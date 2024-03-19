Awards
TUI Blue Olhuveli Romance Island wins TUI Global Hotel Award for Best Hotel
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the recent achievement of TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island in the Maldives as the recipient of the esteemed TUI Global Hotel Award for Best Hotel – Long Haul.
On the eve of 04th of March at ITB Berlin, a festive ceremony took place in the German capital, honouring hotel partners for their exceptional service and quality. With more than 300 hoteliers, ministers, ambassadors and travel industry partners participating, the TUI Global Hotel Awards is one of the most distinguished events around the world’s leading travel trade show.
Voted by travellers worldwide on behalf of TUI’s 19 million guests, this accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The TUI Global Hotel Awards, considered the pinnacle of excellence in the hospitality industry, mark the conclusion of the Top 100 best hotels worldwide. These awards celebrate outstanding service and quality among hotels in TUI’s expansive portfolio, selected from a pool of 13,000 eligible properties.
The Top 100 hotels and the winners of the TUI Global Hotel Awards are chosen through meticulous evaluation of guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE honors and celebrates the passion and dedication it takes to create the world’s finest hotel experiences.
“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member of our team for their dedication and tireless efforts in securing this prestigious award. The unwavering commitment to excellence, evident through the hard work in maintaining exceptional guest satisfaction scores, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Our guests are at the heart of everything here at Sun Siyam Olhuveli and TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance island and we will continue to uphold our standards of excellence, striving for even greater heights of success,” expressed Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts.
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island, the inaugural property under the lifestyle brand TUI BLUE in the Maldives, opened its doors on 01st of November 2022 and is located in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, and connected to the existing two islands at Sun Siyam Olhuveli by an interlinking bridge. The island paradise offers 111 beach and water villas with private pools, catering to discerning holidaymakers aged 16+. Guests can indulge in a myriad of water sports activities, savor culinary delights, and rejuvenate at the luxurious Blue Spa. Several sensational new restaurants have been added to the existing offering at Olhuveli, including a Teppanyaki, a Wine Cellar, The Bite – alfresco dining by the beach, The Culinarium which serves exquisite Mediterranean cuisine in a unique overwater setting and Thea’s, the specialty coffee shop.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Toasts Acclaimed Wine Program with Exclusive Events
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrates a resounding victory after securing both the Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award for 2023. These prestigious accolades recognize the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating an exceptional wine experience, perfectly complementing its world-renowned cuisine and stunning island setting.
Renowned for impeccable service and exceptional selections, The Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award have singled out Anantara Kihavah’s wine program for its excellence. The resort’s signature underwater restaurant, SEA, takes center stage with its impressive collection, expertly curated by Area Wine Guru & WSET Educator, Arunkumar Tamilselvan, and resident Beverage Manager, Lenka Praveen. The collection boasts rare finds alongside timeless classics, meticulously chosen to elevate the unique dining experience at SEA.
Building upon this prestigious recognition, Anantara Kihavah’s wine experts, Arunkumar Tamilselvan and Lenka Praveen, are thrilled to unveil a series of exclusive wine and beverage events. These premium gatherings will feature gourmet cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor, perfectly paired with the curated selections.
Unforgettable Evenings Await:
- SIX-METRES BELOW WITH DUVAL LEROY – DÉGUSTATION SECRÈTE (March 28, 2024): Embark on a culinary adventure six meters below the ocean at SEA Underwater Restaurant. This exquisite five-course dining experience features a decadent pairing with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy. The evening begins with an aperitif at SKY Bar at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner priced at USD 445++ per person.
- A JOURNEY TO SUPER TUSCAN (April 1, 2024): Indulge in a lavish culinary adventure at Plates Restaurant, where the spotlight shines on iconic Super Tuscan wines. Led by the resort’s esteemed wine guru, guests will delve into an exquisite selection, showcasing the unique charm and prestige of these Italian blends. Executive Chef Textor has meticulously crafted each of the five courses to harmonize flavors and captivate discerning palates. The evening commences with an elegant aperitif at Plates Beach at 7:00 PM, followed by a sumptuous dinner priced at USD 295++ per person.
