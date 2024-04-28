News
Solo travelling South Ari Atoll with Nova Maldives
In an era where the allure of solo travel is embraced by more adventurers than ever, Nova Maldives has announced its Solo Traveller Month this July. This exclusive initiative caters to the growing trend of individuals seeking to explore the world on their terms, driven by a quest for personal growth, mindfulness, and genuine connections.
Throughout the month of July, guests can immerse themselves in an abundant array of engaging experiences designed to enrich their solo journey at Nova. The program is meticulously crafted, offering everything from art classes that spark creativity, to meditation and yoga sessions that bring balance to body, mind and soul, guests can dive deep into the crystal-clear waters with snorkelling and diving sessions, or explore the flavours of the island with Maldivian cooking classes, or delve into the heart of Maldivian culture with authentic experiences that connect them to the soul of the islands. Nova guests can engage their curiosity and love for nature in Nova’s flora and fauna workshops, designed to enlighten and inspire.
For those seeking active pursuits, join in on beachside football and volleyball games, fostering camaraderie and fun in the sun. Nova’s 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness centre and an array of group classes cater to all levels of fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that your wellness journey continues uninterrupted. Sunset fishing expeditions and leisurely boat cruises allow solo travellers to connect with the ocean’s rhythmic beauty, fostering a profound sense of connection with nature. And that’s just the beginning. Nova promises a July filled with discovery, connection, and unforgettable moments, inviting solo travellers to dive into a world of adventure, culture, and wellness.
Nova, nestled in the heart of Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, stands as a beacon for those pursuing a blend of adventure, creative expression, and moments of serene introspection. The Solo Traveller Month at Nova is more than just a vacation; it’s a pivotal journey set in a paradise where the majestic whale sharks glide through their natural habitat year-round—a spectacle exclusive to the region that symbolises the enchanting mystery of the Maldives. The island’s invitation extends to a realm where exhilarating watersports, such as jet skiing and paddleboarding, meet the tranquillity of sun-kissed beaches and azure waters, offering a balanced narrative of excitement and peace.
In a world where the search for mindfulness and community is paramount, Nova harnesses the transformative power of creativity to unite solo travellers. Esteemed local artists lead immersive sessions, from traditional painting to contemporary creative expressions, encouraging guests to explore their inner artists and capture the essence of the Maldives’ vibrant culture. These creative endeavours serve not only as a means of self-expression but as a bridge connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a unique community spirit among solo adventurers. The holistic journey continues at Nova’s Eskape Spa, where relaxation and rejuvenation are not just promises but a profound experience. Tailored spa treatments, yoga and meditation sessions against the luscious backdrop of the lagoon epitomise Nova’s dedication to well-being, offering a sanctuary where the mind, body, and soul can flourish in harmony.
Culinary excellence is a cornerstone of the Nova experience, with dining options ranging from fresh and sustainably caught seafood BBQs to sunset beach dinners and authentic Maldivian cuisine, ensuring a sensory journey that complements the spiritual and adventurous endeavours of our guests. Nova’s dining spaces are crafted to foster connections and create memorable moments. Soul Kitchen welcomes solo travellers to its community tables, providing a warm, inviting space to bond over meals. Mizu offers a delectable Japanese Teppanyaki experience, perfect for enjoying exquisite cuisine while forming new friendships. At Flames, Nova’s Grill House, guests are invited to savour succulent premium meats, seafood, and fresh seasonal produce, all masterfully grilled to perfection.
Across all of Nova’s dining venues, an extensive selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes awaits, along with a superb assortment of cocktails, catering to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic preferences. Nova’s two bars, Wink and Solis, are vibrant hubs of entertainment, offering a selection of lovely cocktails to toast to the day’s adventures. Whether you’re watching the breathtaking sunsets or dancing under the starlit sky, these spaces offer the perfect backdrop for making lasting connections.
