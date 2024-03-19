News
Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives to debut in 2027
SH Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality management company founded by visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, has announced plans to redefine luxury and sophistication in the Maldives with the forthcoming debut of Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives in 2027. Spanning five interconnected islands across more than 111 acres in the South Malé Atoll, this one-of-a-kind resort will set a new standard of unprecedented luxury in one of the world’s most coveted travel destinations.
“We are excited to unveil Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives, which fuses the timeless elegance and modern sophistication of the House of Baccarat, the legendary 260-year-old crystal brand, with the Maldives, a location that is synonymous with paradise,” says Sternlicht. “In crafting this extraordinary retreat, we aim not just to create a place to stay, but to curate an experience that celebrates the essence of luxury living with the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.”
“Our debut in the Maldives marks an exhilarating milestone for the Baccarat brand,” says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of Baccarat Hotels & Resorts. “We are shaping a new identity in an already remarkable region, and we are confident that this property will define ultimate luxury in the Maldives.”
“It’s with immense pride that we announce our collaboration with Baccarat Hotels, a revered name synonymous with luxury for over two and a half centuries, to realise our vision in the Maldives,” says Tristan Parker, Director – Development of MDC Investments LLC, a sister company of Madevco Holdings Limited (ADGM). “This partnership marks an exciting chapter as we become part of the brand’s legacy, introducing the inaugural Baccarat branded hotel and residences in Asia Pacific.”
Located a short boat journey away (30 minutes) from Malé’s Velana International Airport, the resort will be partially wrapped around its own shallow-water lagoon and reef system and will offer more than 50 hotel villas and 53 private residences for sale. Crafted by HKS, an award-winning global architecture firm, with interiors by 1508 London, renowned for its commitment to creating bespoke, luxurious, and innovative designs, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will seamlessly blend contemporary elegance with tropical sophistication.
The resort will feature a diverse array of accommodations, from one- to three-bedroom hotel villas—each with their own private pool—to private residences with unparalleled levels of luxury living overlooking the lagoon or the pristine beachfront. For a more expansive retreat, there are lavish six- and seven-bedroom mansions on a secluded peninsula. The eight- and nine-bedroom Private Islands—intimate escapes surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the Maldives—offer the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity.
Guests will revel in the finest dining experiences befitting of the esteemed Baccarat Hotels brand, including specialty restaurants run by some of the world’s top chefs. Beyond the gastronomic indulgences, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives promises a lifestyle of luxury and artistic expression with curated retail spaces, a Baccarat-themed crystal garden, an outdoor cinema under the stars, an art gallery and event space featuring work from world-famous artists, and more. Sporting enthusiasts will delight in all the offerings, including a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, traditional Maldivian fishing excursions, and snorkelling amid the island’s vibrant marine life.
For guests seeking tranquility and rejuvenation, there will be a meticulously crafted wellness spa. In this oasis, guests can indulge in a variety of signature treatments, ranging from therapeutic massages to rejuvenating facials to hydrotherapy circuits in expertly designed plunge pools. The wellness spa will be complemented by dedicated yoga pavilions and a cutting-edge gym.
Above all, the resort will also have a commitment to sustainability and conservation, from a turtle rehabilitation centre to eco-friendly initiatives that allow guests to connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives in a responsible and meaningful way.
Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will be owned by Madevco Holdings Limited (ADGM) which exemplifies a commitment to building extraordinary residences that elevate lifestyles to unprecedented heights. Upon opening in 2027, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will mark a new milestone in luxury hospitality, combining elegance, sophistication, and unforgettable experiences.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives to bring underwater paradise to Maldives in late 2024
Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced the highly anticipated opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives in November 2024. This 145-room resort will be a vibrant underwater-themed escape, joining the ranks of Centara’s successful Mirage family resorts already established in Thailand, Vietnam, and Dubai.
The new property will be nestled in the North Malé Atoll and will become part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island development poised to become a paradise destination. The Atollia will also feature the soon-to-come Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, slated to open in early 2025 and offering a more sophisticated experience.
