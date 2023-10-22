Awards
Lily Beach Resort wins coveted ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ title at World Travel Awards
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, an oasis of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved the esteemed title of ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Lily Beach, the pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept in the Maldives, stands as a cozy home away from home for both families and honeymooners alike.
At Lily Beach, guests experience the epitome of the ‘All-Inclusive Platinum Plan.’ This award-winning plan encompasses an array of offerings, including unlimited premium drinks, Premium French Champagne Taittinger available by the glass at all restaurants and bars, delectable meals at the resort’s world-class restaurants with weekly themed dinners and private romantic dining options around the island.
Located in the South Ari atoll, the resort’s prime position offers unparalleled opportunities for underwater enthusiasts, with breathtaking sightings of majestic Whale Sharks and graceful Manta Rays year-round. With its captivating, untouched house-reef being home to a numerous array of marine life including seat turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and many small anemones, the underwater adventures offered at the resort are in a league of their own. In the evenings, weekly entertainment including cultural nights, disco nights, DJ nights and live music performances keep the guests both adults and children happy as they dance and sing the night away. The aim of the All-Inclusive package is to make every holiday a perfect, stress-free experience.
The resort offers a plethora of recreational activities starting from a modern, newly renovated Gym, indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, and a stunning tennis court for tennis players to hit the ball around on a perfectly sunny day.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ by World Travel Awards,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “This award not only acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality but also our dedication to redefining the All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.”
Lily Beach offers guests a haven of tranquility and adventure combined, making it a preferred choice for families and honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape.
For more information on the Platinum All Inclusive plan, click here.
Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates auspicious achievements within two of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and culinary awards – the World Travel Awards and the World Culinary Awards.
A Maldives newcomer, opened in October 2021, the all-villa luxury resort located in the North Malé Atoll has firmly planted its roots within the region’s hospitality scene. Its 67 beach and over-water villas, remarkable signature restaurant KAYTO, and extraordinary team have contributed to this banner award-winning year for the resort.
World Travel Awards 2023 – The Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.
Named the Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort, this award celebrates Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom overwater villas that are known for their contemporary architecture, private infinity pools and spacious rooftop terraces.
A first for the Maldives, each residence is crowned with an expansive roof terrace – a private deck overlooking the lagoon, from which guests have a unique perspective to host private barbecues, private movie theatre, yoga, starlit dinners, and outdoor games. Unlike the Maldivian mould, traditional thatched villas are replaced with over-sized, penthouse residences demonstrating forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean.
Having taken this esteemed title shortly after opening in October 2021, this recognition is indicative of Jumeirah’s position in the Maldives and promise to its guests of continued excellence in this category.
World Culinary Awards 2023
The sister event to the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has taken home three dining accolades each recognizing its Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant, KAYTO – the World’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Indian Ocean’s Best Hotel Restaurant; and Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant.
Sweeping the hotel restaurant category and having been nominated alongside a group of the world’s most renowned dining establishments, KAYTO is captivating guests over dinner with its exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei.’ A beloved signature Jumeirah restaurant across the brand, with an additional location at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem, KAYTO offers guests a memorable experience of authentic flavors and true culinary craftmanship led by Head Chef Christian Goya, recognized as one of the Best Chefs in the UAE by Gault&Millau.
The outstanding culinary team’s diversity and expertise play a vital role in KAYTO’s success, from Chef de Cuisine Mauricio Higa meticulously executing dishes with precision to a collective team hailing from 13 different countries with a noteworthy 20 per cent being female and 20 per cent Maldivian.
“We are extremely honoured to be recognized amongst the finest travel brands in the world, and excited to continue delivering on this level of excellence for years to come at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.
For more information and to book your stay, visit the hotel online here.
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort awarded ‘Maldives Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’ at World Travel Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort has been awarded the “Maldives Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023” at the 30th annual World Travel Awards.
This honour highlights the luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences the resort consistently provides to guests. Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has captivated travelers’ hearts, seeking an unforgettable escape. With miles of crystalline waters in sight, the natural beauty of the island transports couples into tranquility and passion, where they can rekindle their love and create timeless memories.
Stepping into the exquisite villas, guests are immediately embraced by an atmosphere of intimacy and elegance. Imagine waking up to the soft hues of a sunrise over the island or sharing a sunset from your private villa with your beloved.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is not just a luxury resort, it’s a sanctuary of romance and connection. The resort offers many experiences that deepen relationships and ignite passion. Stroll hand in hand along the pristine beach, experience a couples’ treatment at Hideaway Spa and savor candlelit dinners under a starlit sky. The culinary offerings tantalise taste buds and stir souls with exquisite flavours.
At the heart of Hideaway lies a devotion to exceeding expectations. From the moment a guest’s journey begins, the resort’s philosophy of curating unique experiences comes to life. As travellers embark on a journey to Hideaway, they’re not just checking into a resort but immersing themselves in a tale of passion, connection, and the art of delivering the unexpected.
Awards
Vakkaru Maldives shines bright with fourth consecutive win at 2023 World Travel Awards
The world has spoken, and for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru Maldives has taken home three distinguished awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA). This year, the timeless sanctuary was once again crowned the Indian Ocean Leading Resort, while the Vakkaru Overwater Residence awarded Leading Hotel Suite in the Maldives and Indian Ocean category.
“We are humbled and honoured to receive these accolades for the fourth time,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives. “Our continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and the unique experiences we offer to our guests. Every award we receive propels us to set the bar even higher, and we promise to continue delivering unparalleled experiences.”
While accolades are not new to the luxury resort, the outstanding location, luxurious villas, first-class facilities and exceptional service captivate the guests’ hearts and keep them returning. Here are a few reasons that make Vakkaru Maldives an undeniable gem in the Indian Ocean.
Personalised Service: At Vakkaru Maldives, every guest is unique. From the moment one steps onto the shores, a dedicated team crafts an experience tailored just for them. Be it a private dining experience under the stars or an underwater exploration of vibrant marine life, the mission is to ensure each moment is unforgettable.
A Symphony of Nature and Authentic Design: Preserving the island’s innate beauty while seamlessly blending it with luxurious touches has always been the mantra. The resort is a testament to understated elegant architecture in harmony with nature and Maldivian charm.
Well-Rounded Resort Experiences: The resort’s philosophy is to offer more than just a stay. Whether indulging in the world-class spa, savouring culinary masterpieces in a bespoke setting, or diving deep into the ocean’s wonders, Vakkaru promises many experiences that cater to every whim and desire.
The Vakkaru Overwater Residence: More than just a residence, The Vakkaru Overwater Residence embodies luxury and elegance. Spread over 950 sqm, the two-storey, four-bedroom architectural showpiece ranks among the largest overwater residences in the Maldives. With personalised services from a dedicated butler and chef on standby, complemented by panoramic sunset views and endless ocean horizon, an infinity pool, and bespoke amenities, it is no wonder this residence consistently gets accolades.
