theatre, yoga, starlit dinners, and outdoor games. Unlike the Maldivian mould, traditional thatched villas are replaced with over-sized, penthouse residences demonstrating forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean.
Having taken this esteemed title shortly after opening in October 2021, this recognition is indicative of Jumeirah’s position in the Maldives and promise to its guests of continued excellence in this category.
World Culinary Awards 2023
The sister event to the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has taken home three dining accolades each recognizing its Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant, KAYTO – the World’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Indian Ocean’s Best Hotel Restaurant; and Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant.
Sweeping the hotel restaurant category and having been nominated alongside a group of the world’s most renowned dining establishments, KAYTO is captivating guests over dinner with its exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei.’ A beloved signature Jumeirah restaurant across the brand, with an additional location at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem, KAYTO offers guests a memorable experience of authentic flavors and true culinary craftmanship led by Head Chef Christian Goya, recognized as one of the Best Chefs in the UAE by Gault&Millau.
The outstanding culinary team’s diversity and expertise play a vital role in KAYTO’s success, from Chef de Cuisine Mauricio Higa meticulously executing dishes with precision to a collective team hailing from 13 different countries with a noteworthy 20 per cent being female and 20 per cent Maldivian.
“We are extremely honoured to be recognized amongst the finest travel brands in the world, and excited to continue delivering on this level of excellence for years to come at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.
For more information and to book your stay, visit the hotel online here.
Lifestyle
Oaga Art Resort’s remarkable first year: Local talent flourishes in Maldives
In a world where the hospitality industry’s tides ebb and flow, Oaga Art Resort, a self-made local brand of Maldives, boldly flung open its doors to the world in January 2023, daring to redefine the very essence of luxury. This artistic haven in a short span of time has scored two feathers in its cap at the Maldives Tourism Awards 2023, an event hosted by the Maldives Tourism Ministry to commemorate National Tourism Day. One, for having the highest number of Maldivian employees at a tourist resort in the Maldives, and the other, for promoting local visual artists.
Having accomplished this feat in just a few months of operation is a testament to Oaga’s vision to cater authentic local experiences, stories and artistry to travellers by local islanders themselves. The concept instils the qualities, heritage and culture involved in providing hospitality to guests which have been practised in the Maldivian society throughout the ages.
The accounts of historians such as H.C.P. Bell or François Pyrard de Laval hold testament to the fact that the local community within the isles of Maldives were hospitable and friendly towards visiting travellers. Oaga translates this in the current hospitality context, giving priority to hire locals in order to effectively tap into the roots of the culture. Currently, 91% of the team are Maldivian.
At Oaga, each employee forms part of a community of islanders or ‘Rahvehin’ who are empowered to be mindful, open, creative and empathetic towards each other as well as visiting travellers. For the traveller, the difference is infinitely better, allowing for deeper connections with Maldivian culture and heritage through the stories surrounding the infrastructure and the islanders themselves.
The concept of Oaga also embodies that the meaning of being ‘Maldivian’ is ever changing, by embracing the creativity of local artists and craft makers. Murals by local artists have been incorporated within the walls of the Haruge Villas, depicting traditional Maldivian folklore spoken through the ages in their own style and method.
The Suvāsthi Art & Retail Gallery features 100% owned Maldivian brands, from small-scale businesses to more established ones, who create contemporary products as their own homage to Maldivian flora, fauna and traditions.
Suvāsthi also curates the largest local art collection held at a resort in Maldives, at Oaga. These artworks are exhibited tastefully on the walls of the resort’s Veyoge Garden Villas, offering an immersive and intimate artful experience to travellers.
This unique concept offers the world a chance to interact with and even own an authentic piece of local artwork. It also opened up a new platform for local artists to display their art and Oaga contributes $1 for each artwork in display, for each occupied night of the Veyoge Garden Villas. Of note, this is also the first time in Maldivian history where local art has been insured.
As per the management, “When we embarked on this journey to enter the tourism industry for the first time, our research showed that most hotels within the Maldivian industry are quite similar in concept and are owned and operated by large global hotel chains. We wanted to stand out from this and to establish a local brand within these giants. In doing so, we really wanted to focus on promoting the invaluable contributions already being made within the industry by local creatives, musicians and craftsmen as the root of our concept”.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Trending