An Underwater Themed Paradise for Families
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives promises to be an enchanting underwater world wonderland, catering specifically to families. The resort will offer a variety of activities and experiences designed to create lasting memories for families of all ages. This includes a stunning outdoor water complex with a swimming pool, a dedicated kids’ pool, a lazy river, and a water playground.
Modern Facilities and Family-Friendly Activities
The resort will boast 145 beach and overwater villas, providing guests with a variety of accommodation options. Guests can also look forward to diverse dining experiences, an exciting kids’ club, and the opportunity to unwind at the acclaimed signature Spa Cenvaree.
Unveiling The Atollia by Centara
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives will be part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. This multi-island development will offer guests exclusive access to both Centara Mirage Lagoon and its soon-to-be-opened sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon, set to welcome guests in early 2025. The Atollia promises a rich tapestry of culinary delights, thrilling adventures, and unparalleled relaxation for all visitors.
Japanese Watsu expert Junko Fujita joins Patina Maldives for residency
Patina Maldives has unveiled the exclusive residency of Junko Fujita, a distinguished practitioner of Watsu therapy, who will elevate the guest experience at Patina from March 15 to April 15, 2024.
Originating from the illustrious Japanese island of Okinawa, a revered Blue Zone celebrated for its longevity, Junko Fujita epitomises a legacy of healing. With over 14 years of immersive dedication to the art of Watsu, she arrives at Patina Maldives as a beacon of transformative wellness.
Watsu therapy, a symphony of massage, stretches, and meditation conducted amidst the serene embrace of warm waters, encapsulates the essence of relaxation and rejuvenation. Junko Fujita’s expertise transcends the ordinary, guiding guests through a profound journey of self-discovery and renewal. Her mastery promises an unparalleled fusion of traditional Japanese healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques.
During her residency at Patina Maldives, guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the therapeutic oasis crafted by Junko Fujita. With meticulous attention to individual needs and preferences, each private Watsu session is a bespoke experience, tailored to harmonise mind, body, and spirit.
As part of our ongoing commitment to holistic wellness, guests will also have the opportunity to experience Shiatsu and Acupuncture with Yuki Nisjikubo from May 15 to June 15, 2024, further enriching their journey towards holistic well-being.
Marriott International Maldives Celebrates First Graduating Class of Apprenticeship Program and Empowers Youth
Marriott International Maldives hosted a graduation ceremony yesterday at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to commemorate the achievements of its inaugural class of apprentices. The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts.
The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, launched in May 2023 as a pilot initiative, is a product of a remarkable collaboration between the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT), and Marriott International. The program marks a significant milestone, with Marriott International being the first international hospitality brand to partner with the government’s apprenticeship program.
The 10-month program combined theoretical education provided by MIT with practical experience across various departments at Marriott International’s Maldivian resorts, including renowned names like The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and W Maldives.
Yesterday’s ceremony celebrated the 43 young graduates who successfully completed the program and earned a Level-3 certification from the Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA). This initiative, aligned with Marriott International’s Take Care corporate social responsibility platform, aims to identify and empower local talent, particularly marginalized youth, by equipping them with essential skills for success in the Maldivian tourism industry.
The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, lauded the program’s commitment to fostering young talent within the hospitality sector. Speeches by Marriott International representatives, Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development & Operations, and Mark Fletcher, Area Director of Human Resources for Singapore & Maldives, further emphasized the significance of the partnership in promoting youth empowerment and professional development.
“The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program reflects our dedication to cultivating local talent and equipping them with the skills to excel in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry,” commented Gautam Bhandari. “We are delighted to offer positions to a number of graduates, and we look forward to their rewarding Marriott experience that will propel their career aspirations.”
The graduation ceremony marks a crucial step towards building a robust pipeline of local talent for the Maldivian tourism industry. Marriott International is committed to the continued success of the program and its graduates as they embark on promising careers in hospitality.