Nova’s Solo Traveller Month is a celebration of independence, inviting guests to embrace the freedom to forge their own path, immerse themselves in unparalleled experiences, and create enduring memories alongside fellow explorers. At Nova, the journey of solo travel transcends the physical, venturing into realms of personal growth, artistic exploration, and the creation of a vibrant, like-minded community. Join the Nova community this July for an unforgettable exploration of self, creativity, and connection.
Learn more about Nova’s Solo Traveller Month experience via the brochure here. For additional information and 45% booking discounts, head to Nova’s website. Prices start at approx.. £390 pppn on a Full Board Basis, and £560 on an All-Inclusive basis inclusive of all taxes. Enjoy additional discounts and perks during your stay when booking via nova-maldives.com.
Dive deeper into Maldivian wellbeing with Xubba visiting Oaga Art Resort’s Hoba Spa
Unwind, reconnect and rediscover yourself with ancient Maldivian healing practices at Hoba Spa by Oaga Resorts. The resort has announced the arrival of renowned healer and spa practitioner Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba) from May 2nd to 25th, 2024, a master of creating traditional Maldivian medicinal therapies.
Xubba is a pioneer and a global award winner in the spa field. She is the first to introduce traditional Maldivian medicine (Dhivehi Beys) to the spa experience. With over 18 years of dedicated experience and a deep respect for ancestral wisdom, she is a driving force behind Hoba Spa’s philosophy. Here, modern expertise seamlessly blends with time-tested practices, creating a truly groundbreaking concept.
Xubba believes in a holistic approach to well-being, encompassing mind, body, and soul. Her healing philosophy centers on connecting with your conscious mind and fostering a deeper bond with your subconscious and emotional self. This translates into highly personalised therapies rooted in touch and intuitive healing, acknowledging the unique needs of each individual.
During her residency at Hoba Spa, Xubba will offer insights into the range of personalised treatments using her specially formulated oils. These handcrafted blends, passed down through generations, harness the power of nature’s bounty.
Hoba Spa’s philosophy is deeply rooted vin Maldivian tradition, evident in its very name. “Hoba” translates to “kindness and balance” in ancient Dhivehi, reflecting the spa’s commitment to holistic well-being.
Your Hoba Spa journey begins at the Bodu Ashi, a traditional Maldivian entrance. Here, you set your intentions with ancient Dhivehi words. Experience bespoke therapies, a fusion of modern day techniques and Maldivian practices, or immerse yourself in the Fen Vadaa hydrotherapy circuit, inspired by Maldivian traditions. Depending on the therapy of your choice, you can witness the creation of your personalised oil blend in the Atharuge’, a place inspired by traditional royal perfumeries. Finally, you can also enhance your experience with the Sandhu Moon rituals influenced by the moon phases, incorporating incorporating specific yoga asanas, sound healing, and more.
Join Xubba at Hoba Spa this May and embark on a transformative journey of rediscovery. Reconnect with yourself, embrace the power of ancient traditions, and experience a new dimension of well-being.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised water-sports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
Marriott inspires families to discover Maldives with new Family Summer Packages
The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of luxury resorts invites families to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery in the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives. With these exclusive ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages, families can immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of opulence and natural beauty at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Embrace luxury island living in any of the resorts two or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, providing guests with 24-hour personalized signature ‘Aris Meeha’, St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services that cater to their every needs.
Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, where kids under 12 can dine and stay for free. Benefits include daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the kids club, and a host of specially curated experiences to create cherished memories for a lifetime.
Family Fun Getaway at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils its exclusive summer program, inviting families to embrace the island life against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Indian Ocean. The resort’s thoughtful curation entices guests with transformative travel experiences, from epicurean journeys with Michelin-starred guest chefs to wellness retreats guided by leading names, and adventurous surfing retreats with surf icons.