Experience luxury and gastronomy at its finest. For reservations or inquiries, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Awards
Atmosphere Core Receives Six World Travel Awards Nominations
Leading Maldives Hospitality Company Acknowledged For Excellence
Atmosphere Core has earned coveted recognition in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024 with nominations for six resorts within the three brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. These nominations signify Atmosphere Core’s commitment to exceeding expectations and setting industry standards within the hospitality sector.
The Ozen Collection shines brightly with OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI vying for the title of Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024, while OZEN LIFE MAADHOO competes for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024. Notably, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI secured this same recognition in 2023, and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO achieved an impressive 2nd Place for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort last year.
COLOURS OF OBLU adds to the celebratory atmosphere with two nominations. OBLU SELECT Sangeli is a contender for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili is vying for Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024, building on its 2nd Place achievement in 2023.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts rounds out the nominations with both its properties securing recognition. VARU by Atmosphere, the five-star resort embodying the essence of the Maldives, is nominated for the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024, having triumphed in the same category in 2023. Atmosphere Kanifushi is nominated for Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024, extending its winning streak in this category for an impressive four years, from 2020 to 2023.
Considered the hallmark of excellence within the travel industry, the World Travel Awards celebrate organizations that consistently elevate the travel experience for discerning guests worldwide. Atmosphere Core’s multiple nominations are a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru Achieves Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+
Angsana Velavaru has been awarded Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+ certification. This places the resort among the top 25 most sustainable resorts in the Maldives out of over 175.
The recognition reflects the growing demand for sustainable travel experiences. By choosing Angsana Velavaru, guests are actively supporting responsible tourism and environmental conservation efforts.
Mindful Luxury Rooted in Sustainability
Sustainability is a core value at Angsana Velavaru. The resort offers a luxurious experience that prioritizes environmental responsibility. Eco-friendly practices are meticulously implemented to ensure guests can enjoy the pristine beauty of the Maldives while preserving it for future generations.
This dedication is further highlighted by Angsana Velavaru’s impressive eight-year streak of holding EarthCheck Gold Certification, a globally recognized symbol of commitment to sustainable tourism. As part of the Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru operates under the philosophy of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People,” reflecting a deep commitment to protecting the environment, supporting local communities, and caring for its staff.
The Banyan Tree Group’s three pillars of sustainability – Our Environment, Our Community, Our Responsibility – guide its initiatives to promote responsible travel and drive positive change within the hospitality industry.
Leading by Example
Angsana Velavaru implements a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey, including:
- Eliminating single-use plastic bottles
- Utilizing solar panels
- Composting food waste
- Harvesting rainwater
- Implementing a saltwater chlorination project
- Offering reusable tote bags through the SustainLinen program
Preserving the Marine Ecosystem
The resort’s commitment extends to the delicate marine ecosystem. Regular marine talks and house reef cleanups are held to remove debris and invasive species. On calm days, guests can participate in coral planting at the Marine Centre, directly contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs.
A stay at Angsana Velavaru offers guests an unforgettable experience while fostering a more sustainable future.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives to bring underwater paradise to Maldives in late 2024
-
News7 days ago
Nika Island Resort Embraces Longevity with Inaugural “Longevity Week”
-
News1 week ago
An Enchanted Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Awards1 week ago
Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year
-
News1 week ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Champions Gender Equality with Vibrant International Women’s Day Celebrations Across Maldives Resorts
-
Celebration1 week ago
Easter Adventure: Dive into the Jungle at InterContinental Maldives with Sharky & George and Chef Marianne Lumb!
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Turns Trash into Treasure: Upcycled Beach Bags Promote Sustainability
-
News5 days ago
Villa Resorts Unveils New Luxury Flagship Resort: Villa Haven