Families can embark on a gastronomic journey, enjoying a Michelin-starred dining experience at the resort. From July 31 to August 1, Chef Bruno Verjus will bring a taste of his two-star Michelin Parisian restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Beach Shack, and offer an exclusive masterclass for guests. From August 10 to 11, Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 and chef-patron of the one-Michelin-star Restaurant Potong, will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine at Summer Pavilion.
In a ‘Summer of Renewal,’ celebrity healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin will lead her signature sound baths for guests under the Maldivian skies from July 19 to 23. Renowned practitioner Abi Adams will guide guests through emotional and hormonal balance journeys using breath, meridian dancing and yoga from August 15 to 19. Surf enthusiasts can learn to master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp from June 8 to 11 and Victor Bernardo from July 3 to 6.
Young explorers from ages 4 to 12 can ignite their imaginations at Ritz Kids and learn about marine life, nature and sustainability from the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. Children can dive into the action at Ritz Kids, a futuristic indoor-outdoor haven filled with interactive playgrounds, napping pods, cinematic movie experiences, and an adrenaline-pumping pool complete with slides and jets.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, guests can savor daily breakfasts at La Locanda, dinners at Summer Pavilion, Arabesque, Beach Shack, or EAU Bar, and a special welcome amenity for kids. Families can choose from elegantly designed villas including Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, or elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence with its own exclusive cove and sunset views.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
Ultimate Family Summer Escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, situated on a private natural island in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls, welcomes families for a luxurious summer getaway in the Maldives. Guests can explore the breathtaking surroundings, complemented by the resort’s distinctive design inspired by nearby marine life, including the atoll’s own house reef. Along with The St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.
Families can delve into local culture with thrilling expeditions on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni, from dolphin sightings to sunset fishing. The resort also offers marine conservation experiences through unique interactive classes and activities for both children and adults with the resident Marine Biologist. Adults can revel in luxurious amenities and exquisite dining experiences, while young travelers will find an abundance of excitement on the island. At the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club, children aged 4 to 12 can partake in yoga classes, painting, origami, and other creative crafts. Kid-friendly snacks and refreshing juices are available from the private dining menu. For teens ages 16 and older, the Socialite Club boasts an open-door recreation area with a variety of entertainment, including table tennis, foosball, billiards, and air hockey, as well as video and board games.
Families booking the ‘Ultimate Family Summer Escape’ package will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a special welcome amenity for kids, daily breakfasts at ALBA, dinners at select restaurants, kid-sized luxuries like robes and treats, and complimentary access to the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club. Guests can choose from a variety of elegantly designed villas set amidst lush forest surroundings or with breathtaking ocean views, including the award-winning John Jacob Astor Estate, Caroline Astor Estate, Knickerbocker Villa, or Cesar Balsa Villa each featuring family-friendly amenities such as private plunge pools and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
Tropical Family Summer Fun at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled on Vagaru Island overlooking the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to its multi-generational luxury resort for an immersive and eco-friendly holiday experience. Families can bask in the unspoiled beauty of the island’s pristine white beach, savor diverse dining experiences, and embark on daily excursions for diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and sunset fishing to explore the vibrant marine life.
Traveling with children is now even easier with FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, providing a captivating and educational environment for young adventurers on Vagaru Island. The club runs over 100 activities, ranging from arts and crafts to cooking classes, some of which are specially designed for the whole family to enjoy. Among the best kids clubs in the Maldives, the club features a 13-meter-long pirate ship, a separate children’s swimming pool, interactive activities, and child-friendly amenities. Additionally, its educational programs, such as ‘Marine Talk’ sessions led by resident marine biologist Jessica Rose-Innes, focus on coral preservation and island biodiversity.
Fine-dining experiences can be elevated through bespoke destination dining services, ranging from in-villa barbecue dinners and traditional Maldivian Malafaaiy dinners on the beach to a sublime eight-course interactive Indian fusion dinner in the hidden oasis of RIHA. The resort’s sustainability efforts are centered on the vibrant JW Garden, which sources fresh produce for creative cuisine. The JW Garden to Table concept celebrates locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a farm-to-table experience for eco-conscious travelers. This summer, guests can delight in a new vegan menu with innovative plant-based dishes crafted from homegrown JW Garden ingredients, emphasizing sustainability and wellness.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can immerse themselves in luxurious island living amidst the modern and spacious Duplex Overwater or Beach Pool Villa, each featuring private pools and personalized Thakuru butler service. The package includes daily breakfasts at Aailaa, a choice between daily lunches or dinners at select restaurants. Additionally, guests will receive a welcome amenity for kids, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with one printed photo, and complimentary usage of non-motorized watersports throughout their stay.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Solar eclipses diesel at Patina Maldives
Future-facing resort Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will mark Earth Day 2024 with the official unveiling of the latest chapter in its perpetual journey towards clean energy independence: a USD3 million solar panel installation project that will increase solar energy contribution from 15 percent to 50 percent of the island’s total energy requirement.
In partnership with the Maldives’ leading solar energy provider, Swimsol, a total of 1937kWp of additional solar panels will become operational in October this year. 1MWp of panels will be located on a land bank on the East of the island, with a further 937kWp to be installed on the rooftops of all the resort’s beach villas and F&B outlets, as well as the FLOW Spa, dive centre, Portico, kids club and back-of-house buildings. 2MWh of extra battery capacity will also be added, enabling the property to rely solely on solar energy during daylight hours.
Forward-looking Fari Islands
From its inception, the Fari Islands’ development has been guided by sustainable architecture and design. It is the largest hospitality project globally to benefit from the extensive use of offsite manufacturing technology known as ‘Mass Engineered Timber’ or ’MET’, which reduced carbon emissions by over 6,000 tons after production and transportation; in addition, all the villas were prefabricated, to ensure minimal run off into the marine ecosystem Departing from the conventional thatched roof structures prevalent in the Maldives, villas and amenities were designed with flat roofs, allowing solar panels to be easily mounted. This allows the Fari Islands to host one of the latest largest solar installations in the Maldives (>4MW). Pontiac Land continues to explore further site-specific renewable energy solutions to help achieve its net-zero goals.
Patina for Perpetuality
The flagship of the four-island Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives, the inaugural resort by new lifestyle brand Patina Hotels & Resorts by the Capella Hotel Group, opened in May 2021, with a guiding principle of sustainability at its core. A hands-on, data-led approach to positively impacting people and place reflects a brand-wide commitment to the pursuit of ‘perpetuality’.
A strong emphasis is placed on children’s activities to engage and raise awareness amongst the next generation of champions for the ocean. Embodying this future-thinking approach, Patina Maldives’ pioneering children’s centre, Footprints, is a place of discovery and inspiration, engaging activities and exceptional facilities – all powered entirely by Swimsol solar panels.
To further reduce import footprints, Patina Maldives houses an organic permaculture garden, the Garden of Perpetuality, that cultivates fresh pesticide-free produce, including watermelon, sweet melon, okra, eggplant, cucumber, capsicum, pumpkin and kang kong; all food waste is turned into organic fertiliser through bio-digesters. Plant-based Roots, one of the resort’s signature restaurants, operates on the root-to-leaf principle to encourage guests to adopt a more conscious and conscientious lifestyle. Drinking water for the whole archipelago is filtered on site by Nordaq and bottled on island without the use of single-use plastic. In the rooms and at Flow spa, guests are treated to a range of sustainable amenities in refilled containers by British brand Haeckels and US-based OSEA.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, commented: “At Patina Maldives, we are continuously meticulous in our efforts to minimise the environmental impact of Fari islands and this latest development in our journey towards clean energy dependence demonstrates our commitment. We constantly monitor and evaluate our processes and seek ways to improve our operations from an environmental, social and economic aspect, supporting the protection of our natural world.”
